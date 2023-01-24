Read full article on original website
susqcoindy.com
Pert’s heavenly cake lands in PA’s top 3
Laura Brink Pert grew up baking alongside her mother, Donna Brink, and grandmother, Mary Burns, using traditional family recipes and the finest ingredients. Just for fun, Laura and Donna would enter cakes and other baked goods in the Harford Fair, often picking up ribbons for their efforts in what Laura calls “friendly family competition.”
Pottstown Couple — Longest Married Pair in Pa. — on Their Way to 81st Anniversary in 2023
The oldest married couple in Pennsylvania, Martha and Chester Pish, of Pottstown, have been together for over eight decades, reports Danny Freeman for NBC10. The couple, both of whom are 99 years old, celebrated their 80th anniversary on May 23. 2022. “We’re so grateful and thankful that we were able...
Lawsuit alleges Pennsylvania School District Violated Parents’ Rights To Opt Students Out Of SEL Curriculum
Nino Cambria on January 26, 2023 PHILADELPHIA, PA – According to a lawsuit filed Wednesday, a Pennsylvania school district violated parents’ rights by refusing to allow their children to opt out of a Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) program. A conservative legal group, America First Legal (AFL), filed the lawsuit against West Shore School District near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on behalf of the parents. Parents claim they were repeatedly denied an exemption from the curriculum because of conflicts with their Christian beliefs. In one case cited in the lawsuit, a parent gave the elementary school principal written notice stating that the curriculum conflicted The post Lawsuit alleges Pennsylvania School District Violated Parents’ Rights To Opt Students Out Of SEL Curriculum appeared first on Shore News Network.
Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro fills executive staff with loyal allies, political veterans
New Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s top advisors will be instrumental in helping him deliver on campaign promises like raising the minimum wage and cracking down on illegal guns.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Game Commission Launches 24-7 Black Bear Den Livestream
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has launched a new 24-7 livestream from a black bear den in Pike County. This brings the number of livestreams the commission is running to four. The Game Commission is also showing livestreams of eagles in Farm Country, eagles in Hanover, and geese in the Middle...
The Best Festivals in Pennsylvania That You Don’t Want to Miss
Pennsylvania is home to many diverse and exciting festivals throughout the year. Whether you're looking for food, music, or cultural events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Colorful stylings of the WNEP team
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Plum, violet, lavender, no matter the shade, purple is the color of 2023, according to our Talkback callers. But first, we begin with callers who have a lot to say about a little snow. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
wxhc.com
Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline Pennsylvania’s Lost Highway Motorcycle Show and Concert
Lynyrd Skynyrd has added a new show to their 2023 tour schedule. The band is set to headline the Lost Highway Motorcycle Show and Concert, taking place in the Poconos, Pennsylvania, May 19 to 21. The Southern rockers will headline the Friday night bill at the Amphitheater at Poconos Park,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Morning Roundup: Pa. Game Commission brings back wildlife livestreams
Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023:. Pennsylvania Game Commission announces wildlife livestreams. Ever wonder what a bear does in the woods? Now you can know. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has reintroduced its 24-hour black bear webcam for the first time since...
Wage theft: $7.5 million was returned to workers in Pa. shortchanged by companies in 2022
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News Philadelphia has learned $7.5 million dollars was returned to workers in Pennsylvania who were shortchanged by their companies last year. Now, a Philadelphia woman is on a mission to help even more workers get the money that's owed to them. Katherine Coker of Manayunk has built a fan base on TikTok, not for her dance moves, but for her dozens of videos about what's called wage theft.Wage theft means workers not getting money they earned.Coker says she faced her own issues while working at a Philadelphia restaurant."It was definitely frustrating," Coker said. "Your bills don't...
Agriculture Online
Kickstarter helps launch small Pennsylvania dairy farm
When Mikayla Fasone graduated from Penn State, she stepped into a management position at her family's 100-year-old central New Jersey dairy farm. She served as the farm's herdswoman and manager of on farm agri-tourism, including the annual summer camp, for three years. Then, with a dairy legacy that spans five generations, Fasone, 28, was ready to branch out on her own and create a dairy-farming lifestyle that spoke to her.
Gov. Shapiro Signs Executive Order, Creating New State Office to Spur Economic Growth and Foster Innovation
Gov. Josh Shapiro has signed an executive order establishing the Pennsylvania Office of Transformation and Opportunity within the Governor’s Office and the Economic Development Strategy Group.
Pennsylvania city one of the ‘most expensive’ for a night out: study
It’s always good to treat yourself to a night out every now and again. Such a night may cost you an arm and a leg in this one Pennsylvania city, though. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania isn’t among the best states for a night out: study. Addicted.org set out to...
WNEP-TV 16
Susquehanna River wins River of the Year
NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — An update to a story we brought you earlier this month on Newswatch 16, the North Branch of the Susquehanna River is officially Pennsylvania's River of the Year. That means river officials get $10,000, which will be used to promote awareness and events along the river.
Retro Sandwich Shop Has Statewide Reputation for One, Single Menu Item
Regional signature dishes are common: Chicago deep-dish pizza; New England chowder; New York bagels. But Pennsylvanians excel at so many foods — cheesesteaks, scrapple, soft pretzels — it’s difficult to peg one as best. The Travel Maven may, however, have unearthed a statewide standout menu item from Eve’s Lunch, a Norristown sandwich shop.
Washington Examiner
Pennsylvania Republicans looking at David McCormick to retire Casey in 2024 Senate race
Pennsylvania Republicans are looking at David McCormick as a top candidate to retire Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) in the state's 2024 Senate race. McCormick, who unsuccessfully ran for the GOP nomination for Senate in 2022, is seen by some as the correct candidate to take back one of the Keystone State's Senate seats after one was lost in last year's midterms.
iheart.com
Pennsylvania Auto Show Underway Thursday
(Harrisburg, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Auto Show starts today at the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg. Hundreds of new cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles from over 30 different manufacturers will be on display. Visitors can also see the latest motorcycles and RVs. The event runs through Sunday.
igbnorthamerica.com
Pennsylvania approves license for new Bally’s casino
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) voted unanimously to award a license to SC Gaming OpCo to construct a new land-based casino in College Township, Centre County. Ira Lubert, owner of SC Gaming OpCo, secured the rights to construct a casino at the site in September 2020 with a winning bid of $10.0m. Lubert filed an application with the PGCB in January of 2021 to locate the casino in a 94,000sq ft space that formerly housed Macy’s Department Store at the Nittany Mall.
Pa. Gaming Control Board bans 4 after leaving children unattended while gambling
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PCGB) banned four adults on Wednesday from entering state casinos after leaving children unattended in order to gamble in those casinos.
wdiy.org
Laurys Station | What's in a Name?
On this episode of What's in a Name?, Mike Flynn is back with another exploration of Lehigh Valley history, this time traveling to the village of Laurys Station in North Whitehall Township. Mike speaks with Pastor James Gottwald and historian Keith Butler from St. John's United Church of Christ to...
