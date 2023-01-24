Read full article on original website
NBA Superstar Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDallas, TX
Best Dallas Buffet OptionsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot By 14-Year-Old Girl Targeting Another Girl. What Has Happened To Families?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
Shorthorn
Lion dancing troupe displays passion in tradition
As they wrapped up their performances at Dallas Farmers Market, dancers from the Jiu Long Lion Dance Troupe, still carrying a lion head and wearing green costume pants, made their way to their next destination, Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie. It’s their busiest time of the year, having four...
Shorthorn
EXCEL Campus Activities to host Rollercade event, letting students skate into new semester
EXCEL Campus Activities is hosting the Welcome Back Party: Rollercade event to kick off the semester 7 p.m. Friday in the Palo Duro Lounge of the University Center. Rollercade is a play on a roller rink and arcade, Alexis Lambert, Student Activities assistant director, said in an email. The event is free for students to attend, but attendees will be required to complete a brief waiver and bring their own socks if they plan to skate.
Shorthorn
Born to ride: Bull riders and bullfighters share their passion for the rodeo life
The smell of earth drifted from the auburn dirt at Dickies Arena. Guests settled into their seats with armfuls of popcorn and soda as their clamor began to ring throughout. Anticipation was palpable. They came to see cowboys mount up on 1,700 pounds of pure ferocity. The rock music kicked...
Shorthorn
School of Social Work and Smart Hospital building opens after three years of development
After nearly two years of construction, UTA’s new School of Social Work and Smart Hospital building became operational on the first day of the spring semester. The $76 million project houses the School of Social Work and the College of Nursing and Health Innovation’s Smart Hospital, according to the university’s website. While the schools will share areas on all floors, the School of Social Work and general purpose classrooms will take up most of the first, second and fourth floors. The third floor is used for the Smart Hospital.
Shorthorn
EMT certification course offered for spring semester
UTA is offering an EMT certification class for the spring 2023 semester. The class is not limited to UTA students, as faculty and members of the community can also sign up. It is not considered a UTA course so it will not affect a student’s GPA, nor will the cost be covered by scholarships or other tuition assistance. The deadline for registration is Jan. 29.
Shorthorn
Arlington Independent School District superintendent to retire Aug. 31
Marcelo Cavazos, Arlington Independent School District superintendent, announced Thursday that he will retire Aug. 31. Cavazos has been in his current position for 11 years and has been with the district for 23 years, according to a district press release. The district is home to nearly 57,000 students and 8,500 staff members.
Shorthorn
UTA holds FAFSA and TASFA Night ahead of priority deadline
As UTA’s Feb. 14 priority deadline approaches for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the Texas Application for State Financial Aid (TASFA), the school is taking steps to encourage students to turn in the form before it’s too late. UTA is hosting a FAFSA and...
Shorthorn
Editorial: Tuition late fees can be counterproductive
As the semester began, UTA students received an email marked as “high importance” with the subject line stating “Late Fee Notice,” announcing that the university would be reinstating a $25 late fee per month on past due student accounts starting in February. The Shorthorn Editorial Board...
Shorthorn
XFL rears up for its comeback, Renegades prepare to bite back
For the first time since the XFL shut down in March 2020, the league is up and running. Eight teams hit the field last week, and the Arlington Renegades conducted their first official practice Jan. 14. Audibles filled the air while media cameras flashed and coaches led players through drills...
