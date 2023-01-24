ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

WTAJ

Protect and Serve: Altoona police look to hire officers

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department (APD) is looking to hire some new faces to the force. APD has a couple of openings to fill and Sft. Matt Plummer said they anticipate more hiring this year as officers retire. Applications will open on Monday, January 30, and will be accepted until March 3. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Bedford Co. Schools participate in manufacturing video contest

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Six Bedford County schools are showcasing the manufacturing industry through their video projects for the What’s So Cool About Manufacturing video contest. This contest was created in 2013, but this year is the first that the county has participated in. The contest encourages students about the numerous opportunities in manufacturing. Students are […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Fraternity member charged after State College resident attacked

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College resident went to the hospital after an assault from fraternity members that forced their way into the home, according to police. Before Michael Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills forced his way into the residence along the 300 block of Fraternity Row in October 2022 he was already told […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Altoona duo accused of passing fake $100 bills at multiple Sheetz stores

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is behind bars after being accused of passing fake $100 bills at multiple Sheetz stores and even to a couple of pizza delivery guys, police said. According to court documents, 26-year-old Emonee Peterson and 28 -year-old Myesha Denise Robinson were charged with multiple counts of felony forgery charges […]
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Casino to open in State College, PA

State College, Pa. — A new casino is coming to the former site of a Macy's department store. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted unanimously to award a Category 4 slot machine license to SC Gaming OpCo, LLC to construct a casino in College Township, Centre County. The award concludes a process that began on September 2, 2020. Ira Lubert secured the right to locate a casino with a winning...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Penn State president gives advice to Centre County businesses

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State President, Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, joined the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County [CBICC] on Thursday, Jan. 26 for a discussion with business owners and local leaders on economic development and employee retention. Bendapudi had many messages to Centre County businesses, but one, in particular, stood out. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Mount Nittany Medical Center shares updates for new tower

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Medical Center’s plans to create a new 10-story tower are getting a bit clearer. “The focus of this project is really about patient and staff experience and care, and upgrading our technology and our infrastructure,” Chief Financial Officer Bryan Roach said. The new tower is set to cost […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

WTAJ

Erin Dominick announces run for Cambria County MDJ

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Erin Dominick announced that she will be running for Magisterial District Judge 47-03-07, which covers the areas of Ebensburg Borough, Cambria Township, Carrolltown Borough, East Carroll Township, and Blacklick Township. For the last seven years, Dominick has served as an Assistant District Attorney for Cambria County. Before that, she was […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to Conemaugh hospital following a rollover crash on RT 56 in Johnstown Wednesday morning. The accident happened around 5:50 a.m. on Jan. 25 on RT 56 at the bypass area of the Singer Road overpass, according to Cambria County 911. One person was taken to Conemaugh […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

X-ray film worth over $2k stolen in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a theft case out of Horton Township where x-ray film was stolen. Approximately $2,000 worth of x-ray film was stolen from Archives Management Warehouse in Brockport, which is located at the 4600 block of Route 219. Details remain limited at this time, though troopers said they […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Criminal charges dropped against Cambria County chief detective

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Online court records show that criminal charges filed against Cambria County Chief Detective Kristy Freoni were withdrawn Tuesday. Freoni was facing simple assault and harassment charges after she was accused of assaulting her husband following the Nelly concert at the War Memorial in Johnstown, which took place on Saturday, Dec. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

