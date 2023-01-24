Read full article on original website
Related
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Senior Center To Host Free Legal Classes For Fulton County Seniors
January 25, 2023 (Wauseon, OH) Plan to attend this free Legal Information Class on Thursday, February 23 at 1 pm in the BINGO room at Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton Street, Wauseon. The class is the first in a series of three classes offered by Legal Aid of Western...
thevillagereporter.com
Archbold Rotarians Hear From Owner Of Fulton County’s King Lumber Company
WOOD CREATIONS … Roland King (left), co-owner of King Lumber Company in Fulton County, recently shared the history of the sawmill that his father started as a retirement project on County Road J near Tedrow in 1989 with Archbold Rotarians. Roland’s nephew, Brent King, is the other co-owner of the specialty sawmill. Roland explained if a customer can imagine a wood project that they would like to have created, their sawmill can probably create using one or more of the nearly 40 varieties of locally grown lumber that they generally have in stock. The program was arranged by Luther Gautsche. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
thevillagereporter.com
2023 Fulton County Dairy Ambassador Applications Now Available
Wauseon, OH – Do you have a dairy farm background, work on a dairy farm or have you taken a Junior Fair Dairy Project at the Fulton County Fair?. Would you enjoy the opportunity to develop speaking and leadership skills, meet new people and learn more about the dairy industry? If so, you will want to apply for the 2023 Fulton County Dairy Ambassador.
thevillagereporter.com
West Unity Three Arts Club Discusses Fundraiser
The January meeting of the West Unity Three Arts Club was held at the home of Terri Westfall. Fifteen members answered the Roll Call, “Your favorite trip”. For the program, Cathie Batt gave a slide show presentation of her trip last summer to Austria, Germany, and Italy, including Salzburg, Munich, Venice, and The Passion Play at Oberammergau which is only performed every ten years.
thevillagereporter.com
NAMI Four County Meeting On February 7: “Love Yourself First”
NAMI Four County’s February 7 meeting will feature a presentation on the importance of loving oneself. The program, which is open to the public, starts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7 at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold. According to NAMI...
thevillagereporter.com
ARCHBOLD BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Approves Placing School Levy On May 3rd Ballot
2023 BOARD … L to R Tyson Stuckey, Karen Beck, Jeremy Hurst (President,) Gina Dominique, Skeat Hug. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) On Monday, January 23 the Archbold School Board met for its regular January meeting as well as a special meeting immediately thereafter. The purpose of the special...
hometownstations.com
HTM Area Credit Union to combine operations with Superior Credit Union
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima-based Superior Credit Union continues to grow. It was announced today that they are merging with HTM Area Credit Union in Troy. This brings HTM's 3,600 members into the fold with Superior's of nearly 100,000 members. HTM members will gain access to Superior's 23 Ohio branches and superior members will be able to access HTM's Troy location.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Whiskey & The Wolf
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Alexis Rd. between Secor and Rambo you’ll find a plaza that’s home to Whiskey & The Wolf. The co-owner says there’s no real reason for the name, but there is a real reason to go there: The food!. “Our concept is restaurant...
thevillagereporter.com
Betty Estep (1933-2023)
Betty Darlene Estep of Bryan, OH passed from this life into the arms of Jesus at the age of 89 on January 26, 2023. Betty was born May 9, 1933, in Grayson, Ky to Robert and Hazel (Houck) Bellew, and was a graduate of Prichard High School in Grayson, KY.
hometownstations.com
Ohio Unemployment Rates for December rise in our area
COLUMBUS, OHIO (WLIO) - More people filed for unemployment in the month of December. According to the Ohio Job and Family Services, all of the unemployment rates for December in our area went up. Allen County has the highest rate for West Central Ohio at 3.7% Mercer County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.1%. Auglaize is at 2.4%, Putnam at 2.8%, and Hancock at 2.7%.
thevillagereporter.com
Maria Witte (1933-2023)
She was born July 28, 1933, in Hartmanitz, Germany, the daughter of the late Anton and Franziska (Brandl) Hofmann. For adventure and travel as a young adult, she first lived in Canada, then the United States, where she married Donald H. Witte on August 31, 1963, in Angola, Indiana. He preceded her in death on October 22, 1998.
Unusual Facts About Toledo You Never Knew
Toledo, Ohio is a city located on the western end of Lake Erie, known for its rich history and cultural heritage. But did you know that Toledo has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
13abc.com
Select ProMedica facilities closed due to weather, hospitals remain open
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica has announced that a few facilities will be closed on Wednesday due to the weather, but all ProMedica hospitals will remain open. ProMedica says in counties under a Level 1 or Level 2 Snow Emergency, some Promedica physician offices may be closed and you should call to confirm your appointment. In counties under a Level 3 Snow Emergency, all ProMedica physician offices will be closed.
13abc.com
Massive renovation project underway on two of Toledo’s most historic buildings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Spitzer and Nicholas buildings have been part of the downtown Toledo landscape for more than a century. After sitting empty for years, work to restore them to their former glory is underway. The two buildings anchor one of the most historic blocks in downtown Toledo,...
thevillagereporter.com
Fayette CDC Sponsors Program Detailing How Fulton County Is Addressing Youth Nicotine Problem
PRESENTERS …Fayette CDC member Karen King poses with HC3 presenters Beth Thompson, Josie Marchena, and Robin Wilson after youth substance abuse presentations. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF) “I’ve never seen such a group of dedicated and committed people,” Beth Thomas, who works for the Fulton County Health Department heading...
13abc.com
TFRD battles house fire in Ottawa Hills
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department battles a housefire Thursday night. TFRD fire crews responded to a call of a house fire in the 3500 block of Edgevale Rd. According to TFRD, there were no injuries. However, fire crews did experience water pressure issues with...
thevillagereporter.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Williams & Fulton County
WHAT – Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. WHERE – Portions of Northern Indiana, Southwest Michigan and Northwest Ohio. WHEN – From 4 AM to 8 PM EST Wednesday. IMPACTS – Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the...
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon Bus Drivers Go The Extra Mile By Collecting Coats For Students
COATS FOR A CAUSE … Lucas Schang, Michelle Borer, and Sharon Smith are among 14 WEVS bus drivers who collected coats for students in need. (PHOTO PROVIDED BY WEVS) As the Northwest Ohio temperatures dropped late last year, the bus drivers of Wauseon Exempted Village School District decided to do something to make the season a little warmer for students in need of cold-weather outerwear.
wlen.com
“So you want to run for City Commission?” Public Training Session Planned for February 24th
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Branch of the NAACP, Latino Leaders for the Enhancement of Advocacy and Development, Southeastern Michigan Migrant Resource Council, and The ‘M’ Society have announced an upcoming public training session entitled, ‘So you want to run for City Commission?’. The non-partisan...
thevillagereporter.com
METAMORA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Receives Report Regarding Sanitary Sewer Smoke Testing
The Metamora Village Council held their meeting on Wednesday, January 18th at 8:00 p.m. The meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance before council heard from members of the public. Christopher P. Rybak spoke to council regarding the results of the smoke testing for the sanitary sewer system by CT...
Comments / 0