Billings Skyview steals crosstown win from Billings Senior 75-34
BILLINGS — Charlize Davis has been a three-sport contributor at Billings Skyview going on four years now, but it’s sometimes a little too easy to overlook the level of her athleticism. She’s a state placer in track and field and led the Falcons’ girls soccer team with 14...
Billings rancher admits fraud in Bureau of Land Management cattle grazing fee investigation
BILLINGS — A Billings man accused of defrauding the Bureau of Land Management of fees in a cattle grazing scheme admitted to a mail fraud crime today, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Gene John Klamert, 70, pleaded guilty to mail fraud. Klamert faces a maximum of 20 years in...
