msn.com

The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain

It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
investing.com

Gold prices eye 9-month high as markets mull over U.S. recession

Investing.com -- Gold prices rose slightly on Monday, trading close to a nine-month high as markets awaited more U.S. data this week to gauge whether the world’s largest economy was facing a potential recession in 2023. Trading volumes in metal markets were also relatively smaller at the beginning of...
investing.com

Stock market today: Dow and Nasdaq notch gains on tech-led rally

Investing.com -- Stocks got a jolt from tech stocks after Tesla beat expectations and investors got a better than expected reading of fourth-quarter economic output. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 205 points or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.7%.
WHIO Dayton

Global stocks higher on hopes for avoiding recession

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets rose Thursday amid hopes Western economies can avoid a recession despite higher interest rates to cool inflation. London, Frankfurt and Hong Kong advanced. Tokyo declined. Markets in China, India and Australia were closed for holidays. Wall Street futures were higher after...
ABC News

US inflation and consumer spending cooled in December

WASHINGTON -- The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge eased further in December, and consumer spending fell — the latest evidence that the Fed's series of interest rate hikes are slowing the economy. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 5% last month from a year earlier,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Weekly Mortgage Demand Jumps 7% as Interest Rates Drop to Lowest Level Since September

Mortgage interest rates fell for the third straight week, while mortgage demand rose again. Total application volume increased 7% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted index. Applications to refinance a home loan saw the sharpest gains, up 15%, compared with the...
msn.com

Wall Street points slightly lower as more earnings come in

Wall Street drifted modestly lower before the bell Friday as investors digest more corporate earnings while waiting for the latest government data on consumer inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials were down less than 0.1%, while futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.3%. The Commerce Department issues its December...
investing.com

European stocks edge higher ahead of fresh U.S. inflation data

Investing.com -- European equities rallied on Friday, as investors looked ahead to fresh U.S. inflation numbers following the release of stronger-than-anticipated growth data for the world's largest economy. At 04:50 EST (09:50 GMT), the regional Stoxx 600 rose 0.14%, the DAX index in Germany was 0.15% higher, the FTSE 100...
US News and World Report

Gold Stalls After Nine-Month High as Focus Turns to U.S. Data

(Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Wednesday as investors took advantage of a recent surge in prices to lock in some profits ahead of a slew of U.S. economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting next week. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,930.42 per ounce by...

