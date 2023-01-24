ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauseon, OH

thevillagereporter.com

Harold Kling, Jr. (1924-2023)

Harold Kling, Jr., age 98 years and five months, of Wauseon, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon. Harold was a lifelong area farmer and had also worked as a welder in construction. Harold was born in Fulton County, Ohio on September 1, 1924, the...
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Gerald “Gary” Sholl (1939-2023)

Gerald “Gary” J. Sholl, 83, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, in his residence. Gary was born March 27, 1939, at the former St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, son of the late Joseph G. and Opal C. (Shull) Sholl. He was a 1958...
HICKSVILLE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Betty Estep (1933-2023)

Betty Darlene Estep of Bryan, OH passed from this life into the arms of Jesus at the age of 89 on January 26, 2023. Betty was born May 9, 1933, in Grayson, Ky to Robert and Hazel (Houck) Bellew, and was a graduate of Prichard High School in Grayson, KY.
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Maria Witte (1933-2023)

She was born July 28, 1933, in Hartmanitz, Germany, the daughter of the late Anton and Franziska (Brandl) Hofmann. For adventure and travel as a young adult, she first lived in Canada, then the United States, where she married Donald H. Witte on August 31, 1963, in Angola, Indiana. He preceded her in death on October 22, 1998.
SHERWOOD, OH
Paulding County Progress

Antwerp picks up nonconference win

ANTWERP – Three Archers reached double figures, and another scored nine to lead a balanced Antwerp to a 47-26 victory over the Holgate Tigers last night. Land Brewer, Zane McMichael and Parker Moore all scored eleven points, and Reid Lichty had nine in the effort. Ben Savina and Cam Fuller added three and two points respectively to close out the Archer scoring.
ANTWERP, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Louisa Beville (1968-2023)

Louisa May Beville, age 55, of Napoleon, Ohio passed away at 10:38 A.M. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo. Louisa was an LPN and home health nurse. She was a member of Christ Community Church in Ridgeville Corners. She enjoyed watching movies, collecting...
NAPOLEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Corey Everetts (Edgerton)

The male Athlete of the Week is Edgerton basketball player Corey Everetts. Last Friday, Everetts dropped 27 points, including all 15 of Edgerton’s points in the final stanza, to lead Edgerton past Fairview 61-51.
EDGERTON, OH
buccaneerstrong.com

Indoor Batting Facility Coming to Bowling Green

If you noticed the construction this morning, you saw the beginning of an indoor batting facility. This facility will give Bowling Green athletes the opportunity to work on their skills even when the weather is not cooperating. We would like to thank our wonderful Bowling Green supporters who have helped...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

TFRD battles house fire in Ottawa Hills

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department battles a housefire Thursday night. TFRD fire crews responded to a call of a house fire in the 3500 block of Edgevale Rd. According to TFRD, there were no injuries. However, fire crews did experience water pressure issues with...
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

HTM Area Credit Union to combine operations with Superior Credit Union

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima-based Superior Credit Union continues to grow. It was announced today that they are merging with HTM Area Credit Union in Troy. This brings HTM's 3,600 members into the fold with Superior's of nearly 100,000 members. HTM members will gain access to Superior's 23 Ohio branches and superior members will be able to access HTM's Troy location.
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

16-year-old killed in west Toledo late Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night in a west Toledo neighborhood. At 10:19 p.m., Toledo Police responded to the 3200 block of Downing Avenue for a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ella Voigt (Bryan)

The female Athlete of the Week is Bryan basketball player Ella Voigt. Last week in wins over Patrick Henry and Elida, Voigt netted 20 points in a win over the Patriots and then 22 more as Bryan knocked off Elida.
BRYAN, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima to have 12 Flock Cameras installed throughout the city

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - New pieces of technology will soon help the Lima Police Department improve overall safety for residents. The City of Lima has entered into a two-year contract with Flock Safety Group out of Atlanta, Georgia, for a little over $64,000 to install twelve cameras throughout the city. The cameras will have automatic license plate detection technology to identify people with warrants out for their arrest or to aid in other investigations in tracking down a criminal. The system will also allow police to track down Amber Alert victims, as well as individuals with dementia. The move for the cameras was done in order to improve peace of mind in the city.
LIMA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

2023 Fulton County Dairy Ambassador Applications Now Available

Wauseon, OH – Do you have a dairy farm background, work on a dairy farm or have you taken a Junior Fair Dairy Project at the Fulton County Fair?. Would you enjoy the opportunity to develop speaking and leadership skills, meet new people and learn more about the dairy industry? If so, you will want to apply for the 2023 Fulton County Dairy Ambassador.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
CBS Detroit

Former Belleville coach Jermain Crowell stands by actions that led to suspension

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - After being accused of violating the undue influence rule under the Michigan High School Athletic Association, former Belleville High School football coach Jermain Crowell stands by his actions and principles.The violation resulted in barring him from coaching any sport at any school in the state of Michigan for the next two academic years.The investigation allegedly started when a student at Detroit King High School said Crowell contacted him before his freshman year. Crowell also allegedly picked him up and dropped him off at practices and 7-on-7 competitions. "I want people to know you didn't hear me...
BELLEVILLE, MI
thevillagereporter.com

West Unity Three Arts Club Discusses Fundraiser

The January meeting of the West Unity Three Arts Club was held at the home of Terri Westfall. Fifteen members answered the Roll Call, “Your favorite trip”. For the program, Cathie Batt gave a slide show presentation of her trip last summer to Austria, Germany, and Italy, including Salzburg, Munich, Venice, and The Passion Play at Oberammergau which is only performed every ten years.
WEST UNITY, OH

