ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

After a Sunny Tuesday, it turns into a Rainy and Windy Night

By Ashley Gann
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

A cold morning will bring forth sunshine for much of the day Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will top out in the low to mid 50s. Rain starts moving in overnight through the morning Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3foZVg_0kP1u7Gw00

A severe weather threat will be greatest from Selma to Montgomery and south. The dynamics, specifically instability will be more confined to the south, and for that reason, I don’t think we have the best chance of seeing tornadoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cOJ6h_0kP1u7Gw00

However, even with limited spin in our atmosphere, we will have one windy day. A wind advisory will take effect at 9pm tomorrow and continue through early Wednesday afternoon. Look at some of these projected wind gusts after midnight Wednesday…30- 45 mph gusts are possible. For this reason, we could have some pockets of wind damage that could even include power outages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RVs3t_0kP1u7Gw00

After the rain clears out Wednesday, temperatures will be getting colder. Get ready for a reverse high, meaning that temperatures will actually be dropping and it will be warmer Wednesday morning than Wednesday afternoon. It will be cooler and drier through the weekend. Lows Friday morning drop into the upper 20s. Next chance arrives late Sunday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xjH96_0kP1u7Gw00

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HXtVi_0kP1u7Gw00

Follow Us on Facebook : Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann , Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum , Meteorologist Michael Haynes and Meteorologist Alex Puckett

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

Potent system arrives tonight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The final full week of January is here and it has started off quiet and cooler than normal. Today will feature more of the same as we’re looking at upper 50s with plenty of sunshine through the early afternoon before clouds quickly push in to end the day.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa collecting donations for Selma tornado recovery

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The City of Tuscaloosa is collecting supply donations for those affected by the recent tornado in Selma. You can drop off donations from January 26 until Feb. 3 at any Tuscaloosa Fire Station. The most needed supplies include non-perishable food, toiletries, and diapers (both baby and adult)....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Hale County looking to build 12 new storm shelters

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County is nearly two weeks removed from not one but two damaging tornadoes, and a tornado is the very last thing anyone wants to think about considering the low threat of one tomorrow night. But Hale County EMA leaders say they’ve noticed a positive trend with these storm threats.
HALE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

MPD to hold media briefing with ‘special announcement’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police will be holding a briefing at 1 p.m. According to the department, Chief Daryl J. Albert will be delivering a special announcement. WSFA 12 News will provide live coverage of this on our website, news app, and Facebook page. Details on what the announcement...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Whitewater “80%” Complete

According to Lead Engineer on the Montgomery Whitewater project , Scott Shipley, the project is around 80% complete, and on track for its Memorial Day weekend opening date. Crews are entering the final stages of construction, “everything we do from here on out is to tidy yup what you see out here,” says Scott Shipley, Lead Engineer.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

More than 2000 applications submitted for FEMA assistance in Alabama after Jan. 12 tornados

Ala. — FEMA is offering assistance to storm victims in Coosa, Hale, Autauga, Elmore and Dallas counties. A FEMA spokesperson says well over 2000 applications have been submitted for assistance in Alabama after tornados devastated the state on January 12. Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are going door-to-door in affected areas assessing damage and offering applications for assistance.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

“But God”, Autauga County woman survives deadly tornado

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Autauga County woman is recovering from her injuries after surviving a tornado on Jan. 12. Michelle Haughton said she was inside her home near County Road 140 when the tornado swept her out of her house, throwing her 100 yards across her property. “I...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
apr.org

FEMA adds three more Alabama counties for federal tornado help

Tornado recovery continues in the city of Selma, as well as Dallas and Autauga* Counties. Support for families and businesses impacted by the storm is continuing to pour in. The Dallas County Family Resource Center is offering help with roof repair and debris clean-up as well as food for those in need. Alabama Public Radio is collaborating with the Selma Sun newspaper on our coverage. Congresswoman Terri Sewell was on hand as officials from FEMA arrived. She said help from everywhere is needed…
SELMA, AL
mascrapping.com

2021: Spring Break 2021 – Montgomery, Alabama – Historical Markers and Court Square Fountain

In my last spread I shared that the historical markers at the Montgomery port docks did not reference slavery. In this spread I share four of the historical markers that are just up the street from the docks and give an accurate description of the history of the area. If you click the picture above you should be able to zoom in to better read the narrative, which I encourage you to do so.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Tornado cleanup moving forward in Autauga County

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - There has been an overwhelming amount of support for those affected by the Jan. 12 tornado in Autauga County. The Old Kingston Community Center has been transformed into a donation site. There is everything from cleaning supplies to baby items and even food. It is all available at no charge.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

A familiar face has returned to the Wiregrass

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Former evening news anchor and reporter for WDHN News has been named Television Production Coordinator for TROY TrojanVision. A native of Elba, Paige Ray graduated from Troy University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and again in 2020 with a master’s degree in strategic communications.
TROY, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Gadsden DEI Director aids Selma disaster relief

Photo: City of Gadsden Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director Ruth Moffatt was recognized by Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford and City Council members for her assistance in disaster relief following the tornadoes in Selma. Pictured, front row, from left: Moffatt, Ford. Pictured, back row, from left: District 1 Councilwoman Tonya Latham, District 2 Councilman Steve Smith, District 3 Councilman Larry Avery, Council President and District 4 Councilman Kent Back, District 5 Councilman Jason Wilson, District 6 Councilwoman Dixie Minatra, District 7 Councilman Chris Robinson. (Courtesy of Michael Rodgers, City of Gadsden)
GADSDEN, AL
alreporter.com

DHR offering SNAP Replacement benefits to seven counties following Jan. 12 tornadoes

The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR offices by Thursday, Feb. 2. A combined 45,489 SNAP recipients live in the seven affected counties.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing 83-year-old in Nicholsville area: Thomasville Police

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Thomasville Police Department said they are looking for a 83-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday in the Nicholsville area, according to a release from the TPD. George Cowan was last seen driving his green Ford pickup. Anyone with information regarding Cowan’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the TPD at […]
THOMASVILLE, AL
WSFA

Ivey to make economic development announcement in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to make an economic development announcement in Selma on Friday. She will be joined by Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman and the organization’s chair, Aubrey Carter. The governor will also be joined by Craig Field Airport and Airport and Industrial Authority Executive Director Jim Corrigan along with company officials.
SELMA, AL
wbrc.com

Bikes 4 Kids helping tornado victims in Selma

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local non-profit, Bikes 4 Kids is all about helping kids exercise, and now they’re working to help tornado victims in Selma. After hearing about what happened in Selma, founder Charlie Bradford, said not only are many children without bikes but many parents are without transportation.
SELMA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas

You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County maintenance worker was injured after getting trapped between two vehicles Thursday morning. According to Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at Holtville High School. Dennis said the bus driver was returning to the bus parking area and attempted to turn between two Elmore County maintenance vehicles. This resulted in a maintenance worker becoming “wedged between the two vehicles,” Dennis said.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

78K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy