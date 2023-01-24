ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Carousel Bar to open at Plaza Hotel & Casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Plaza’s Main Street reimagination project will transform its porte-cochère under the iconic dome into the Carousel Bar. It will offer cocktails among life-sized Vegas-themed elements, including carousel horses moving up and down, spinning martini glasses, an oversized deck of cards, and a rotating ribbon of lights above the bar.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nielsen’s Frozen Custard to open first location in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson eatery Nielsen’s Frozen Custard is set to open its first location in the west Las Vegas Valley next month. According to a news release, Nielsen’s Frozen Custard, which has served Henderson and the Utah area for over forty years, will debut a location at Red Rock Casino at noon on Feb. 3.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Original dolphin at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip dies at age 48

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hard Rock International on Wednesday confirmed that one of the original dolphins at the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip has died. According to a statement from Mirage president Joe Lupo, the dolphin, named Duchess, was one of five original dolphins that opened the property’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat in 1990.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 off-Strip Las Vegas restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 list

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two off-Strip restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley are receiving some national attention after making a national list of the top places to eat in the country. According to a news release, online platform Yelp on Wednesday released its annual list of the Top 100...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas Ballpark to host job fair Feb. 11

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A job fair will be held at the Las Vegas Ballpark next month. According to a news release, the job fair will be held Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ballpark’s Playstudios Club. Organizers advise attendees to park in the east event lot and enter through VIP entry.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police end rescue operation at Red Rock

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police search and rescue conducted an operation in the Red Rock Recreation area Thursday. LVMPD said the search started around 8 a.m. Thursday. FOX5 saw a helicopter in the area earlier this morning. LVMPD said the search operations ended just before 5...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Mirage on Las Vegas Strip looking to fill over 300 positions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip is set to hold a hiring fair next week as it looks to fill hundreds of positions. According to a news release, the Mirage is looking to hire for more than 300 positions within food and beverage, hotel operations and security departments. The open positions include on-call, part-time and full-time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2nd Las Vegas Starbucks location files petition to unionize

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A second Starbucks location in the Las Vegas Valley has filed a petition to unionize. According to a news release, workers at the Starbucks near Tenaya and Azure on Thursday filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to unionize with Starbucks Workers United.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Officer Shay Mikalonis visits Las Vegas police area command

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officers at the LVMPD Convention Center Area Command had a very special visitor on Tuesday. According to a post from LVMPD CCAC on Facebook, Officer Shay Mikalonis visited the group during a briefing. “He attended one of our briefings and got an opportunity to hang...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

New aviation training center opens in Las Vegas to aid pilot shortage

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A state-of-the-art pilot training center has opened near Harry Reid International Airport to help thousands of pilots take to the skies every year. The CAE Las Vegas Training Center opened last fall and can train 2,500 pilots every year. Pilots can come straight from work...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police locate previously missing toddler

UPDATE - 10:30 P.M. Las Vegas police say the missing toddler has been located. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing toddler last seen near Maryland Parkway and Twain Avenue just after 10 a.m. Thursday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

1 October Memorial Committee introduces semi-finalist design teams

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Wednesday inside the Clark County Commission Chambers, the 1 October Memorial Committee introduced the five semi-finalist teams that will be vying for the right to develop a permanent 1 October Memorial. The five teams are Aaron Neubert Architects+studioSTIGSGAARD, JCJ Architecture, OLIN, Paul Murdoch Architects...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Pedestrian dead after struck by vehicle in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian is dead following a crash involving a vehicle near North Nellis and North Las Vegas Boulevards just after 7:30 Tuesday evening. Police say a dark-colored Nissan struck a pedestrian. It is unclear if the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk. The driver of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

3 taken to hospital after crash in central Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were taken to University Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they are still investigating the cause of the crash, which happened around 1:15 p.m. near Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect in custody following southeast Las Vegas standoff with officers

UPDATE - 10:00 P.M. Las Vegas police have arrested the suspect involved in a standoff with officers in the southeast valley. No additional details were immediately available. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are currently involved in a barricade situation with a suspect who they say is outstanding.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy