Read full article on original website
Related
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’
The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
"Disturbing new evidence" in Brett Kavanaugh documentary sparks call for DOJ probe
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The surprise premiere of a documentary revealing "shocking new allegations" of sexual crimes committed decades ago by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sparked new calls on Monday for Senate and Justice Department investigations.
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
Game-Changing Abrams Tanks Present One Glaring Problem for Ukraine
Among the issues Ukraine's military may face with the U.S. tanks is the ability to keep them running.
U.S. Abrams Tank Compared to Russia's Wagner-Driven T-90
The U.S. announced Wednesday that it would be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine one day after Germany said it would send its Leopard 2 tanks.
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:58 p.m. EST
Thai activist sentenced to 28 years for online posts on king. BANGKOK (AP) — A 27-year-old activist has been sentenced to 28 years in prison by a court that found he defamed Thailand's monarchy in several Facebook posts. Clothing merchant Mongkhon Thirakot, who was arrested last August, was granted bail while his case is appealed. Thailand's lese majeste law carries a prison term of three to 15 years per incident for insulting the monarchy, but critics say it is often used to quash political dissent. Pro-democracy protests in 2020 openly criticized the monarchy, previously a taboo subject, leading to vigorous prosecutions under the law, which previously was rarely employed. Two young women charged with the offense were hospitalized this week while on a hunger strike.
House Oversight Chair Promises Newsmax He’ll Investigate DirecTV
After relentlessly crying for Congress to intervene because DirecTV dumped it, pro-Trump channel Newsmax has received a promise from a top Republican to hold congressional hearings on the matter.Newsmax, which had been with DirecTV since the channel’s launch in 2014, was dropped by the pay-TV carrier this week after demanding license fees in a new deal. DirecTV balked at the request, noting that the network provided it on-air content for free on several different platforms and its own app.While the company said it would be happy to continue carrying the channel under the current arrangement, which doesn’t provide carriage fees,...
US charges 3 in plot to kill Iranian-American author in NYC
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged three men as part of an Iran-backed plot to kill an Iranian American author and activist who has spoken out against human rights abuses, officials said Friday. The men, Rafat Amirov, 43, of Iran, Polad Omarov, 38, of the Czech Republic and Slovenia and Khalid Mehdiyev, 24, of Yonkers, New York, were charged with money laundering and murder-for-hire in a superseding indictment unsealed in federal court in New York. The three men were in custody and one was awaiting extradition to the U.S. Though authorities didn’t identify the alleged target by name, the circumstances described in court documents closely resembled those of Masih Alinejad, an Iranian opposition activist and writer in exile in New York City. Mehdiyev was arrested last year after he was found driving around Masih’s Brooklyn neighborhood with a loaded rifle and dozens of rounds of ammunition. Alinejad told The Associated Press at the time that authorities told her the man was looking for her, and that a home security video had caught him skulking outside her front door.
Spanish man accused of sending letter bombs denied bail over risk of fleeing to Russia
Alleged actions of man, 74, were an attempt to force Spanish authorities ‘to abstain from supporting Ukraine’
KHQ Right Now
'America is a country founded on guns. It’s in our DNA...' Famous with FIREARMS, these stars are all PRO GUN!
The Second Amendment to the United States Constitution protects citizens' right to keep and bear firearms. Whilst most Hollywood A-listers are advocates for stricter gun controls, some stars like the thrill of shooting a bullet. Discover who are the most famous firearm enthusiasts... Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the...
KHQ Right Now
Republicans seek broader TikTok ban
(The Center square) – A bill introduced by a pair of Republican lawmakers seeks a broader ban on the use of the social media platform TikTok in the U.S. The legislation directs the president to “block and prohibit all transactions in all property” of ByteDance, which owns TikTok, in the U.S., citing China’s ability to pull user data from the social media platform.
TikTok on campus: Colleges nationwide ban popular app as national security concerns grow
Colleges across America are banning TikTok from WiFi networks after concerns are growing over its ties to the Chinese government and what data is being shared with the CCP.
Comments / 0