Tina Roberts
3d ago
Why is the government going racist..??? Just stop .. this is why we r having so much drama.. ty government.. we all bleed red.. the world needs to go blind for a while on being racist.. before long organ transplants we’ll b racist .. u can’t put a white persons liver in a black person…
Eileen Shauger
3d ago
Here we go with the stupid color slam again. What the heck is wrong with you people. You are all sick in your head. How about helping everyone not by color but by NEEDS.
Lawsuit alleges Pennsylvania School District Violated Parents’ Rights To Opt Students Out Of SEL Curriculum
Nino Cambria on January 26, 2023 PHILADELPHIA, PA – According to a lawsuit filed Wednesday, a Pennsylvania school district violated parents’ rights by refusing to allow their children to opt out of a Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) program. A conservative legal group, America First Legal (AFL), filed the lawsuit against West Shore School District near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on behalf of the parents. Parents claim they were repeatedly denied an exemption from the curriculum because of conflicts with their Christian beliefs. In one case cited in the lawsuit, a parent gave the elementary school principal written notice stating that the curriculum conflicted The post Lawsuit alleges Pennsylvania School District Violated Parents’ Rights To Opt Students Out Of SEL Curriculum appeared first on Shore News Network.
Health care staffing at 'crisis' level, Pennsylvania lawmakers told
MCCANDLESS, Pa. — Doctors, nurses, EMS chiefs and others in western Pennsylvania spoke with a panel of state lawmakers Thursday about what some are calling a health care staffing crisis. The lawmakers heard testimony that the health care staffing isn't getting enough new people to fill the hemorrhaging of...
Pennsylvania Insurance Department finds violations against Geisinger
A hospital that has multiple health centers across Pennsylvania was violating medical claims that were being processed, the Pennsylvania Insurance Department announced.
Grant application opening for Pennsylvania recreation projects
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced on Thursday that grant applications for recreation and conservation projects in communities in Pennsylvania are now being accepted. The 2023 Community Conservation Partnerships Program grant application round opened this week and will stay...
Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana program
Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana …. Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana program. Pre-pandemic file B-roll of maquiladora plants in Juarez, Mexico. Juarez needs higher paying job, industry leader says. Thor Salayandia, president of the Juarez Chamber of Industry, talks about the city's need to attract high-tech industry that...
Pennsylvania gets failing grades from Lung Association on tobacco use policies
Pennsylvania has some of the weakest policies in the country when it comes to preventing and reducing tobacco use. That’s according to the American Lung Association’s State of Tobacco Control report released Wednesday. Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the U.S. It...
Shapiro Signs Executive Order Creating Office of Transformation and Opportunity
Office To Spur Economic Growth, Create Jobs, and Foster Innovation in Pennsylvania. Shapiro signs executive order creating Pennsylvania Office of Transformation and Opportunity and Economic Development Strategy Group to Lead Efforts to Recruit & Retain Businesses and Workers. HARRISBURG, PA – Tuesday, Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order establishing...
Pennsylvania reaches settlement with headstone company accused of deceptive practices
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has reached a settlement with a Philadelphia-area headstone company accused of delivering its products late or not at all.
Dental workers are leaving the professional creating long waits for people needing care | Opinion
According to a new report from the Pennsylvania Coalition for Oral Health (PCOH), some Pennsylvania residents have wait times up to three years to receive dental treatment for tooth decay. The Access to Oral Health Workforce Report determined the average wait time for a new dental appointment in Pennsylvania is two months with an additional month wait to have a filling placed. Rural residents can face up to a two to three year wait for care.
Proposal Could Still Stem Booze Prices in PA
(Harrisburg, PA) -- A Republican state senator from the Cumberland and York areas has called for the state liquor board to not raise its prices. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board had previously announced it would increase prices at state-run alcohol stores by four percent. State Senator Mike Regan has said he believes decisions on price changes for 2023 should instead be set by the governor's office and the state legislature. It's not known whether he'll re-introduce the idea after the Senate reconvenes in February.
