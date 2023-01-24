ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has found that a western Pennsylvania power plant can no longer dump toxic coal ash into unlined ponds, a ruling that could close the plant before its planned retirement in 2028. Along with coal-powered plants in Texas, Arizona, Michigan, and North Dakota, Keystone-Conemaugh Projects, LLC staved off upgrading its coal […] The post EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Ease our long Pittsburgh winter by adopting hygge, the Danish lifestyle trend

As winter progresses, now is the time to relax, slow down and warm up to a hygge lifestyle. Pronounced “hoo-ga,” hygge is the ultimate coziness — a feeling of warmth and comfort. Think snuggling up on a snowy day. Those feelings are hygge personified. It’s simple comforts with the intention to curate a cozy, comfy vibe.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

French biotech company opening US headquarters in Pittsburgh to begin clinical trials on diabetes medicine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A French biotech company developing a new type 2 diabetes drug is opening its American headquarters in Pittsburgh.KDKA money editor Jon Delano spoke with the company's chairman on Monday afternoon to find out what this all means.More than one in every ten adults who are 20 and older has diabetes.  And for seniors, it's more like one in four has diabetes, with type 2 diabetes accounting for over 90 percent of the cases."Diabetes, unfortunately, is rising in prevalence. It's a silent tide that's growing. For example, if you look at the American Diabetes Association and their figures,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Late Pittsburgh artist Natiq Jalil remembered with Gallery Crawl show

Pittsburgh lost a major voice in the arts community when Natiq Jalil suddenly passed away late last year. Now, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, along with The Coloured Section Black Artists’ Collective, will dedicate this month's Downtown Gallery Crawl to his work and legacy. On Fri., Jan. 27, the Crawl,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Pittsburgh ranks among America’s best cities for outdoor enthusiasts

Pittsburgh is celebrated for its bridges, its predominant role in U.S. industrial history and for being home to one of the world’s biggest conventions for anthropomorphism. Now, people finally are noticing Pittsburgh is a destination for outdoor activities. A study by the real estate listing company CommercialSearch ranks Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Matt Brand and Maria Strnisha Were Up with Love

Matt Brand and Maria Strnisha met in September 2017 at Ginger Hill Tavern while out with friends. It was Maria’s last year of college at Slippery Rock University, and she was hesitant to start a relationship during her senior year; Matt persisted until the following summer, when Maria finally decided to give it a shot. Their first date sprawled across Pittsburgh, from stops in Station Square to the Pittsburgh Zoo. “It was like the best date of my entire life. I kind of knew from that moment, I was like, ‘OK, this guy is like the real deal. You know, he’s worth the time,’” Maria says.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Cranberry Township couple has a whole world in their basement

Nestled in a basement of a home in Cranberry Township is a miniature world — one where people can time travel back to the 1950s and see a vintage version of Pittsburgh. This world is an elaborate HO-scale model train display with more than 100 feet of track built by Rene Harms and his wife, Nancy.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA

