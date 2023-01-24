Read full article on original website
How One Utah Research Plant Could Unlock Geothermal Energy Across the U.S.
By the time the Department of Energy (DOE) unveiled the fourth leg of its Energy Earthshot Initiative last year, a project in south-central Utah had long been exploring the potential of geothermal energy in the United States. The Utah Frontier Observatory for Research in Geothermal Energy, otherwise known as Utah FORGE, is an underground field laboratory specifically focused on an emerging field of research and development: enhanced geothermal systems (EGS). But without additional funding beyond 2024, a window of opportunity for developing geothermal energy in the US could run out when Utah FORGE’s wells get plugged.
GALLERY: Group rallies in support of trans youth as Utah lawmakers debate bills
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A group of Utahns gathered on the steps of the Utah State Capitol on Tuesday afternoon to show their support for transgender youth in the state. The rally was organized as the 2023 Utah Legislative Session was underway, in which lawmakers have been debating three bills focusing on trans minors.
Utah Senate votes to approve school voucher bill; legislation bound for governor's desk
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: The Senate voted 20 to 8 Thursday to give final approval to House Bill 215, and the measure will now head to Gov. Spencer Cox's desk. A spokesperson for Cox told KUTV 2News reporter Daniel Woodruff the governor is reviewing the bill language, but he is not planning to veto it.
Obscure Utah pizza joint named among best in US
You'd be forgiven if you overlooked a unique Utah pizza joint that was just named among the very best in the U.S. It's no shock that many pass by without realizing what they missed.
Opinion: This law would make Utah the worst state for crime victims
Since 1994, Utah has protected victims in preliminary hearings. To protect victims for the trauma of replaying the worst moment of their lives, we should not enact SB87
Bill would ban abortions for rape victims after 18 weeks, 'free emergency contraceptives'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new bill at the state Capitol would end abortions for rape or incest victims at 18 weeks, but also give them free contraceptives for 72 hours after sexual assaults. "In current statute, a woman who has been raped, she does have the ability...
Anti-abortion groups hold memorial for unborn babies aborted in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Several state lawmakers joined anti-abortion activists and religious leaders at a memorial service Wednesday for the estimated 1,746 unborn babies terminated since Utah's trigger abortion ban was placed on hold in June. Gathered on the steps of the state Capitol, about 100 mourners listened as...
Taylorsville man faces federal charges for first rainbow fentanyl seized in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Taylorsville man was arrested and is now under federal indictment for alleged possession of so-called “rainbow fentanyl,” which is supposedly candy-colored to entice children, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah. Jesse Wood, 51, of Taylorsville,...
Utah legislators, drunk on power, are coming after bars—again
Groundhog Day always comes early in Utah. The official celebration of the shadow-chasing woodchuck takes place on Thursday, Feb. 2, but in Utah, it annually begins when the Utah Legislature kicks off its session. There can be no shadow where the sun doesn't shine, so our legislators lack the guidance...
Utah House committee rejects bill with stricter rules on transgender youth medical care
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah House committee has voted down a bill that would have prohibited cross-sex hormonal treatments, puberty blockers, and other medical procedures for most transgender youth. House Bill 132, sponsored by Rep. Rex Shipp (R-Cedar City), failed to advance out of the Utah House...
Utah volunteers prepare for annual homeless 'point-in-time' count
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The statewide annual count of people experiencing homelessness in Utah will take place this week. From Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, volunteers from nearly a dozen local councils will survey people across the state to find out where they slept on the night of Jan. 25.
Utah state lawmaker calls for resignation of voucher lobbyist
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah state lawmaker is calling for the resignation of Allison Sorensen, the executive director of Education Opportunity for Every Child, after Sorensen allegedly told a group of people that she wants to "destroy public education." This revelation comes after Sorensen's group and others...
Bill raises concerns on private school scholarships primarily benefiting wealthy families
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A voucher bill is raising concerns on how private school scholarships would primarily benefit wealthier families. A recent investigation by Crisis In The Classroom reporter Chris Jones found that the money from the newly passed voucher bill may primarily go to families who already attend private schools.
PHOTOS: Students stage walkout to protest voucher bill just before Utah Senate approves it
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some, but not all, students at Salt Lake City's East and West high schools staged a walkout on Wednesday in protest of a school voucher bill that has been coasting through the Utah Legislature. A group of about 40 students and teachers at East...
Salt Lake and Other Utah Cities Used Most of a $10 Million Homeless Services Fund to Hire Cops
The following story was funded by the Economic Hardship Reporting Project and reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with Salt Lake City Weekly, KUER, the Standard Examiner and The Spectrum. It’s Dec. 28, 2022, and a white Christmas has come and gone. On this morning, Salt Lake...
What's behind northern Utah's 'brown clouds'? New study pinpoints a major source
SALT LAKE CITY — A magnesium plant located near the Great Salt Lake is a major producer of chemical elements behind the "dense winter brown clouds" that sometimes hang over Salt Lake City and other parts of Utah's northern half in the winter, a new federal study determines. The...
Baby Names So Unpopular Even Utah Won’t Use Them
Utah has earned itself a reputation for coming up with unique baby names. It's often been observed that all you have to do to turn a normal name into a Utah name is to misspell it, and then throw in a y. Mykel. Dayvid. Jordynn. Jaymz. Or just name your...
Utah drought takes toll on water systems, drying up springs, wells
The drought in Utah has sucked up levels of the Great Salt Lake, Lake Powell and other reservoirs and streams. Lakc of water cut short growing seasons and turned lawns brown. Entire towns have gone dry in the West and Utah, inflicting millions of dollars to provide a solution.
House unanimously passes 'Scott's Bill' to provide mental health care for first responders
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The House unanimously approved a bill that would provide mental health services for healthcare professionals after it had failed to advance during the previous legislative session. A first of its kind in the nation, "Scott's Bill" would allow medical professionals to receive mental healthcare...
Survey Says: Southern Utah’s DIRTIEST Secrets!
Over 350 Southern Utahn's were surveyed recently answering some of the DIRTIEST, MOST PERSONAL QUESTIONS! The results might surprise you!. 63% admit to having a ONE-NIGHT STAND... Almost 2/3 people! Shocked? ... Me neither. Have you ever caught your parents being "Romantic?" 44% say YES they've walked in on their...
