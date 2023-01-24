Cryer, No. 17 Baylor hand No. 9 Kansas 3rd straight loss

Baylor guard LJ Cryer (4) reacts after a teammate scored against Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)

WACO, Texas (AP) — LJ Cryer scored 22 points and 17th-ranked Baylor stretched its Big 12-best winning streak to five games with a 75-69 win over No. 9 Kansas on Monday night in a matchup of the last two national champions.

The reigning champion Jayhawks (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) coming off a 23-point home loss to TCU, lost their third straight game. It’s only their fourth three-game losing streak in coach Bill Self’s 20 seasons.

Adam Flagler added 17 points, while Jalen Bridges and Langston Love each had 11 for 2021 champion Baylor (15-5, 5-3), which overcome another tough shooting night. The Bears were 37.1% from the field (23 of 62) two days after a 62-60 win at Oklahoma when they shot a season-low 36.2%.

Freshman Gradey Dick had 24 points for the Jayhawks while Jalen Wilson had 23. Kevin McCullar Jr. had 14 points and 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season.

NEVADA 97, NO. 25 NEW MEXICO 94, 2OT

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Will Baker scored a career-high 28 points and made two free throws with 14 seconds remaining in the second overtime as Nevada beat New Mexico.

Baker sank 12 of 17 shots with a 3-pointer for the Wolf Pack (16-5, 6-2 Mountain West Conference), who improved to 10-0 at home. Jarod Lucas added 22 points and Kenan Blackshear pitched in with 20 points, five steals and four assists.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored a career-high 33 points for the Lobos (18-3, 5-3), who saw a four-game win streak end. Mashburn has topped 20 points in five straight games. Jaelen House totaled 17 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Morris Udeze added 16 points and 10 boards.

Darrion Williams made a 3-pointer and Blackshear converted a jumper as Nevada rallied from an 87-82 deficit in the final 1:13 of the first overtime to extend the game.

