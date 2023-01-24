'He's a big-time warrior': Filipowski proves himself as Duke men's basketball's star, but supporting cast falters against Virginia Tech

Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Day-Wilson, No. 16 Duke women's basketball close out No. 12 Virginia Tech for crucial ACC win
Oh, how the times have changed. The last time Virginia Tech traveled to Durham, the Hokies came back to trounce Duke after the home side built an 80% win probability, according to ESPN. In the teams’ first matchup since, the result could not have been any more different. No....
Chronicle
X-Factor: Continued output from Proctor can get Duke men's basketball back on track at Georgia Tech
Duke hits the road once more for a date with struggling Georgia Tech, hoping to get back in the win column. The Blue Zone is here with a player on both sides who can make a difference:. Duke: Tyrese Proctor. Freshman guard Tyrese Proctor has grown mightily this season. His...
Chronicle
The more you know: Shayeann Day-Wilson is just getting started as an impact player in Duke women's basketball's season
It is no secret that Duke women’s basketball is having a stellar year. The Blue Devils have lost just two games this year, both to teams ranked in the top 20. Credit for the Blue Devils' success has gone to players like senior guards Celeste Taylor and Elizabeth Balogun, along with head coach Kara Lawson. But perhaps one player who has had a slower start to her year has been sophomore guard Shayeann Day-Wilson. The Toronto native was named the ACC Rookie of the Year last season, averaging 12.7 points and 3.7 assists per game. But this year, Day-Wilson has seemed to struggle to get off the ground, averaging 8.8 points and 2.7 assists per game.
Chronicle
And one: Sharpshooting Virginia Tech narrowly overpowers Filipowski-led Duke men's basketball
After each Duke men’s basketball game this season, check back here for the Player of the Game and more. The Blue Devils dropped a close game on the road against Virginia Tech, and the Blue Zone breaks down the game:. One player: Kyle Filipowski. In a disappointing loss for...
Chronicle
Duke football hires Texas A&M's Tyler Santucci as new defensive coordinator
Another year, another new look for the Blue Devil defense. Duke is bringing on former Texas A&M co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tyler Santucci as its next defensive coordinator, the program announced Tuesday evening. Santucci, 34, assumes the role left vacant by Robb Smith after one turnaround season with head coach Mike Elko and the Blue Devils.
Chronicle
Duke School of Medicine withdraws from US News and World Report’s rankings
The Duke School of Medicine will no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Medical Schools ranking. Mary E. Klotman, dean of the School of Medicine, and Edward Buckley, vice dean for education of the School of Medicine, announced the decision to faculty, staff and students in a Friday release. Their statement cited concerns with the “value and validity of the rankings.”
Chronicle
Durham's guaranteed income pilot program for the formerly incarcerated sees success in first year, hopes for additional funding
After receiving positive feedback on Durham’s guaranteed income pilot program for formerly incarcerated residents in the city, nonprofit StepUp Durham, which administers the program, hopes for additional funding to continue its efforts. Since March 2022, 109 formerly incarcerated Durham residents have received monthly stipends of $600 through the Excel...
Chronicle
A Black student's thoughts on affirmative action
My grandmother was born two years before Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, which declared racial segregation in public schools illegal. Then there’s me, an undergraduate student at the prestigious Duke University, and my sister, who is Ivy bound. With the Supreme Court currently hearing a case that could mean the end of affirmative action, it’s important that people hear from the mouths of students who will be impacted most, students like me.
Chronicle
Duke Hospital after dark
There’s something special about seeing places that are usually hustling and bustling completely devoid of energy, the helter-skelter nature of a teeming thoroughfare transformed into silence and quiet. My experience working nights at Duke Hospital was no different. As part of the pediatrics rotation in medical school, one of...
Chronicle
Duke Justice Project discuss criminal justice system reform, second chance relief program
The Duke Justice Project hosted D.J. Dore, director of the pro bono clinic at Duke Law, and Amanda Maris, judge in Durham County’s 14th Judicial District, at their Tuesday event, “Second Chances and the Law.” The event focused on Durham’s efforts to create criminal justice reform and second chance relief programs.
