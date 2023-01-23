Read full article on original website
Inter Milan ‘keeping keen on Chris Smalling transfer’ as ex-Man Utd star ‘refuses to sign new Roma contract’
INTER MILAN are reportedly keeping tabs on Chris Smalling. That’s with the ex-Manchester United star reportedly refusing to sign a new deal at Roma. Calciomercato claims Smalling’s future is up in the air as he approaches the end of his contract in Italy’s capital. The 33-year-old has...
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, League Cup semifinal: Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Wednesday, with these two Premier League teams both improving as the season has gone on. Steve Cooper’s Forest have had a great resurgence in recent months and after all of their new signings after gaining...
ng-sportingnews.com
Premier League all-time top scorers: Where does Harry Kane rank in history? Can he break the record?
Tottenham's Harry Kane continues his march up the all-time Premier League scoring table with his latest goal against Fulham on January 23. Kane (199 Premier League goals) is all alone in third place with his eyes set on catching Wayne Rooney (208) for second place. The Spurs captain will need...
ng-sportingnews.com
When is Man City vs Arsenal? Date, time, early odds and history for FA Cup clash
Manchester City and Arsenal look set to go toe-to-toe in the Premier League title race in a battle filled with subplots for both sides. Mikel Arteta is aiming to get the edge over his old mentor Pep Guardiola, who is himself bidding to become just the second manager in the Premier League era — after Alex Ferguson — to win three consecutive titles.
Man Utd legend Paul Scholes launches X-rated cryptic rant over transfers as club struggle to sign players in January
PAUL SCHOLES hit out at critics of Manchester United's recruitment following the club's struggles this month. United have found it difficult to buy players in January after splashing out big fees on Casemiro, Antony and Lisandro Martinez last summer. That has limited the club to the loan signings of Wout...
Sporting News
FA Cup 4th Round predictions, odds, betting tips and best bets including Man United, Tottenham and West Ham
Known as one of the most famous football competitions in the world, the 2022/23 FA Cup returns this weekend with a jam packed 4th Round schedule. With multiple Premier League sides set to face lower league opposition, upsets are likely as the 'Magic of the FA Cup' continues to rumble on.
Everton star Amadou Onana SNUBS Chelsea transfer interest leaving door open for Arsenal to sign £50m-rated midfielder
EVERTON star Amadou Onana has snubbed a move to Chelsea which could open the door for Arsenal to get revenge for their Mykhailo Mudryk hijacking. Onana's future on Merseyside looks bleak after Sky Sports reported that he failed to report to training on Tuesday. And the Telegraph claimed that Chelsea,...
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE: League Cup team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup tonight.The competition, also known as the League Cup or EFL Cup, is a knockout tournament involving the 92 teams of English football’s top-four tiers.First held in 1960-61, the League Cup has always been in the shadow of the more historic and prestigious FA Cup but it remains a major piece of silverware, with a date at Wembley the reward for the two sides who come through the two-legged semi-finals.Reigning champions Liverpool have won the most League Cups with nine, while Manchester City have won eight, with six of those coming since 2013. This year’s final will be played on Sunday 26 February.We will bring you all the action and updates from tonight's game in the live blog below:
Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd LIVE score: Result from Carabao Cup semi-final as Rashford, Weghorst and Fernandes net
Manchester United put one foot on Wembley Way after taking firm control of their Carabao Cup semi-final with a 3-0 first-leg win at Nottingham Forest.First-half goals from Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes’ late third at the City Ground mean that only a miraculous turnaround in next week’s second leg will stop United appearing in the League Cup final at the national stadium next month.Rashford’s strike was a moment of individual brilliance as he raced 50 yards and converted, Weghorst celebrated his first goal for the club since his loan move from Burnley while Fernandes effectively killed the tie at the death.The win put United on the brink of returning to Wembley for their first domestic showpiece since losing the 2018 FA Cup final and Erik ten Hag will have the possibility of ending the club’s trophy drought, which stretches back to 2017, firmly in his sights in his first season at Old Trafford.Relive all the action as Manchester United thump Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi-finals:
Soccer-Southgate considered resigning as England manager before World Cup
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Gareth Southgate contemplated resigning as England manager following criticism ahead of last year's World Cup despite leading his team to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final.
ng-sportingnews.com
Are the Carabao Cup semifinals two legs? How the League Cup finalists are determined in 2023
The first major trophy of the 2022/23 English football season is almost upon us as we reach the final stages of the Carabao Cup. Manchester United and Newcastle are the favorites to advance in their respective semifinals against Nottingham Forest and Southampton, respectively. A Joelinton goal has Newcastle ahead against...
ng-sportingnews.com
Weston McKennie transfer news: Latest on Leeds, Arsenal reportedly chasing USMNT, Juventus midfielder
U.S. national team midfielder Weston McKennie has been at Italian club Juventus since moving to Turin in the summer of 2020, first on loan and then via a permanent deal a year later. While he has developed during his time with the Italian giants, there have been plenty of bumps...
Yardbarker
Manchester United legend offers transfer advice to Arsenal
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has advised Arsenal to add two or three new men to their squad in this transfer window. Mikel Arteta’s men have had a good season and have made two new additions to their squad in recent days. Reports continue to link them with some...
Yardbarker
Southampton star attracting interest from Arsenal and Manchester City
Southampton youngster Jimmy-Jay Morgan is attracting interest from both Arsenal and Manchester City. Many of the elite Premier League clubs look to raid the smaller clubs in England for their young talent. With Brexit making it more difficult to sign young talent from abroad, signing youngsters from England is becoming increasingly popular.
Everton ‘contact ex-Athletic Bilbao boss Marcelino about replacing Frank Lampard as new manager’
FORMER Athletic Bilbao boss Marcelino is reportedly on Everton’s shortlist to replace Frank Lampard. The Toffees axed Lampard on Monday after weeks of unrest at Goodison Park amid protests for the board to resign. The former Chelsea boss replaced Rafa Benitez last January but has failed to stop the...
Arsenal report: Gunners identify Serie A star as main midfield target
Arsenal could face competition from a Premier League rival for the Italy-based player
ng-sportingnews.com
Last time Newcastle won a trophy: List of titles in Magpies history as they chase Carabao Cup 2023
A resurgent Newcastle United look set to secure their strongest Premier League finish in years, and there could also be some silverware by the time the season is over. The Magpies have revived their fortunes from relegation battlers to genuine challengers for a Champions League berth inside a dramatic 12 months on Tyneside.
Erik ten Hag hails 'unstoppable' Man Utd player after Nottingham Forest win
Erik ten Hag has heaped praise on his 'unstoppable' star forward following Manchester United's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.
ng-sportingnews.com
'I think radical action is needed': Ex-England international throws support behind RFU rule
The RFU’s bombshell decision to introduce waist-high or below tackling into the amateur game has caused widespread backlash with over 65,000 participants signing a petition for a reversal. A number of high profile ex and current players and coaches have also come out in direct opposition or with concerns...
