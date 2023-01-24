Effective: 2023-01-24 11:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY The fog has lifted and no additional restrictions to visibility are expected through the remainder of the daytime hours.

JEWELL COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO