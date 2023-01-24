not right. even discriminating against people who have mmj card. people are being left to lay in pain after surgeries and etc. not everyone has a addiction. legitimately pain.
I am very angry over the CDC or whoever is doing this research assuming people are abusing pain meds! as with anything, there are gonna be people who abuse them! That does not mean people with LEGIT pain should have to suffer! There is a huge difference between addiction and dependence! of course people are going to withdrawal from not having them. and people are gonna turn to the streets when they are taken away. living in constant pain is just not an option! I am tired of riding the couch, having to cancel my plans, losing all my friends, and people telling me I just have to push myself!!! I wish I could feel normal and out of pain. as of now I'm not even living. and that makes a person question why even live if I'm not part of society cuz of pain! I do have a low dose of meds.but the Dr has cut me down a lot! I did not mind coming down some. but she cut them back too much. I'm tired of living in pain. and doing everything they ask yet still nothing else works. it is not right!
Some of us, when we visit the ER need it. I suffer from chronic kidney stones, sciatica and rheumatoid arthritis. I can't count how many times an ER Doc tells me to take ibuprofen or Tylenol. it's like, dude, if that was working I wouldn't be here. I've even had to have surgery a couple of times due to kidney stones and they STILL were telling me Tylenol and ibuprofen in the mean time. and then big surprise when I end up back.
