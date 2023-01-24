ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams County, OH

2023 Fulton County Dairy Ambassador Applications Now Available

Wauseon, OH – Do you have a dairy farm background, work on a dairy farm or have you taken a Junior Fair Dairy Project at the Fulton County Fair?. Would you enjoy the opportunity to develop speaking and leadership skills, meet new people and learn more about the dairy industry? If so, you will want to apply for the 2023 Fulton County Dairy Ambassador.
Archbold Rotarians Hear From Owner Of Fulton County’s King Lumber Company

WOOD CREATIONS … Roland King (left), co-owner of King Lumber Company in Fulton County, recently shared the history of the sawmill that his father started as a retirement project on County Road J near Tedrow in 1989 with Archbold Rotarians. Roland’s nephew, Brent King, is the other co-owner of the specialty sawmill. Roland explained if a customer can imagine a wood project that they would like to have created, their sawmill can probably create using one or more of the nearly 40 varieties of locally grown lumber that they generally have in stock. The program was arranged by Luther Gautsche. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Select ProMedica facilities closed due to weather, hospitals remain open

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica has announced that a few facilities will be closed on Wednesday due to the weather, but all ProMedica hospitals will remain open. ProMedica says in counties under a Level 1 or Level 2 Snow Emergency, some Promedica physician offices may be closed and you should call to confirm your appointment. In counties under a Level 3 Snow Emergency, all ProMedica physician offices will be closed.
SWANTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Land Use Codes Topic Of Discussion

PLANNING COMMISSION … Roger DeGood, Chairman of the Planning Commission, speaks to council during the January 23rd meeting. The council meeting began on January 23, 2023, at 6:00PM. There were four members present with two members having been excused. A prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance was said before...
HTM Area Credit Union to combine operations with Superior Credit Union

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima-based Superior Credit Union continues to grow. It was announced today that they are merging with HTM Area Credit Union in Troy. This brings HTM's 3,600 members into the fold with Superior's of nearly 100,000 members. HTM members will gain access to Superior's 23 Ohio branches and superior members will be able to access HTM's Troy location.
Gerald “Gary” Sholl (1939-2023)

Gerald “Gary” J. Sholl, 83, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, in his residence. Gary was born March 27, 1939, at the former St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, son of the late Joseph G. and Opal C. (Shull) Sholl. He was a 1958...
Wauseon Schools Food Pantry Aims To Ensure No Student Goes Without Meals

IT TAKES A VILLAGE … The WEVS School Pantry Committee L to R: Amy Warncke, Tara Delgado, and April Beck, along with many other teachers, WEVS staff, and community members keep the pantry going strong. (PHOTO PROVIDED BY WEVS) What started out years ago with one Wauseon Exempted Village...
Harold Kling, Jr. (1924-2023)

Harold Kling, Jr., age 98 years and five months, of Wauseon, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon. Harold was a lifelong area farmer and had also worked as a welder in construction. Harold was born in Fulton County, Ohio on September 1, 1924, the...
NAMI Four County Meeting On February 7: “Love Yourself First”

NAMI Four County’s February 7 meeting will feature a presentation on the importance of loving oneself. The program, which is open to the public, starts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7 at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold. According to NAMI...
First National Bank opens Lima branch

LIMA — Lima area residents now have a new option for their banking needs. First National Bank has now opened its newest location and first in Lima. Located between Menards and Lock 16 Steakhouse at 2580 Eastown Road, this new location will feature a complete array of banking services from the Pandora-based financial institution.
Pioneer Residents To Receive Electricity Bill Credit

The Pioneer Village Council has voted once again to give its residents a credit towards their electricity bills. The credit will be for a total of $200.00 and can be expected in the month of February. Pioneer Mayor Ed Kidston explained that the credit has been applied to people’s bills...
MONTPELIER BOARD OF EDUCATION: Discussion Held & Construction Contract Awarded For New Fitness Center

SPECIAL MEETING … Gathered for a shorter meeting, to cover one specific topic on January 23, 2023, Montpelier School Board approved a contract for the new fitness center. From left to right that evening, were Superintendent Jamie Grime, Treasurer Carla Rice, board member Dunne Gambler, President Nate Rose, and board members Jeremy Clinger, Patti Rockey and Shawn Owen. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Williams & Fulton County

WHAT – Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. WHERE – Portions of Northern Indiana, Southwest Michigan and Northwest Ohio. WHEN – From 4 AM to 8 PM EST Wednesday. IMPACTS – Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the...
Maria Witte (1933-2023)

She was born July 28, 1933, in Hartmanitz, Germany, the daughter of the late Anton and Franziska (Brandl) Hofmann. For adventure and travel as a young adult, she first lived in Canada, then the United States, where she married Donald H. Witte on August 31, 1963, in Angola, Indiana. He preceded her in death on October 22, 1998.
