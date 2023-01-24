Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Wild brawl breaks out during California HS girls basketball game
An absolutely crazy brawl broke out during a high school girls’ basketball game in California earlier this week. The brawl took place on Tuesday evening during a game between Corona Centennial High School and Corona Santiago High School. Corona Centennial hosted the matchup just outside of Anaheim, California. According...
La Jolla Country Day duo named to McDonald's All-American girls basketball team
Torreys stars Breya Cunningham and Jada Williams join the national list of players in the March showcase.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana girls achieve 55-27 victory in basketball game
The Fontana High School girls’ basketball team raised its record to 21-3 with a 55-27 win over local rival Jurupa Hills on Jan. 20. Destiney Rentie fired in 26 points and Akami Garrett supplied 17 points as the Steelers improved to 6-1 in the San Andreas League with one regular season game remaining.
Prep basketball: Del Campo beats El Camino to end losing streak; keeps playoff hopes alive
The Del Campo Cougars ended a six-game losing streak with a big win over Capital Athletic League rival El Camino.
Northwestern girls basketball avenges only loss, hands Palmerton 1st league defeat
The only loss for the Northwestern girls basketball team this season was a 33-30 defeat to Palmerton on Dec. 6. The Tigers were shorthanded in that game, however, as sophomore guard Cara Thomas and senior forward Maci Fisher missed the contest. With Northwestern at full strength on Thursday night, the...
Girls soccer: Victory Christian routs Universal, Santa Fe wins in 2A-7
LAKELAND — Victory Christian is a building program and it used its opening round match of the Class 2A, District 7 tournament to give to all its players as the result was never in doubt. The Storm controlled the match the start and defeated Universal, 7-0, on Thursday afternoon...
Husky Offer Ballhawking Cornerback from Davises' SoCal High School
Trestin Castro had a big sophomore year when it came to interceptions.
