By the time the Department of Energy (DOE) unveiled the fourth leg of its Energy Earthshot Initiative last year, a project in south-central Utah had long been exploring the potential of geothermal energy in the United States. The Utah Frontier Observatory for Research in Geothermal Energy, otherwise known as Utah FORGE, is an underground field laboratory specifically focused on an emerging field of research and development: enhanced geothermal systems (EGS). But without additional funding beyond 2024, a window of opportunity for developing geothermal energy in the US could run out when Utah FORGE’s wells get plugged.

UTAH STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO