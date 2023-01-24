MINT HILL, NC – Healthy eating is a key factor in achieving good health and glowing skin. Eating the right foods helps provide essential vitamins and minerals needed to maintain healthy skin. Many foods are associated with improved skin health, and here we will look at some of them. Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for overall health, but they are especially important for skin health. Foods high in omega-3s include fatty fish, such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines, as well as walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseed. Eating these foods regularly can help reduce inflammation and keep skin looking healthy. Fruits and vegetables are also essential for healthy skin. They provide antioxidants that can help protect skin from damage caused by free radicals. Berries, such as blueberries and strawberries, are particularly high in antioxidant content. Other antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables include citrus fruits, leafy greens, and brightly colored vegetables such as carrots and sweet potatoes. Water is also essential for keeping skin hydrated and healthy. Drinking adequate water throughout the day helps to flush out toxins and keep the skin looking clear. Healthy fats are important for skin health, too. Avocados, olive oil, and nuts are all excellent sources and will go a long way in helping your skin look great! If you have any questions, please feel free to call or text me at (704) 877-5227.

1 DAY AGO