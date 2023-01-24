ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Albany Herald

Cavs have no trouble disposing of short-handed Rockets

Darius Garland scored a game-high 26 points while Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen recorded double-doubles as the Cleveland Cavaliers cruised to a 113-95 road win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday. Garland shot 9 of 16 from the floor, connected on five 3-pointers, and added nine assists and four steals...
HOUSTON, TX
Albany Herald

Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson help Knicks rally past Celtics in OT

Julius Randle scored 37 points and Jalen Brunson added 29 as the New York Knicks came back for a 120-117 overtime win over the host Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Randle and R.J. Barrett each hit 3-pointers to flip the score after the Celtics opened overtime on a 5-0 run.
BOSTON, MA
Albany Herald

Luka Doncic gets hurt, Mavericks still top Suns

Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points as the visiting Dallas Mavericks overcame an early injury to star Luka Doncic to beat the Phoenix Suns 99-95 on Thursday night. Dorian Finney-Smith had 18 points and 12 rebounds, Dwight Powell added 15 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 11, and Reggie Bullock...
DALLAS, TX
Albany Herald

All-Star Game to pit Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis; starters revealed

LeBron James has earned his 19th All-Star selection in 20 NBA seasons, tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most in league history. He also became the only player to be selected 19 straight times. It'll be Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis when the 2023 NBA All-Star game tips off Feb. 19...
Albany Herald

Mavericks star Luka Doncic exits with sprained ankle

Mavericks star Luka Doncic exited Dallas' Thursday game against the host Phoenix Suns in the first quarter due to a sprained left ankle and was ruled out for the rest of the contest. Doncic limped to the locker room after sustaining the injury. An X-ray was negative.
DALLAS, TX
Albany Herald

Pistons use 43-point third quarter to take down Nets

Saddiq Bey scored 15 of his 25 points in the third quarter as the Detroit Pistons took control in a 130-122 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night in New York. The Pistons snapped a four-game losing streak and bounced back from an unsightly 150-130 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. On Thursday, they scored 43 points in the third, marking their highest-scoring quarter this season.
DETROIT, MI

