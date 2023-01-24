Read full article on original website
WCNC
Horizon Eye Care can satisfy your needs!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning we were joined by Dr. Kevin Tomasko from Horizon Eye Care, to talk about some of the different aesthetic surgeries they offer. “The most common surgeries people may know about are non-surgical treatments such as BOTOX and fillers that do not require surgery” says Dr. Tomasko.
weeklypostnc.com
Pets Need Self-Care
CHARLOTTE – Self-care has been defined as the process of establishing behaviors to ensure holistic well-being of oneself, to promote health, and to actively manage illness when it occurs. Individuals engage in some form of self-care daily with food choices, exercise, sleep, and dental care. As a pet parent,...
nsjonline.com
MATTHEWS: The power of appreciation
Sometimes you forget how much showing appreciation to someone can do for their day. I was recently reminded of this during a trip to a local Wendy’s fast-food restaurant, where we had to wait in the drive-thru for a little longer than we normally do. We’d had a few...
cn2.com
109 Years Young, Family Still Calling Her Sassy
Chester County celebrating a resident who is turning 109 years old. Margaret Hoyle will turn 109 years young on Sunday, January 29th, but the MUSC health Chester nursing home where she lives wanted to wish her a Happy Birthday this week. Hoyle has 4 children, 10 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren...
WCNC
3 sneaky ways you're wasting money on food
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're trying to save money by eating all of your meals at home, certain habits can sabotage your efforts without you even knowing it. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Here are three sneaky ways you’re...
ourstate.com
The Weekend Crowd at JD’s Smokehouse
Jim Goare didn’t care for retirement. After 20 years in the restaurant business, he realized that a slower pace of life didn’t suit him. “I’d see my neighbors go to work, and I’d get depressed,” he says. “I needed something to do.” That’s what brought him and his wife, Debbie, to the foothills to visit family members who were living around Rutherford College — a one-traffic-light town off Interstate 40 — in 2010. They’d spent a year and a half combing the Carolinas and Georgia (where they’d lived for about 25 years) for the perfect place to open a little barbecue restaurant.
10 Charlotte Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Charlotte, NC. - In addition to being the largest city in North Carolina, Charlotte is the second-largest city in the Southeast after Jacksonville, Florida. The City of Charlotte is the economic, cultural, and transportation hub for a metro area with a population of over 2.6 million residents.
weeklypostnc.com
Healthy Food Equals Healthy Skin
MINT HILL, NC – Healthy eating is a key factor in achieving good health and glowing skin. Eating the right foods helps provide essential vitamins and minerals needed to maintain healthy skin. Many foods are associated with improved skin health, and here we will look at some of them. Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for overall health, but they are especially important for skin health. Foods high in omega-3s include fatty fish, such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines, as well as walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseed. Eating these foods regularly can help reduce inflammation and keep skin looking healthy. Fruits and vegetables are also essential for healthy skin. They provide antioxidants that can help protect skin from damage caused by free radicals. Berries, such as blueberries and strawberries, are particularly high in antioxidant content. Other antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables include citrus fruits, leafy greens, and brightly colored vegetables such as carrots and sweet potatoes. Water is also essential for keeping skin hydrated and healthy. Drinking adequate water throughout the day helps to flush out toxins and keep the skin looking clear. Healthy fats are important for skin health, too. Avocados, olive oil, and nuts are all excellent sources and will go a long way in helping your skin look great! If you have any questions, please feel free to call or text me at (704) 877-5227.
Novant Health increasing minimum wage
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Novant Health team members will soon see the current minimum wage go up. In a news release Thursday, the health care system announced starting wages would increase from $15 per hour to $17 per hour, benefiting more than 4,400 employees across the system. Novant said this combined with team member salary increases for 2023 accounts for an investment of more than $100 million.
country1037fm.com
A Parking Scam Is Ripping People Off In Charlotte
A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. WCNC investigated the con job happening in uptown. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it’s a scam.
weeklypostnc.com
Mint Hill Library Offers Writing Group
MINT HILL, NC – Writers of all experience and skill levels are encouraged to join their peers at the Mint Hill Library on the third Saturday of each month to exchange ideas, share work and feedback, and meet other local amateur writers. “The group meets once a month to...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Waffle Houses Hosting Romantic Valentine’s Dinners
One of the most romantic days is coming up. And, if you’re stumped for something different to plan for your sweetie, we have the answer. Visit one of the North Carolina Waffle Houses hosting romantic dinners on February 14. But, make sure to plan ahead, because you need reservations. This is the 15th year Waffle Houses across America are hosting the cozy dinner. Expect Valentine-themed decor, candles and soft dinner music. I know it’s just what we all see every day at our favorite Waffle House! Hey, I said it was different. It tends to be very popular. So, don’t delay if you think your Valentine is up for some out of the ordinary dinner plans. And, some folks even take the opportunity to dress up as if in a fancy restaurant. After all, it is Valentine’s Day. Plus, the event is open to anyone including, couples, families, friends and singles.
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Ranger
CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte Dog Rescue presents Ranger for your consideration. This goofy, 9-month-old, German Shepherd will turn 1 year old in March. He weighs around 70 pounds and is pure love and silliness. Ranger is house-trained and insanely smart, he is currently honing his skills and living the foster dream with one of the best dog trainers around.
Unusual Facts About Charlotte You Never Knew
Charlotte, North Carolina, is a city known for its vibrant downtown, cultural attractions and as a financial hub. But did you know that Charlotte has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
wfmynews2.com
Filming underway for Hallmark movie at Biltmore
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Filming is underway for a new Hallmark Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville. It's called "A Biltmore Christmas" and will star Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha. The movie is expected to debut during Hallmark's 2023 "Countdown to Christmas." Snow sprinkled the Biltmore Estate,...
WBTV
‘I just want some help:’ The struggle to find affordable housing in the Charlotte region
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - “I can’t find nowhere to live that I can afford,” said Shawn Ragin. Sharing the harsh reality of homelessness in the community. Ragin is bravely sharing his story that he is more than a stigma of people living out of their car or on the street.
Advocates look for people to become foster parents amid childcare crisis in NC
CHARLOTTE — Advocates are looking for more people to step up to become foster parents as North Carolina experiences a childcare crisis, they say. “I know exactly what it’s like to be a child in the foster care system and to desperately want a family,” said Mikaila Reinhardt with Children’s Home Society of North Carolina.
Fill-in teacher was drunk on the job, Iredell County deputies say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A fill-in teacher working at a Mooresville elementary school is now facing charges after deputies say she was caught not only intoxicated but still drinking on the job. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 41-year-old Melissa Sue Proctor was working at...
Two Charlotte chefs, one bar named semifinalists in James Beard Awards
CHARLOTTE — Nominations for the prestigious James Beard Awards have been announced and two Charlotte chefs and one local bar are among the semifinalists. Greg Collier of Leah & Louise is nominated for Outstanding Chef. This is his fourth consecutive nomination, and last year he became the first Charlotte chef to advance to the finals.
Renters confront NC Rental Homes Council in hopes of lowering Charlotte rent
CHARLOTTE — A group of renters made a set of demands to corporate landlords on Wednesday, which included a 3% cap on rent hikes. The renters call their group Renters Rising. They’re upset with corporate landlords who have been buying a lot of single-family homes throughout the Charlotte area over the last few years, so they can rent them out. The tenants said they are slow to fix things but quick to charge higher rent and even evict.
