After nearly two years of construction, UTA’s new School of Social Work and Smart Hospital building became operational on the first day of the spring semester. The $76 million project houses the School of Social Work and the College of Nursing and Health Innovation’s Smart Hospital, according to the university’s website. While the schools will share areas on all floors, the School of Social Work and general purpose classrooms will take up most of the first, second and fourth floors. The third floor is used for the Smart Hospital.

2 DAYS AGO