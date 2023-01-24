ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Fort Myers Beach man restores a family’s Christmas memories after spotting nutcracker in canal

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach resident Stephen Clark was casually sipping on his coffee from his balcony when he spotted something that almost urged him to call 911.

“I grabbed my binoculars… and I’m looking at it. I’m looking at it and I’m like, those are the feet. That’s a body,” said Clark.

Luckily, it was just a nutcracker statue. Clark was able to spot the life-sized nutcracker when the canal reached a low tide.

After posting his discovery on social media, Clark was able to find the rightful owner, Ashley Nicole.

Nicole said she was sad to see her family’s nutcracker this way as it held Christmas memories.

But alas, one of the family’s treasures has returned home.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
