Healthy Food Equals Healthy Skin
MINT HILL, NC – Healthy eating is a key factor in achieving good health and glowing skin. Eating the right foods helps provide essential vitamins and minerals needed to maintain healthy skin. Many foods are associated with improved skin health, and here we will look at some of them. Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for overall health, but they are especially important for skin health. Foods high in omega-3s include fatty fish, such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines, as well as walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseed. Eating these foods regularly can help reduce inflammation and keep skin looking healthy. Fruits and vegetables are also essential for healthy skin. They provide antioxidants that can help protect skin from damage caused by free radicals. Berries, such as blueberries and strawberries, are particularly high in antioxidant content. Other antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables include citrus fruits, leafy greens, and brightly colored vegetables such as carrots and sweet potatoes. Water is also essential for keeping skin hydrated and healthy. Drinking adequate water throughout the day helps to flush out toxins and keep the skin looking clear. Healthy fats are important for skin health, too. Avocados, olive oil, and nuts are all excellent sources and will go a long way in helping your skin look great! If you have any questions, please feel free to call or text me at (704) 877-5227.
Market Conditions Improving
CHARLOTTE – Good News, rates are going down! Yes, you read that right. Mortgage interest rates have been declining at a very good pace since the middle of 2022 when they peak in the 7%’s. Now one may think, but the fed continues to raise rates? That is true, and that is also why rates are going down. It sounds the opposite, but the main driving force behind interest rates currently are the inflation numbers. When inflation is rising at a rapid pace, it tells lenders that money is not going to be worth as much in the future; therefore, they need to collect more of it, in the future, to be equal to the value of the dollar today (hint: higher rates/higher interest). But as inflation peaks and begins to lessen, the lenders use the same method that the value of the dollar is “increasing,” meaning they can lower interest rates, and collect less interest.
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Ranger
CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte Dog Rescue presents Ranger for your consideration. This goofy, 9-month-old, German Shepherd will turn 1 year old in March. He weighs around 70 pounds and is pure love and silliness. Ranger is house-trained and insanely smart, he is currently honing his skills and living the foster dream with one of the best dog trainers around.