Auditor: 12 Pennsylvania school districts hid $400 million to pass tax increases
(The Center Square) – A dozen school districts in Pennsylvania exploited a legal loophole to raise millions of dollars in new taxes on the public without putting it to a referendum. In the process, they’ve hidden hundreds of millions of dollars in reserve funds that could cover school costs without raising taxes. The state auditor has warned that there are potentially more school districts who have done the same. ...
State lawmaker announces plans to introduce legislation requiring AEDs at all school athletic events
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker this week announced plans to introduce legislation that would require automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at all school athletic events in the Commonwealth. In a memorandum issued Wednesday, State Sen. Marty Flynn said the sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death among...
Wage theft: $7.5 million was returned to workers in Pa. shortchanged by companies in 2022
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News Philadelphia has learned $7.5 million dollars was returned to workers in Pennsylvania who were shortchanged by their companies last year. Now, a Philadelphia woman is on a mission to help even more workers get the money that's owed to them. Katherine Coker of Manayunk has built a fan base on TikTok, not for her dance moves, but for her dozens of videos about what's called wage theft.Wage theft means workers not getting money they earned.Coker says she faced her own issues while working at a Philadelphia restaurant."It was definitely frustrating," Coker said. "Your bills don't...
PA passes 'forever chemicals' drinking water limit
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania has enacted a statewide drinking water limit on two forms of highly toxic chemicals, nicknamed “forever chemicals.” The rule, which was published earlier this month in the official register of state government agency actions, sets a limit of 14 parts per trillion for perfluorooctanoic acid and 18 parts per trillion for perfluorooctane sulfonic acid. ...
Just 18.1% of Pennsylvanians got the bivalent COVID shot. These counties have lowest rate
The updated shot provides greater protection against newer strains of the coronavirus.
State Senator Wayne Fontana introduces proposal to raise Pennsylvania's minimum wage
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - There's another push to raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania. Democratic State Senator Wayne Fontana of Brookline proposed raising the minimum wage to $15/hour. RELATED STORIES:Pennsylvania Stands Still As Neighbors Hike Minimum Wage, But Some Lawmakers See Action In 2022Leaders renew push for increase in state's minimum wageIt's been 13 years since the U.S. raised the minimum wagePennsylvania's minimum wage to stay $7.25 while neighboring states see increases in JanuaryIt has been at $7.25/hour since 2009. Fontana's proposal would make the boost mandatory in 202. He also wants to have the minimum wage adjusted annually for inflation.
Pa. Gaming Control Board bans 4 adults for leaving children unattended while gambling
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PCGB) banned four adults on Wednesday, Jan. 25 from entering state casinos after leaving children unattended in order to gamble in those casinos. The board also denied requests by two other adults to be removed from the list for similar...
12 Pennsylvania school districts accused of moving money to qualify for tax hikes
A dozen Pennsylvania school districts – including some in the Susquehanna Valley – are being accused of playing a shell game to move money around so they could qualify for tax hikes. Under state law, school districts can raise property taxes up to a limit. Any higher increase...
Pennsylvania couple's company is renting chickens amid rising food prices
A couple from Pennsylvania has a business called "Rent The Chicken" that they believe could help with the rising cost of eggs. Phil and Jenn Tompkins, co-owners of "Rent The Chicken," based out of Freeport, Pennsylvania, say their services are available throughout most of the U.S. for aspiring chicken-owners to try. The unique business offering is trying to create a new space in the rental industry. As the price of...
New nightclub; rejected pets; pedestrian safety: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Good morning, Pennsylvania. It feels like we’ve done a rash of stories on house fires across the region lately. This month in York County, two people died in separate fires just two hours apart. Yesterday, a woman was killed in a Berks County fire. The day before, a homeowner was seriously injured in a Perry County blaze that destroyed a home.
