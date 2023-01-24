Read full article on original website
Harold Kling, Jr. (1924-2023)
Harold Kling, Jr., age 98 years and five months, of Wauseon, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon. Harold was a lifelong area farmer and had also worked as a welder in construction. Harold was born in Fulton County, Ohio on September 1, 1924, the...
Gerald “Gary” Sholl (1939-2023)
Gerald “Gary” J. Sholl, 83, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, in his residence. Gary was born March 27, 1939, at the former St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, son of the late Joseph G. and Opal C. (Shull) Sholl. He was a 1958...
Betty Estep (1933-2023)
Betty Darlene Estep of Bryan, OH passed from this life into the arms of Jesus at the age of 89 on January 26, 2023. Betty was born May 9, 1933, in Grayson, Ky to Robert and Hazel (Houck) Bellew, and was a graduate of Prichard High School in Grayson, KY.
ARCHBOLD BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Approves Placing School Levy On May 3rd Ballot
2023 BOARD … L to R Tyson Stuckey, Karen Beck, Jeremy Hurst (President,) Gina Dominique, Skeat Hug. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) On Monday, January 23 the Archbold School Board met for its regular January meeting as well as a special meeting immediately thereafter. The purpose of the special...
BOYS VARSITY BASKETBALL: Stryker Holds Off Archbold 51-45 For First Win Over Streaks Since 2000
STRYKER – The last time Stryker beat Archbold on the hardwood, this year’s team members weren’t born yet. The Panthers built a 45-28 lead after three quarters and then survived a furious fourth quarter rally by Archbold for a 51-45 win, their first over Archbold since 2000.
Fulton County Senior Center To Host Free Legal Classes For Fulton County Seniors
January 25, 2023 (Wauseon, OH) Plan to attend this free Legal Information Class on Thursday, February 23 at 1 pm in the BINGO room at Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton Street, Wauseon. The class is the first in a series of three classes offered by Legal Aid of Western...
Maria Witte (1933-2023)
She was born July 28, 1933, in Hartmanitz, Germany, the daughter of the late Anton and Franziska (Brandl) Hofmann. For adventure and travel as a young adult, she first lived in Canada, then the United States, where she married Donald H. Witte on August 31, 1963, in Angola, Indiana. He preceded her in death on October 22, 1998.
Antwerp picks up nonconference win
ANTWERP – Three Archers reached double figures, and another scored nine to lead a balanced Antwerp to a 47-26 victory over the Holgate Tigers last night. Land Brewer, Zane McMichael and Parker Moore all scored eleven points, and Reid Lichty had nine in the effort. Ben Savina and Cam Fuller added three and two points respectively to close out the Archer scoring.
Louisa Beville (1968-2023)
Louisa May Beville, age 55, of Napoleon, Ohio passed away at 10:38 A.M. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo. Louisa was an LPN and home health nurse. She was a member of Christ Community Church in Ridgeville Corners. She enjoyed watching movies, collecting...
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Corey Everetts (Edgerton)
The male Athlete of the Week is Edgerton basketball player Corey Everetts. Last Friday, Everetts dropped 27 points, including all 15 of Edgerton’s points in the final stanza, to lead Edgerton past Fairview 61-51.
Indoor Batting Facility Coming to Bowling Green
If you noticed the construction this morning, you saw the beginning of an indoor batting facility. This facility will give Bowling Green athletes the opportunity to work on their skills even when the weather is not cooperating. We would like to thank our wonderful Bowling Green supporters who have helped...
TFRD battles house fire in Ottawa Hills
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department battles a housefire Thursday night. TFRD fire crews responded to a call of a house fire in the 3500 block of Edgevale Rd. According to TFRD, there were no injuries. However, fire crews did experience water pressure issues with...
HTM Area Credit Union to combine operations with Superior Credit Union
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima-based Superior Credit Union continues to grow. It was announced today that they are merging with HTM Area Credit Union in Troy. This brings HTM's 3,600 members into the fold with Superior's of nearly 100,000 members. HTM members will gain access to Superior's 23 Ohio branches and superior members will be able to access HTM's Troy location.
16-year-old killed in west Toledo late Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night in a west Toledo neighborhood. At 10:19 p.m., Toledo Police responded to the 3200 block of Downing Avenue for a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot...
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ella Voigt (Bryan)
The female Athlete of the Week is Bryan basketball player Ella Voigt. Last week in wins over Patrick Henry and Elida, Voigt netted 20 points in a win over the Patriots and then 22 more as Bryan knocked off Elida.
Lima to have 12 Flock Cameras installed throughout the city
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - New pieces of technology will soon help the Lima Police Department improve overall safety for residents. The City of Lima has entered into a two-year contract with Flock Safety Group out of Atlanta, Georgia, for a little over $64,000 to install twelve cameras throughout the city. The cameras will have automatic license plate detection technology to identify people with warrants out for their arrest or to aid in other investigations in tracking down a criminal. The system will also allow police to track down Amber Alert victims, as well as individuals with dementia. The move for the cameras was done in order to improve peace of mind in the city.
Schneider Park getting $1.3M makeover to encourage growth, potential of soccer in Toledo
Improved fields, parking, turf, and concessions are just some of the upgrades planned for Schneider Park. The hope is to make the park a hub for soccer in Toledo.
2023 Fulton County Dairy Ambassador Applications Now Available
Wauseon, OH – Do you have a dairy farm background, work on a dairy farm or have you taken a Junior Fair Dairy Project at the Fulton County Fair?. Would you enjoy the opportunity to develop speaking and leadership skills, meet new people and learn more about the dairy industry? If so, you will want to apply for the 2023 Fulton County Dairy Ambassador.
Former Belleville coach Jermain Crowell stands by actions that led to suspension
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - After being accused of violating the undue influence rule under the Michigan High School Athletic Association, former Belleville High School football coach Jermain Crowell stands by his actions and principles.The violation resulted in barring him from coaching any sport at any school in the state of Michigan for the next two academic years.The investigation allegedly started when a student at Detroit King High School said Crowell contacted him before his freshman year. Crowell also allegedly picked him up and dropped him off at practices and 7-on-7 competitions. "I want people to know you didn't hear me...
West Unity Three Arts Club Discusses Fundraiser
The January meeting of the West Unity Three Arts Club was held at the home of Terri Westfall. Fifteen members answered the Roll Call, “Your favorite trip”. For the program, Cathie Batt gave a slide show presentation of her trip last summer to Austria, Germany, and Italy, including Salzburg, Munich, Venice, and The Passion Play at Oberammergau which is only performed every ten years.
