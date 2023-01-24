Read full article on original website
NAMI Four County Meeting On February 7: “Love Yourself First”
NAMI Four County’s February 7 meeting will feature a presentation on the importance of loving oneself. The program, which is open to the public, starts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7 at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold. According to NAMI...
Fayette CDC Sponsors Program Detailing How Fulton County Is Addressing Youth Nicotine Problem
PRESENTERS …Fayette CDC member Karen King poses with HC3 presenters Beth Thompson, Josie Marchena, and Robin Wilson after youth substance abuse presentations. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF) “I’ve never seen such a group of dedicated and committed people,” Beth Thomas, who works for the Fulton County Health Department heading...
Fulton County Senior Center To Host Free Legal Classes For Fulton County Seniors
January 25, 2023 (Wauseon, OH) Plan to attend this free Legal Information Class on Thursday, February 23 at 1 pm in the BINGO room at Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton Street, Wauseon. The class is the first in a series of three classes offered by Legal Aid of Western...
2023 Fulton County Dairy Ambassador Applications Now Available
Wauseon, OH – Do you have a dairy farm background, work on a dairy farm or have you taken a Junior Fair Dairy Project at the Fulton County Fair?. Would you enjoy the opportunity to develop speaking and leadership skills, meet new people and learn more about the dairy industry? If so, you will want to apply for the 2023 Fulton County Dairy Ambassador.
Wauseon Schools Food Pantry Aims To Ensure No Student Goes Without Meals
IT TAKES A VILLAGE … The WEVS School Pantry Committee L to R: Amy Warncke, Tara Delgado, and April Beck, along with many other teachers, WEVS staff, and community members keep the pantry going strong. (PHOTO PROVIDED BY WEVS) What started out years ago with one Wauseon Exempted Village...
ARCHBOLD BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Approves Placing School Levy On May 3rd Ballot
2023 BOARD … L to R Tyson Stuckey, Karen Beck, Jeremy Hurst (President,) Gina Dominique, Skeat Hug. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) On Monday, January 23 the Archbold School Board met for its regular January meeting as well as a special meeting immediately thereafter. The purpose of the special...
Louisa Beville (1968-2023)
Louisa May Beville, age 55, of Napoleon, Ohio passed away at 10:38 A.M. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo. Louisa was an LPN and home health nurse. She was a member of Christ Community Church in Ridgeville Corners. She enjoyed watching movies, collecting...
SWANTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Land Use Codes Topic Of Discussion
PLANNING COMMISSION … Roger DeGood, Chairman of the Planning Commission, speaks to council during the January 23rd meeting. The council meeting began on January 23, 2023, at 6:00PM. There were four members present with two members having been excused. A prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance was said before...
K9 Jaxx Now Certified Member Of Edgerton Police Department
It’s official. Jaxx the dog, a Belian Malinois, is now a part of the Edgerton police force. Jaxx had to be certified to become a part, going through 14 weeks of training. “It was a long time, but it was worth it,” said Edgerton Police Chief Gary Plotts, who is Jaxx’s owner.
Wauseon Bus Drivers Go The Extra Mile By Collecting Coats For Students
COATS FOR A CAUSE … Lucas Schang, Michelle Borer, and Sharon Smith are among 14 WEVS bus drivers who collected coats for students in need. (PHOTO PROVIDED BY WEVS) As the Northwest Ohio temperatures dropped late last year, the bus drivers of Wauseon Exempted Village School District decided to do something to make the season a little warmer for students in need of cold-weather outerwear.
Maria Witte (1933-2023)
She was born July 28, 1933, in Hartmanitz, Germany, the daughter of the late Anton and Franziska (Brandl) Hofmann. For adventure and travel as a young adult, she first lived in Canada, then the United States, where she married Donald H. Witte on August 31, 1963, in Angola, Indiana. He preceded her in death on October 22, 1998.
Archbold Area Schools Temporarily Put On Lockdown As Precaution
At approximately 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, Archbold Area Schools were informed by the Archbold Police Department and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office that they were in pursuit of an individual approximately one mile from Archbold High School and Archbold Elementary School. At no time was there an...
METAMORA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Receives Report Regarding Sanitary Sewer Smoke Testing
The Metamora Village Council held their meeting on Wednesday, January 18th at 8:00 p.m. The meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance before council heard from members of the public. Christopher P. Rybak spoke to council regarding the results of the smoke testing for the sanitary sewer system by CT...
Harold Kling, Jr. (1924-2023)
Harold Kling, Jr., age 98 years and five months, of Wauseon, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon. Harold was a lifelong area farmer and had also worked as a welder in construction. Harold was born in Fulton County, Ohio on September 1, 1924, the...
Betty Estep (1933-2023)
Betty Darlene Estep of Bryan, OH passed from this life into the arms of Jesus at the age of 89 on January 26, 2023. Betty was born May 9, 1933, in Grayson, Ky to Robert and Hazel (Houck) Bellew, and was a graduate of Prichard High School in Grayson, KY.
Zofia Plichta (1936-2023)
Zofia Plichta, age 86, of Bryan and formerly of Chicago, died at 10:35 A.M. on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. Zofia had worked as a chemical laboratory technician in her native Poland and then worked in maintenance at Merchandise Mart in Chicago for 31 years after she emigrated to the United States.
Marjorie Sidle (1923-2023)
Marjorie E. Sidle, age 99, of Bryan, passed away at 11:09 P.M. on Monday, January 23, 2023, at the Bryan Care and Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Sidle was a homemaker and had worked at Spangler Candy Company for 18 years. She attended First Brethren Church and enjoyed farming and gardening. Most...
WILLIAMS COUNTY MAYORS’ ASSOCIATION: Two Honor Flight Members Speak To Mayors
HONOR FLIGHT … Bob Weinberg, left, former Flag City Honor Flight president and Steve Schult, right, President of Honor Flight, spoke to the mayors about their organization, which arranges flights for U.S. War Veterans. The flights go to Washington, D.C., where the veterans see the World War II Memorial, Vietnam War Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and the Air Force Memorial. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)
Archbold Rotarians Hear From Owner Of Fulton County’s King Lumber Company
WOOD CREATIONS … Roland King (left), co-owner of King Lumber Company in Fulton County, recently shared the history of the sawmill that his father started as a retirement project on County Road J near Tedrow in 1989 with Archbold Rotarians. Roland’s nephew, Brent King, is the other co-owner of the specialty sawmill. Roland explained if a customer can imagine a wood project that they would like to have created, their sawmill can probably create using one or more of the nearly 40 varieties of locally grown lumber that they generally have in stock. The program was arranged by Luther Gautsche. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Pioneer Residents To Receive Electricity Bill Credit
The Pioneer Village Council has voted once again to give its residents a credit towards their electricity bills. The credit will be for a total of $200.00 and can be expected in the month of February. Pioneer Mayor Ed Kidston explained that the credit has been applied to people’s bills...
