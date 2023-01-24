Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Walmart Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral and Walmart Is In Big TroubleNorthville HeraldNorth Las Vegas, NV
Area 51 Blog Owner Claims FBI, Air Force Ghosted Him After Raiding His Home, Causing $25K in DamagesEden ReportsLas Vegas, NV
NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving TeamOnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
TikToker Review Helps To Make Restaurant a SuccessHerbie J PilatoLas Vegas, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Carousel Bar to open at Plaza Hotel & Casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Plaza’s Main Street reimagination project will transform its porte-cochère under the iconic dome into the Carousel Bar. It will offer cocktails among life-sized Vegas-themed elements, including carousel horses moving up and down, spinning martini glasses, an oversized deck of cards, and a rotating ribbon of lights above the bar.
Fox5 KVVU
First Friday announces ‘Down for Anything’ theme for February event in downtown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The First Friday Foundation’s February event will feature a “Down for Anything” theme that organizers say will promote the diversity and inclusivity of downtown Las Vegas. Held on Friday, Feb. 3 from 5 p.m. to 11, a number of events including an...
Fox5 KVVU
Nielsen’s Frozen Custard to open first location in west Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson eatery Nielsen’s Frozen Custard is set to open its first location in the west Las Vegas Valley next month. According to a news release, Nielsen’s Frozen Custard, which has served Henderson and the Utah area for over forty years, will debut a location at Red Rock Casino at noon on Feb. 3.
Fox5 KVVU
Original dolphin at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip dies at age 48
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hard Rock International on Wednesday confirmed that one of the original dolphins at the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip has died. According to a statement from Mirage president Joe Lupo, the dolphin, named Duchess, was one of five original dolphins that opened the property’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat in 1990.
Fox5 KVVU
2 off-Strip Las Vegas restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 list
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two off-Strip restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley are receiving some national attention after making a national list of the top places to eat in the country. According to a news release, online platform Yelp on Wednesday released its annual list of the Top 100...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Ballpark to host job fair Feb. 11
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A job fair will be held at the Las Vegas Ballpark next month. According to a news release, the job fair will be held Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ballpark’s Playstudios Club. Organizers advise attendees to park in the east event lot and enter through VIP entry.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police end rescue operation at Red Rock
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police search and rescue conducted an operation in the Red Rock Recreation area Thursday. LVMPD said the search started around 8 a.m. Thursday. FOX5 saw a helicopter in the area earlier this morning. LVMPD said the search operations ended just before 5...
Fox5 KVVU
Mirage on Las Vegas Strip looking to fill over 300 positions
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip is set to hold a hiring fair next week as it looks to fill hundreds of positions. According to a news release, the Mirage is looking to hire for more than 300 positions within food and beverage, hotel operations and security departments. The open positions include on-call, part-time and full-time.
Fox5 KVVU
Lawsuit: Las Vegas Strip hotel operators work together to artificially inflate room prices
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A class action lawsuit filed Wednesday against many of the resorts on the Las Vegas Strip alleges four of the largest hotel operators are working together with a third party to artificially inflate hotel room prices. According to the lawsuit, if you’ve rented a hotel...
Fox5 KVVU
2nd Las Vegas Starbucks location files petition to unionize
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A second Starbucks location in the Las Vegas Valley has filed a petition to unionize. According to a news release, workers at the Starbucks near Tenaya and Azure on Thursday filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to unionize with Starbucks Workers United.
Fox5 KVVU
Officer Shay Mikalonis visits Las Vegas police area command
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officers at the LVMPD Convention Center Area Command had a very special visitor on Tuesday. According to a post from LVMPD CCAC on Facebook, Officer Shay Mikalonis visited the group during a briefing. “He attended one of our briefings and got an opportunity to hang...
Fox5 KVVU
New aviation training center opens in Las Vegas to aid pilot shortage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A state-of-the-art pilot training center has opened near Harry Reid International Airport to help thousands of pilots take to the skies every year. The CAE Las Vegas Training Center opened last fall and can train 2,500 pilots every year. Pilots can come straight from work...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police locate previously missing toddler
UPDATE - 10:30 P.M. Las Vegas police say the missing toddler has been located. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing toddler last seen near Maryland Parkway and Twain Avenue just after 10 a.m. Thursday.
Fox5 KVVU
1 October Memorial Committee introduces semi-finalist design teams
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Wednesday inside the Clark County Commission Chambers, the 1 October Memorial Committee introduced the five semi-finalist teams that will be vying for the right to develop a permanent 1 October Memorial. The five teams are Aaron Neubert Architects+studioSTIGSGAARD, JCJ Architecture, OLIN, Paul Murdoch Architects...
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect accused in November death of woman left at Las Vegas hospital
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Nov. 26, 2022 murder in which a woman was dropped off at a Las Vegas hospital before she was pronounced deceased. Ferrari Busby, 37, is being held without bond Wednesday facing charges of first-degree murder and...
Fox5 KVVU
Pedestrian dead after struck by vehicle in northeast Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian is dead following a crash involving a vehicle near North Nellis and North Las Vegas Boulevards just after 7:30 Tuesday evening. Police say a dark-colored Nissan struck a pedestrian. It is unclear if the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk. The driver of...
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas charter school evacuated Thursday after possible chemical exposure
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A charter school in North Las Vegas was evacuated Thursday after a possible chemical exposure, according to police. The North Las Vegas Police Department says that at about 11:42 a.m. Thursday, medical was requested at the school, identified as Legacy Traditional School, due to possible chemical exposure.
Fox5 KVVU
3 taken to hospital after crash in central Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were taken to University Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they are still investigating the cause of the crash, which happened around 1:15 p.m. near Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect in custody following southeast Las Vegas standoff with officers
UPDATE - 10:00 P.M. Las Vegas police have arrested the suspect involved in a standoff with officers in the southeast valley. No additional details were immediately available. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are currently involved in a barricade situation with a suspect who they say is outstanding.
Fox5 KVVU
Family helps turn on new traffic signal after loved one dies at south Las Vegas intersection
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – In an effort to make part of the south Las Vegas Valley safer, a new traffic signal is now working at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Agate Avenue, south of Pebble Road. Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft hosted members of the Melnichuk family...
Comments / 0