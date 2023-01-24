ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wild brawl breaks out during California HS girls basketball game

An absolutely crazy brawl broke out during a high school girls’ basketball game in California earlier this week. The brawl took place on Tuesday evening during a game between Corona Centennial High School and Corona Santiago High School. Corona Centennial hosted the matchup just outside of Anaheim, California. According...
ANAHEIM, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana girls achieve 55-27 victory in basketball game

The Fontana High School girls’ basketball team raised its record to 21-3 with a 55-27 win over local rival Jurupa Hills on Jan. 20. Destiney Rentie fired in 26 points and Akami Garrett supplied 17 points as the Steelers improved to 6-1 in the San Andreas League with one regular season game remaining.
FONTANA, CA

