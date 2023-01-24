Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Mike Golic, playoff football, and pork rinds
Former NFL player, football insider, and talk-radio host Mike Golic joins us this morning ahead of conference championship weekend to talk a little football. Also a little charity, football, and pork rinds.
Comments / 0