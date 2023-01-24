Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
2023 Fulton County Dairy Ambassador Applications Now Available
Wauseon, OH – Do you have a dairy farm background, work on a dairy farm or have you taken a Junior Fair Dairy Project at the Fulton County Fair?. Would you enjoy the opportunity to develop speaking and leadership skills, meet new people and learn more about the dairy industry? If so, you will want to apply for the 2023 Fulton County Dairy Ambassador.
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Senior Center To Host Free Legal Classes For Fulton County Seniors
January 25, 2023 (Wauseon, OH) Plan to attend this free Legal Information Class on Thursday, February 23 at 1 pm in the BINGO room at Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton Street, Wauseon. The class is the first in a series of three classes offered by Legal Aid of Western...
thevillagereporter.com
Archbold Rotarians Hear From Owner Of Fulton County’s King Lumber Company
WOOD CREATIONS … Roland King (left), co-owner of King Lumber Company in Fulton County, recently shared the history of the sawmill that his father started as a retirement project on County Road J near Tedrow in 1989 with Archbold Rotarians. Roland’s nephew, Brent King, is the other co-owner of the specialty sawmill. Roland explained if a customer can imagine a wood project that they would like to have created, their sawmill can probably create using one or more of the nearly 40 varieties of locally grown lumber that they generally have in stock. The program was arranged by Luther Gautsche. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
thevillagereporter.com
ARCHBOLD BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Approves Placing School Levy On May 3rd Ballot
2023 BOARD … L to R Tyson Stuckey, Karen Beck, Jeremy Hurst (President,) Gina Dominique, Skeat Hug. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) On Monday, January 23 the Archbold School Board met for its regular January meeting as well as a special meeting immediately thereafter. The purpose of the special...
thevillagereporter.com
Fayette CDC Sponsors Program Detailing How Fulton County Is Addressing Youth Nicotine Problem
PRESENTERS …Fayette CDC member Karen King poses with HC3 presenters Beth Thompson, Josie Marchena, and Robin Wilson after youth substance abuse presentations. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF) “I’ve never seen such a group of dedicated and committed people,” Beth Thomas, who works for the Fulton County Health Department heading...
thevillagereporter.com
METAMORA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Receives Report Regarding Sanitary Sewer Smoke Testing
The Metamora Village Council held their meeting on Wednesday, January 18th at 8:00 p.m. The meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance before council heard from members of the public. Christopher P. Rybak spoke to council regarding the results of the smoke testing for the sanitary sewer system by CT...
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY SPORTSMEN’S CLUB: 75th Anniversary “Coon Supper” Serves Up A Meal To Remember
GOOD FOOD AND FELLOWSHIP … Guests enjoy the all-you-care-to-eat and drink supper. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) On Friday, January 20, cars lined both sides of the circle drive leading up to the Fulton County Sportsmen’s Club in Wauseon for their 75th Anniversary “Coon Supper.”. The annual...
13abc.com
Select ProMedica facilities closed due to weather, hospitals remain open
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica has announced that a few facilities will be closed on Wednesday due to the weather, but all ProMedica hospitals will remain open. ProMedica says in counties under a Level 1 or Level 2 Snow Emergency, some Promedica physician offices may be closed and you should call to confirm your appointment. In counties under a Level 3 Snow Emergency, all ProMedica physician offices will be closed.
thevillagereporter.com
SWANTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Land Use Codes Topic Of Discussion
PLANNING COMMISSION … Roger DeGood, Chairman of the Planning Commission, speaks to council during the January 23rd meeting. The council meeting began on January 23, 2023, at 6:00PM. There were four members present with two members having been excused. A prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance was said before...
hometownstations.com
HTM Area Credit Union to combine operations with Superior Credit Union
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima-based Superior Credit Union continues to grow. It was announced today that they are merging with HTM Area Credit Union in Troy. This brings HTM's 3,600 members into the fold with Superior's of nearly 100,000 members. HTM members will gain access to Superior's 23 Ohio branches and superior members will be able to access HTM's Troy location.
thevillagereporter.com
Gerald “Gary” Sholl (1939-2023)
Gerald “Gary” J. Sholl, 83, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, in his residence. Gary was born March 27, 1939, at the former St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, son of the late Joseph G. and Opal C. (Shull) Sholl. He was a 1958...
wvxu.org
Ohio is seen as a test state for solar farms. An increasing number of counties are banning them
Ohio led the nation in solar and wind farm rejections in 2022, according to an author and podcaster tracking such data. Robert Bryce says more than 40 Ohio townships banned either wind or solar, or both, in 2022. He says that's a direct result of Senate Bill 52, which gives local governments control. Butler County is one county banning them.
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon Schools Food Pantry Aims To Ensure No Student Goes Without Meals
IT TAKES A VILLAGE … The WEVS School Pantry Committee L to R: Amy Warncke, Tara Delgado, and April Beck, along with many other teachers, WEVS staff, and community members keep the pantry going strong. (PHOTO PROVIDED BY WEVS) What started out years ago with one Wauseon Exempted Village...
thevillagereporter.com
Harold Kling, Jr. (1924-2023)
Harold Kling, Jr., age 98 years and five months, of Wauseon, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon. Harold was a lifelong area farmer and had also worked as a welder in construction. Harold was born in Fulton County, Ohio on September 1, 1924, the...
thevillagereporter.com
NAMI Four County Meeting On February 7: “Love Yourself First”
NAMI Four County’s February 7 meeting will feature a presentation on the importance of loving oneself. The program, which is open to the public, starts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7 at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold. According to NAMI...
First National Bank opens Lima branch
LIMA — Lima area residents now have a new option for their banking needs. First National Bank has now opened its newest location and first in Lima. Located between Menards and Lock 16 Steakhouse at 2580 Eastown Road, this new location will feature a complete array of banking services from the Pandora-based financial institution.
thevillagereporter.com
Pioneer Residents To Receive Electricity Bill Credit
The Pioneer Village Council has voted once again to give its residents a credit towards their electricity bills. The credit will be for a total of $200.00 and can be expected in the month of February. Pioneer Mayor Ed Kidston explained that the credit has been applied to people’s bills...
thevillagereporter.com
MONTPELIER BOARD OF EDUCATION: Discussion Held & Construction Contract Awarded For New Fitness Center
SPECIAL MEETING … Gathered for a shorter meeting, to cover one specific topic on January 23, 2023, Montpelier School Board approved a contract for the new fitness center. From left to right that evening, were Superintendent Jamie Grime, Treasurer Carla Rice, board member Dunne Gambler, President Nate Rose, and board members Jeremy Clinger, Patti Rockey and Shawn Owen. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
thevillagereporter.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Williams & Fulton County
WHAT – Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. WHERE – Portions of Northern Indiana, Southwest Michigan and Northwest Ohio. WHEN – From 4 AM to 8 PM EST Wednesday. IMPACTS – Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the...
thevillagereporter.com
Maria Witte (1933-2023)
She was born July 28, 1933, in Hartmanitz, Germany, the daughter of the late Anton and Franziska (Brandl) Hofmann. For adventure and travel as a young adult, she first lived in Canada, then the United States, where she married Donald H. Witte on August 31, 1963, in Angola, Indiana. He preceded her in death on October 22, 1998.
