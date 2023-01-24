Read full article on original website
'Blockchain Bandit' reawakens: $90M in stolen crypto seen shifting
A hacker dubbed the “Blockchain Bandit” has finally woken from a six-year slumber and has started to move their ill-gotten gains. According to Chainalysis, around $90 million in crypto pilfered from the attacker’s long-running string of “programmatic theft” since 2016 has started moving over the past week.
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
FBI Confirms North Korean Group 'Lazarus' Responsible For $100M Harmony Hack
The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday confirmed that North Korean cybercrime group "Lazarus Group" is responsible for last year's massive $100 million breach of Harmony Protocol. What Happened: According to a press release by FBI, six months after the initial heist, over $60 million worth of stolen Ethereum ETH/USD...
The only woman on FBI's 10 most-wanted list, she sold "trashy coin" and scammed $4B from "crazy" investors
As a young student, her “classmates described her as smart, driven, and aloof.” When she met and married her collegemate, she insisted that she did not want to have children as they would interfere with her desire of becoming rich. She let people know that she wanted to be a millionaire by age 30. Ruja Ignatova, a german citizen, was born in Bulgaria where her dad was an engineer, and her mother was a teacher. Now she’s the only woman on the FBI’s 10 most-wanted fugitive list with a $ 100,000 reward for information leading to her arrest. She’s said to be traveling with armed guards.
UK Bitcoin community reacts to incoming CBDC and digital pound rollout
The U.K. government’s economic and finance ministry, His Majesty’s Treasury, is recruiting for a head of central bank digital currency (CBDC) to lead the development of a digital pound. The work is described as “important, complex, and cross-cutting” and will “require extensive engagement across and beyond the HM Treasury.”
Ripple, Binance impersonators target XRP holders via fake staking program
The cryptocurrency community has raised flags about a new scam targeting XRP (XRP) investors through a fake staking program. Online fraudsters are impersonating major cryptocurrency firms like Ripple and Binance by creating fake websites and email imposters pretending to provide staking services for XRP. One such website includes a blog...
Injective launches $150M ecosystem fund to boost DeFi, Cosmos adoption
Injective, a layer-1 blockchain protocol founded in 2018, has launched a $150 million ecosystem fund to support developers building on the Cosmos network. The so-called ecosystem group is backed by a large consortium of venture capital and Web3 firms, including Pantera Capital, Kraken Ventures, Jump Crypto, Kucoin Ventures, Delphi Labs, IDG Capital, Gate Labs and Flow Traders. According to Injective, the consortium is the largest assembled within the broader Cosmos ecosystem.
88x Finance partners with Axelar Network for cross-chain yield aggregator
The crypto bear market may be lasting longer than expected, but some Web3 startups see it as the perfect opportunity to build solutions and infrastructure that will welcome users and institutions when the next wave of adoption arrives. Cross-chain yield aggregator 88x Finance claims that the emergence of general message...
Genesis Coin, powering 35% of global Bitcoin ATM TXs, acquired by Bitstop founders
Miami, Florida, Jan. 24, 2023 – Genesis Coin, the first and largest Bitcoin ATM software platform worldwide, announced today that they have been acquired by early Bitcoin ATM pioneers Andrew Barnard and Doug Carrillo. Founded in 2013, Genesis Coin’s technology powers approximately 35% of global Bitcoin ATM transactions. Barnard...
What is a crypto index fund, and how to invest in it?
While the COVID-19 pandemic’s long-term socioeconomic effects are yet to be known, most economies are still dealing with the effects of the global financial crisis. Moreover, millions of households are under or unbanked, and there are additional obstacles faced by people, including slow wage growth, skyrocketing property costs and government debt as more and more individuals are living hand to mouth.
NFT collector sues OpenSea for locking account after being scammed
A nonfungible token (NFT) collector is taking legal action against the OpenSea NFT marketplace for several allegations, including being locked out of his account for more than three months after being a victim of a phishing scam. OpenSea user Robbie Acres told Cointelegraph that after his NFTs were stolen through...
This is how Satoshi Nakamoto envisioned crypto working
Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin (BTC), originally envisioned cryptocurrency as a form of payment between two people. This is a key reason why blockchain, the underlying technology of the crypto ecosystem, found its best use cases within the payments sector. Blockchain-based payment solutions, widely known as crypto payments, allow...
Hackers take over Robinhood’s Twitter account to promote scam token
An unknown group or individual has hacked the Twitter account behind crypto and stock trading platform Robinhood to push users to buy a “new” token. Many Crypto Twitter users reported on Jan. 25 that Robinhood had posted a tweet calling on its 1.1 million followers to each pay $0.0005 for a token called “RBH” on the BNB Smart Chain. Conor Grogan, the head of product business operations at Coinbase, reported that at least 10 people had purchased roughly $1,000 worth of the scam token before the tweet was removed.
ISDA releases standard definitions for digital asset derivatives
The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) is working on two papers to address fundamental legal risks in the crypto markets, such as the insolvency of crypto exchange firms, according to a statement released on Jan. 26. The initiative was motivated by the collapse of crypto exchange FTX and previous...
Crypto exchange Digital Surge emerges as a rare survivor of FTX fallout
Australian cryptocurrency exchange Digital Surge appears to have narrowly avoided collapse, despite having millions of dollars in digital assets tied up in the now-bankrupt FTX crypto exchange. On Jan. 24 local time, Digital Surge creditors approved a five-year bailout plan, which aims to eventually refund its 22,545 customers who had...
Mango Markets sues Avraham Eisenberg for $47M in damages plus interest
Mango Labs, the company behind the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Mango Markets, has filed its own lawsuit against exploiter Avraham Eisenberg. The Jan. 25 filing in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges Einseberg exploited its platform for millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrencies in October 2022.
Ethereum futures and options data reflect investors’ growing confidence in ETH price
The price of Ether (ETH) rallied 16% between Jan. 14 and Jan. 21, peaking at $1,680 before facing a 5.4% rejection. Curiously, the same resistance level resulted in a substantial correction in late August and again in early on Nov. 2. From one side, traders are relieved that Ether is...
Blockstream raises $125M to finance expanded Bitcoin mining operations
Digital asset infrastructure company Blockstream has raised $125 million to finance its Bitcoin (BTC) mining co-location services, underscoring heightened demand for its institutional hosting services amid the bear market. The $125 million raise was financed by convertible note and a secured loan, Blockstream announced on Jan. 24. Venture capital firm...
‘Victims of Ankr exploit’ group unhappy with 50% reimbursement
A group calling itself “Victims of Ankr Exploit” have claimed that its members lost over 13,000 BNB liquid staking coins (over $4 million worth at the time of writing) as a result of the Dec. 2 Ankr exploit, but have not been adequately reimbursed by the Ankr company.
US Justice Department seizes website of prolific ransomware gang Hive
According to United States Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray on Jan. 26, international law enforcement groups have dismantled the infamous Hive cryptocurrency ransomware gang. He claimed that the operation has recovered over 1,300 decryption keys for victims since July 2022 and prevented $130 million in ransomware payments. Officials raised the example of one incident where a Hive ransomware attack on a Louisiana hospital was thwarted by law enforcement, saving the victim from a $3-million ransom payment.
