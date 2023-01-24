Read full article on original website
Local Business Changing Location
A local long-time business is moving to a new location. Buds and Bloomers in Pocatello has been in business for about 20 years. They specialize in flower arrangements and home decor. They were located on South Arthur, but now they will be moving to 690 Yellowstone Avenue in a Strip...
Police Department Says Goodbye to Officer
A local police department said goodbye to one of its officers on Wednesday. The Pocatello Police Department held a retirement ceremony for Lieutenant Trent Whitney. After 26 years of service Lieutenant Whitney is retiring. He served with PPD in patrol, serving in specialty units such as field training officer, bike...
ITD Crews Work to Repair Damage on the Blackfoot Bridge
Crews from the Idaho Transportation Department are working to repair the bridge near Blackfoot. The road's surface on the northbound side was damaged Monday night. The cause of the problem is under investigation, but ITD says that road breakup is common after cycles of warm and cold weather. Traffic is...
Education Week in Legislature
It's week three of the legislative session and local state representative Dustin Manwaring says this has been education week at the state capitol. He says all of the universities in Idaho are presenting their budgets this week, including Idaho State University. Manwaring says one of the things he will be...
Blackfoot Man Dies in Accident on Interstate 15 in Bannock County
A Blackfoot man died Tuesday morning in an accident involving two vehicles. The crash happened around 6:30 this morning on Interstate 15 between Pocatello and Inkom. 66-year-old Bradley Keyes was southbound on I-15 driving a Ford pickup when the vehicle went into the median and into the northbound lanes and hit a Peterbilt semi-truck.
