Saddiq Bey scored 15 of his 25 points in the third quarter as the Detroit Pistons took control in a 130-122 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night in New York. The Pistons snapped a four-game losing streak and bounced back from an unsightly 150-130 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. On Thursday, they scored 43 points in the third, marking their highest-scoring quarter this season.

DETROIT, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO