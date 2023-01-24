Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
Related
wtae.com
To infinity and beyond! Pittsburgh astronaut prepares for first space flight
PITTSBURGH — An astronaut and Pittsburgh native is preparing for his first flight into space. Warren "Woody" Hoburg, a graduate of North Allegheny High School, will take part in a SpaceX flight next month. The tentative launch date is Feb. 26. He and the rest of the crew will...
Dunkin’ in Lower Burrell to open in March; Youngwood location eyed for summer
The former First National Bank in Burrell Plaza in Lower Burrell is getting a much-needed facelift with a colorful Dunkin’ façade previewing the opening of the popular coffee, doughnut and snack shop. The Lower Burrell Dunkin’ likely will open in March, said Chelsea Halker, marketing manager of Heartland...
75 customers impacted by water main break in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A water main break in Washington County is impacting 75 customers in the Monongahela area. According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the break happened at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Main Street and 4th Street. Crews with Pennsylvania American Water are...
EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has found that a western Pennsylvania power plant can no longer dump toxic coal ash into unlined ponds, a ruling that could close the plant before its planned retirement in 2028. Along with coal-powered plants in Texas, Arizona, Michigan, and North Dakota, Keystone-Conemaugh Projects, LLC staved off upgrading its coal […] The post EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
nextpittsburgh.com
Ease our long Pittsburgh winter by adopting hygge, the Danish lifestyle trend
As winter progresses, now is the time to relax, slow down and warm up to a hygge lifestyle. Pronounced “hoo-ga,” hygge is the ultimate coziness — a feeling of warmth and comfort. Think snuggling up on a snowy day. Those feelings are hygge personified. It’s simple comforts with the intention to curate a cozy, comfy vibe.
Work continues on new terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Construction continues at Pittsburgh International Airport.Approximately 500 workers are currently working to create a new terminal.Stairs are being installed; they're also doing decking and detailing work.Work on the terminal is expected to be done by 2025.
French biotech company opening US headquarters in Pittsburgh to begin clinical trials on diabetes medicine
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A French biotech company developing a new type 2 diabetes drug is opening its American headquarters in Pittsburgh.KDKA money editor Jon Delano spoke with the company's chairman on Monday afternoon to find out what this all means.More than one in every ten adults who are 20 and older has diabetes. And for seniors, it's more like one in four has diabetes, with type 2 diabetes accounting for over 90 percent of the cases."Diabetes, unfortunately, is rising in prevalence. It's a silent tide that's growing. For example, if you look at the American Diabetes Association and their figures,...
pghcitypaper.com
Late Pittsburgh artist Natiq Jalil remembered with Gallery Crawl show
Pittsburgh lost a major voice in the arts community when Natiq Jalil suddenly passed away late last year. Now, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, along with The Coloured Section Black Artists’ Collective, will dedicate this month's Downtown Gallery Crawl to his work and legacy. On Fri., Jan. 27, the Crawl,...
Crows, crows and more crows among interesting results of Christmas Bird Count
While volunteer bird enthusiasts counted cardinals and robins for the Audubon Christmas Bird Count from Pittsburgh to Harmar, the most common bird found was the American crow — 20,000 strong, accounting for about half of the birds seen. The Christmas Bird Count was held in some areas in the...
nextpittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh ranks among America’s best cities for outdoor enthusiasts
Pittsburgh is celebrated for its bridges, its predominant role in U.S. industrial history and for being home to one of the world’s biggest conventions for anthropomorphism. Now, people finally are noticing Pittsburgh is a destination for outdoor activities. A study by the real estate listing company CommercialSearch ranks Pittsburgh...
KDKA-TV Ken Rice Writes a Poem that Shocked Rick Dayton
How good of a writer are you? Are you better than artificial intelligence? Ken Rice of KDKA-TV joined the Rick Dayton Show for his daily appearance and “wrote” a poem for Rick about a snowy day in Pittsburgh.
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh is known for a lot of things, and among them is its hilly terrain. So, it comes as no surprise that the city is home to one of the steepest streets in the United States.
pghcitypaper.com
Gainey administration to review tax exemptions currently shielding one-third of city property
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey today announced his administration would begin a multi-year process of reviewing the tax-exemption status that currently shields about one-third of city real estate. Properties will be measured against five criteria that must be met to determine legal tax exemption status on the basis of a 1985...
wtae.com
'Project Lifesaver' offered for free to residents in Allegheny County
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — When someone goes missing, every second matters. Local law enforcement say that's especially true when those that go missing have some sort of disability. Right now, in Allegheny County, there is a free program designed to help those with the propensity to wander to stay....
pittsburghmagazine.com
Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Matt Brand and Maria Strnisha Were Up with Love
Matt Brand and Maria Strnisha met in September 2017 at Ginger Hill Tavern while out with friends. It was Maria’s last year of college at Slippery Rock University, and she was hesitant to start a relationship during her senior year; Matt persisted until the following summer, when Maria finally decided to give it a shot. Their first date sprawled across Pittsburgh, from stops in Station Square to the Pittsburgh Zoo. “It was like the best date of my entire life. I kind of knew from that moment, I was like, ‘OK, this guy is like the real deal. You know, he’s worth the time,’” Maria says.
cranberryeagle.com
Cranberry Township couple has a whole world in their basement
Nestled in a basement of a home in Cranberry Township is a miniature world — one where people can time travel back to the 1950s and see a vintage version of Pittsburgh. This world is an elaborate HO-scale model train display with more than 100 feet of track built by Rene Harms and his wife, Nancy.
Sheetz reviewing ‘smile policy’ requiring employees to have no visible dental issues
ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz is reviewing its “smile policy” that says employees can’t have visible dental issues. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, the employee handbook says applicants with obvious missing, broken or badly discolored teeth are not qualified for employment with Sheetz. Applicants are excluded...
New Chick-fil-A coming to Mahoning Valley
A new Chick-fil-A is coming to the Valley, according to Boardman zoning officials.
Contractors hit with $1.1M fine for illegal asbestos removal at Churchill property
The Allegheny County Health Department has fined a contractor nearly $1.1 million for illegally disposing of asbestos while renovating the former Westinghouse headquarters in Churchill. An environmental group called the contractor’s disregard for the asbestos-containing material “unconscionable” and said the fine “is a victory for public health.”...
Comments / 0