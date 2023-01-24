Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Protect and Serve: Altoona police look to hire officers
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department (APD) is looking to hire some new faces to the force. APD has a couple of openings to fill and Sft. Matt Plummer said they anticipate more hiring this year as officers retire. Applications will open on Monday, January 30, and will be accepted until March 3. […]
Bedford Co. Schools participate in manufacturing video contest
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Six Bedford County schools are showcasing the manufacturing industry through their video projects for the What’s So Cool About Manufacturing video contest. This contest was created in 2013, but this year is the first that the county has participated in. The contest encourages students about the numerous opportunities in manufacturing. Students are […]
Spring Farms Elementary updates: school to remain closed for next few weeks
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Spring Farms Elementary School will remain closed for the next few weeks, according to Southern Huntingdon High School Superintendent Dwayne Northcraft, after a leak of 7,600 gallons of heating fuel Sunday night. All students will be relocated to the high school and middle school beginning Thursday, Jan. 26 after Tuesday’s […]
District to discuss oil spill details that caused closure for Southern Huntingdon
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Southern Huntingdon County School District will be holding a public meeting to discuss the most recent findings in the oil tank spill at Spring Farm Elementary. On Sunday, Jan. 22 school officials notified the district staff and students that the school would be running on a delay due to […]
Fraternity member charged after State College resident attacked
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College resident went to the hospital after an assault from fraternity members that forced their way into the home, according to police. Before Michael Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills forced his way into the residence along the 300 block of Fraternity Row in October 2022 he was already told […]
Altoona duo accused of passing fake $100 bills at multiple Sheetz stores
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is behind bars after being accused of passing fake $100 bills at multiple Sheetz stores and even to a couple of pizza delivery guys, police said. According to court documents, 26-year-old Emonee Peterson and 28 -year-old Myesha Denise Robinson were charged with multiple counts of felony forgery charges […]
Casino to open in State College, PA
State College, Pa. — A new casino is coming to the former site of a Macy's department store. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted unanimously to award a Category 4 slot machine license to SC Gaming OpCo, LLC to construct a casino in College Township, Centre County. The award concludes a process that began on September 2, 2020. Ira Lubert secured the right to locate a casino with a winning...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Clearfield Man Allegedly Caught Trying to Meet Teenage Boy Headed for County Court
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man caught by a local sexual predator watch group allegedly trying to meet a teenage boy was scheduled for court on Wednesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Mathew Allen Uncles, 42, is charged with felony criminal attempt-corruption of minors;...
Penn State president gives advice to Centre County businesses
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State President, Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, joined the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County [CBICC] on Thursday, Jan. 26 for a discussion with business owners and local leaders on economic development and employee retention. Bendapudi had many messages to Centre County businesses, but one, in particular, stood out. […]
Mount Nittany Medical Center shares updates for new tower
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Medical Center’s plans to create a new 10-story tower are getting a bit clearer. “The focus of this project is really about patient and staff experience and care, and upgrading our technology and our infrastructure,” Chief Financial Officer Bryan Roach said. The new tower is set to cost […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Erin Dominick announces run for Cambria County MDJ
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Erin Dominick announced that she will be running for Magisterial District Judge 47-03-07, which covers the areas of Ebensburg Borough, Cambria Township, Carrolltown Borough, East Carroll Township, and Blacklick Township. For the last seven years, Dominick has served as an Assistant District Attorney for Cambria County. Before that, she was […]
Police search for answers after Cambria County woman’s mailbox was blown up
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are gathering information after a woman reported her mailbox had been destroyed by an explosive. An unknown explosive was used to blow up a Carrolltown woman’s mailbox sometime between Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. and Jan. 23 at 2:30 p.m., according to troopers. After canvassing the neighborhood, no […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Local Man Cancels Check to Truck Repair Shop Because He ‘Was Not Satisfied’
BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was charged after he allegedly canceled a large check because he was not satisfied with repair work done on his truck in Bradford Township. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Tuesday, January 24, a Woodland shop did repair...
2 men face charges after woman was raped in Cambria County, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two out-of-state men are facing charges for their alleged involvement in the rape of a woman at a Loretto Borough home. The investigation began in July 2022 after the Loretto Borough Police Department was made aware of a sexual assault that took place in February at a house party, according […]
1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to Conemaugh hospital following a rollover crash on RT 56 in Johnstown Wednesday morning. The accident happened around 5:50 a.m. on Jan. 25 on RT 56 at the bypass area of the Singer Road overpass, according to Cambria County 911. One person was taken to Conemaugh […]
X-ray film worth over $2k stolen in Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a theft case out of Horton Township where x-ray film was stolen. Approximately $2,000 worth of x-ray film was stolen from Archives Management Warehouse in Brockport, which is located at the 4600 block of Route 219. Details remain limited at this time, though troopers said they […]
Centre Daily
State approves license for proposed mini-casino in Centre County. Here’s what we know
After nearly a two-and-a-half year wait, the proposed mini-casino in Centre County finally received state approval Wednesday for its license — but two potential hurdles could still further delay construction. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted unanimously in Harrisburg on Wednesday afternoon to OK the mini-casino license for SC...
Criminal charges dropped against Cambria County chief detective
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Online court records show that criminal charges filed against Cambria County Chief Detective Kristy Freoni were withdrawn Tuesday. Freoni was facing simple assault and harassment charges after she was accused of assaulting her husband following the Nelly concert at the War Memorial in Johnstown, which took place on Saturday, Dec. […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Tractor-Trailer ‘Traveling Too Fast for Conditions’ Leaves Roadway, Strikes Embankment on I-80
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police say tractor-trailer traveling too fast for roadway conditions went through a median and struck an embankment on Interstate 80 in Washington Township. According to PSP DuBois, this crash happened at 2:10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on Interstate 80 west, in...
Comments / 0