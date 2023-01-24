Read full article on original website
Fight-fest ends as Zuccarello nutmegs Flyers on OT winner
That was a nasty move by the Wild forward.
Wild earn OT win in fight-filled game with Flyers
Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime to lift the Minnesota Wild past the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday in
Kraken finally topple Canucks with convincing 6-1 victory
SEATTLE — SEATTLE (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand wasn't around for the struggles the Seattle Kraken endured during their disappointing inaugural season, but he understood the significance of their 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Led by Bjorkstrand's first multigoal game of the season, the Kraken...
FOX Sports
Schmaltz has hat trick to back Vejmelka in Coyotes' 5-0 win
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz had his first NHL hat trick, Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves for his third shutout of the season and the Arizona Coyotes beat the St. Louis Blues 5-0 on Thursday night. Schmaltz scored twice in a three-minute span midway through the second period,...
FOX Sports
Boldy, Zuccarello lead Wild past Flyers 3-2 in OT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored in overtime, Matt Boldy had two goals in regulation and the Minnesota Wild returned home with a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves for Minnesota, which had lost three in a row and...
NHL
SvoNotes: Canada trip a homecoming for some Blue Jackets
It's the opening line of the Canadian national anthem, and for a handful of Blue Jackets, it also rings true. There are four members of the current CBJ roster who were born in Canada -- Boone Jenner, Kent Johnson, Erik Gudbranson and Liam Foudy -- plus head coach Brad Larsen and assistants Steve McCarthy and Pascal Vincent. Cole Sillinger and Mathieu Olivier were born in the United States to hockey-playing fathers, but they also spent the majority of their childhoods growing up north of the border.
Clayton News Daily
Avalanche acquire Matt Nieto in 4-player trade with Sharks
The Colorado Avalanche, who are on the rise in the defense of their Stanley Cup title with six consecutive wins, pulled off a four-player trade with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. Forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley are headed to Colorado, with forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob...
Lightning deal Bruins rare loss, 3-2, snapping Boston winning streak
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Victor Hedman scored the go-ahead goal with 6:31 remaining and the Tampa Bay Lightning tied a team record with their 11th straight home victory by defeating the NHL-best Boston Bruins 3-2 on Thursday night. Brayden Point’s pass for Steven Stamkos on a 2-on-1 misfired, but...
Robby Fabbri scores in OT, Red Wings beat Canadiens
Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.
Penguins Survive Overtime, Only to Fall in Shootout, 3-2
It looks like the Pittsburgh Penguins might never get the hang of this whole overtime thing. But it’s not because they haven’t had enough practice at it. They played beyond the third period for the third game in a row and the fourth time in the past five Thursday night. And for the third time in those four, they lost.
Yardbarker
Avalanche fend off Capitals for sixth straight win
Artturi Lehkonen, Alex Newhook and Andrew Cogliano scored goals, Alexandar Georgiev had 37 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Denver on Tuesday night. Logan O'Connor had two assists for Colorado, which has won six straight despite Cale Makar missing his fourth straight game with an...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Ducks
COLORADO AVALANCHE (26-17-3) VS ANAHEIM DUCKS (14-29-5) Riding a six-game winning streak, the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Anaheim Ducks Thursday night at Ball Arena. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. MT on Altitude Sports. LAST TIME OUT. Colorado won their sixth-consecutive game Tuesday night against the Washington Capitals, 3-2....
FOX Sports
Calgary in action against Chicago after overtime victory
Chicago Blackhawks (14-27-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (23-16-9, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Calgary Flames after the Flames defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime. Calgary is 14-8-2 in home games and 23-16-9 overall. The Flames have a...
