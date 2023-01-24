Read full article on original website
Mark Briscoe To Make AEW Debut In Jay Briscoe Tribute Bout On 1/25 AEW Dynamite
Mark Briscoe is set for AEW debut in a tribute match to his late brother, Jay Briscoe, on the January 25 episode of AEW Dynamite. Tragically, the wrestling world lost Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) in a car accident on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Jay's brother, Mark, is slated to make...
PWMania
Mark Briscoe Not Allowed to Wrestle in AEW Due to Warner Bros. Discovery
Fans have been pointing fingers on social media since Jay Briscoe passed away, pointing out Warner Bros. Discovery’s hypocrisy in allowing Dana White’s Slap Fighting to air after he slapped his wife while forbidding The Briscoes from appearing on AEW TV. Jay got into trouble over ten years ago for making anti-gay remarks, but he repeatedly apologized and had taken steps in private to learn from his error. People who knew Jay have recalled him as a kind man who cherished everyone.
wrestlinginc.com
Mark Briscoe Honors His Late Brother Jay In AEW Debut
Mark Briscoe made his AEW debut during Wednesday night's "Dynamite" under the most heartbreaking of circumstances. Just over a week after Mark's older brother Jay was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that claimed the life of another driver and left Jay's daughters seriously injured, the younger Briscoe stepped inside an AEW ring for the first time on what would have been Jay's 39th birthday.
Decorated Amateur Boxer Donovan Garcia Dead At 15
Decorated amateur boxer Donovan Garcia died at the age of 15.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Says Mark Briscoe Requested AEW Dynamite Match, Talks Jay Briscoe’s Passing
Mark Briscoe will honor his late brother Jay in a match on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and Tony Khan recently discussed making the bout happen. Mark will face Jay Lethal on this week’s show in tribute to Jay, who passed away last Tuesday in a car accident. Khan spoke with the Battleground Podcast and talked about booking the match, his reaction to Jay’s passing and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
wrestlinginc.com
Roxanne Perez Speaks On Her Memories Of Jay Briscoe
Jay Briscoe passed away last week after a multi-vehicle crash in Delaware that left his daughters with serious injuries. Since his passing, The Briscoe family has received much love and support from the pro wrestling community, including stars from various promotions around the world. Current "WWE NXT" Women's Champion and former Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Roxanne Perez recalled being around Jay during her brief tenure in ROH.
TMZ.com
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Mark Briscoe's AEW Status
There's been an update on Mark Briscoe's status in regards to AEW programming. The January 25 episode of "AEW Dynamite" closed with a special tribute match between Briscoe and Jay Lethal. The match paid tribute to Jay Briscoe, who passed away following a car accident in Delaware on January 17. The match was held on what would have been Briscoe's 39th birthday.
ringsidenews.com
Mark Briscoe & Jay Lethal Asked Tony Khan To Book Jay Briscoe Tribute Match
Jay Briscoe tragically passed away in a car accident. His death to an incredible outpouring of support. The Young Bucks donated $20,000 to the late tag team specialist’s memorial fundraiser. Tony Khan booked Jay’s brother Mark Briscoe to wrestle on Dynamite as well. Mark Briscoe will make his...
wrestletalk.com
Mark Briscoe Says It’s Time To Carry On For Jay Briscoe
Mark Briscoe made his AEW Dynamite debut on last night’s (January 25) episode of the show. Briscoe defeated Jay Lethal in the main event, his first match since the tragic passing of his brother Jay Briscoe just 8 days prior. The match came after Tony Khan reportedly ‘pushed hard’...
wrestlinginc.com
Mark Briscoe Match Garners One Million Viewers For AEW Dynamite
Wrestling fans showed up for "AEW Dynamite" to celebrate and honor the life of Jay Briscoe. Wrestlenomics released viewership information for Wednesday night and the January 25 episode got 1,003,000 average viewers, up 4 percent from last week, and the first time the program averaged over one million viewers since October 5. From a key demographic standpoint, "Dynamite" was watched by 417,000 average viewers aged 18-49, earning a 0.32 P18-49 rating. That also gives the key demo a 4 percent boost from the previous week.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Reveals Plans For Jay Briscoe Tribute Show
On Wednesday morning, AEW President Tony Khan made one of his customary appearances on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio," where the focus, naturally, was on the Jay Briscoe tribute episode of "Dynamite" that was hours away. More specifically, he discussed how the tributes to Briscoe, who died tragically in a car accident last week, will be spread across both "Dynamite" and a YouTube special that will build on footage recorded as part of last week's TV tapings.
wrestlinginc.com
Mark Briscoe On His Brother's Death: 'He Ain't Gone'
Mark Briscoe was in a relatively positive mood Thursday as he continued celebrating his late brother Jay's memory, one day after making his AEW debut on their behalf. In a video tweeted out by fellow ROH alumnus Caprice Coleman, Briscoe told fans "it's time to carry on" Jay's memory and he believes his brother remains with him following his death two weeks ago.
Yardbarker
Speak Now: Mark Briscoe wrestles on AEW Dynamite
Hey there! Welcome to another episode of Speak Now Pro Wrestling with Denise Salcedo! On today's show Denise will be breaking down the January 25, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite! #AEW #AEWDynamite. Matches that took place tonight include:. * Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal. * Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Jay Briscoe Tribute Show Now Available For Free Online
The day after Jay Briscoe's tragic passing, AEW was denied the opportunity to present a tribute show on "AEW Dynamite," reportedly due to restrictions put in place by Warner Bros Discovery. The network would not allow such an event to broadcast because of past homophobic Tweets by Briscoe, even though the late wrestler apologized and made every effort to repair the damage with the LGBTQ+ community. Despite this obstacle, AEW still filmed a memorial show for Briscoe under the ROH banner, the promotion in which he became a record-setting 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion with his brother Mark. The emotional celebration of Briscoe's life is now available to watch for free.
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and 2023 took a rough turn last week in the wrestling world with the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe. I’m not gonna lie; covering last week’s NXT was a little bit rough because of the news hitting early in the show. It’s a new week, and tonight’s episode will lean heavily on the women’s division as Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles against Alba Fyre and eventually, Isla Dawn by herself, while Roxanna Perez will have a “Championship Summit” with Toxic Attraction ahead of their match at NXT Vengeance Day. Thea Hail will have a celebration of getting her first win last week, Tiffany Stratton and Indi Hartwell go one-on-one, and Wendy Choo takes on Elektra Lopez. Plus we’ll probably have more between Grayson Waller & Bron Breakker among other things.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Stars Memorialize Jay Briscoe On Tribute Show
This morning, the "Jay Briscoe Tribute and Celebration of Life" show was made available for free on the ROH YouTube channel. In addition to seven matches taped last week featuring Briscoe's friends and colleagues, the three-hour special includes three Briscoe matches from the ROH archives. Between matches, AEW and ROH stars took the time to recall some of their memories of Briscoe, share their best wishes towards his family, and talk about the impact he had on them personally and professionally.
