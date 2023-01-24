ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Unity, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevillagereporter.com

Betty Estep (1933-2023)

Betty Darlene Estep of Bryan, OH passed from this life into the arms of Jesus at the age of 89 on January 26, 2023. Betty was born May 9, 1933, in Grayson, Ky to Robert and Hazel (Houck) Bellew, and was a graduate of Prichard High School in Grayson, KY.
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Harold Kling, Jr. (1924-2023)

Harold Kling, Jr., age 98 years and five months, of Wauseon, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon. Harold was a lifelong area farmer and had also worked as a welder in construction. Harold was born in Fulton County, Ohio on September 1, 1924, the...
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Maria Witte (1933-2023)

She was born July 28, 1933, in Hartmanitz, Germany, the daughter of the late Anton and Franziska (Brandl) Hofmann. For adventure and travel as a young adult, she first lived in Canada, then the United States, where she married Donald H. Witte on August 31, 1963, in Angola, Indiana. He preceded her in death on October 22, 1998.
SHERWOOD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Marjorie Sidle (1923-2023)

Marjorie E. Sidle, age 99, of Bryan, passed away at 11:09 P.M. on Monday, January 23, 2023, at the Bryan Care and Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Sidle was a homemaker and had worked at Spangler Candy Company for 18 years. She attended First Brethren Church and enjoyed farming and gardening. Most...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Edward Posner (1949-2022)

Edward Wayne Posner, age 73, of Jasper Michigan. Born September 27th, 1949, in Wauseon, Ohio. Ed passed away December 13, 2022, at Toledo Hospital unexpectedly, but peacefully. Ed farmed for over 50 years and retired in 2000. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Tigers and Westerns. He loved playing solitaire...
JASPER, MI
thevillagereporter.com

2023 Fulton County Dairy Ambassador Applications Now Available

Wauseon, OH – Do you have a dairy farm background, work on a dairy farm or have you taken a Junior Fair Dairy Project at the Fulton County Fair?. Would you enjoy the opportunity to develop speaking and leadership skills, meet new people and learn more about the dairy industry? If so, you will want to apply for the 2023 Fulton County Dairy Ambassador.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Ohio State Patrol Investigates Serious Injury Crash Near Bryan

Bryan – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on January 24, 2023, at approximately 4:53 p.m. The crash occurred on US 6 at County Road 12C in Center Township, Williams County. Donald R. Williams, age 53, of Auburn,...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

K9 Jaxx Now Certified Member Of Edgerton Police Department

It’s official. Jaxx the dog, a Belian Malinois, is now a part of the Edgerton police force. Jaxx had to be certified to become a part, going through 14 weeks of training. “It was a long time, but it was worth it,” said Edgerton Police Chief Gary Plotts, who is Jaxx’s owner.
EDGERTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

WILLIAMS COUNTY MAYORS’ ASSOCIATION: Two Honor Flight Members Speak To Mayors

HONOR FLIGHT … Bob Weinberg, left, former Flag City Honor Flight president and Steve Schult, right, President of Honor Flight, spoke to the mayors about their organization, which arranges flights for U.S. War Veterans. The flights go to Washington, D.C., where the veterans see the World War II Memorial, Vietnam War Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and the Air Force Memorial. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Archbold Rotarians Hear From Owner Of Fulton County’s King Lumber Company

WOOD CREATIONS … Roland King (left), co-owner of King Lumber Company in Fulton County, recently shared the history of the sawmill that his father started as a retirement project on County Road J near Tedrow in 1989 with Archbold Rotarians. Roland’s nephew, Brent King, is the other co-owner of the specialty sawmill. Roland explained if a customer can imagine a wood project that they would like to have created, their sawmill can probably create using one or more of the nearly 40 varieties of locally grown lumber that they generally have in stock. The program was arranged by Luther Gautsche. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
FULTON COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

SWANTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Land Use Codes Topic Of Discussion

PLANNING COMMISSION … Roger DeGood, Chairman of the Planning Commission, speaks to council during the January 23rd meeting. The council meeting began on January 23, 2023, at 6:00PM. There were four members present with two members having been excused. A prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance was said before...
SWANTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Current Snow Emergencies For Counties & Municipalities

SWANTON, OH – Due to the ongoing snowfall, in order to facilitate the cleaning of streets and alleys and to expedite the free flow of vehicular traffic, no owner or operator of any vehicle shall park or permit such vehicle to be parked on any street or alley at any time when the accumulation of snow upon the roadway exceeds three inches during any period of 24 hours or less. (Swanton Codified Ordinances 73.05).
SWANTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

NAMI Four County Meeting On February 7: “Love Yourself First”

NAMI Four County’s February 7 meeting will feature a presentation on the importance of loving oneself. The program, which is open to the public, starts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7 at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold. According to NAMI...
ARCHBOLD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Man Helps Woman From Burning Home In Edgerton

HOUSE FIRE … This picture shows that Joyce Pigmon made it out of the house just in time before it engulfs the area around the front door. (PHOTOS PROVIDED) A woman was rescued from her burning home at 134 East Morrison Street in Edgerton on Saturday, January 21st. According...
EDGERTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Wauseon Bus Drivers Go The Extra Mile By Collecting Coats For Students

COATS FOR A CAUSE … Lucas Schang, Michelle Borer, and Sharon Smith are among 14 WEVS bus drivers who collected coats for students in need. (PHOTO PROVIDED BY WEVS) As the Northwest Ohio temperatures dropped late last year, the bus drivers of Wauseon Exempted Village School District decided to do something to make the season a little warmer for students in need of cold-weather outerwear.
WAUSEON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy