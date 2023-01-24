Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Temperatures stay cold through Friday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a frigid start to Thursday across New Mexico, especially in northern New Mexico, where mountain temperatures have dropped to negative twenty degrees, and most low elevation spots are in the single digits and teens. Forecast Continues Below. Albuquerque: Veteran’s U-Haul stolen with precious...
Arctic cold front to hit WA. Snow possible in Tri-Cities and heavy in the mountains
Highs could fall to nearly 20 degrees below normal for late January.
KRQE News 13
Cold and breezy, with more snow and rain east
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cold and drier. Some light snow showers have been falling around Raton Pass, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and east-central plains. Roads will still be slick in spots along I-40, east of the Sandia’s, and up near Raton Pass. Forecast Continues...
KRQE News 13
Cold air will continue as breezes die down
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The storm system that impacted New Mexico on Monday brought the first blast of cold air to the state, and a north-south oriented jet stream will continue to draw cold air from Canada down to our neck of the woods this week. Tomorrow may be even colder in some locations even though breezes will die down and more sunshine will return tomorrow. Thursday’s highs are going to stay in the 40s south and 20s north, mid to upper 30s here in Albuquerque.
KRQE News 13
Colder air moves in behind latest storm
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our latest winter storm has moved out, but some snow will linger around this evening. Temperatures will get even colder through Thursday. Heavy snow fell across parts of New Mexico last night through this morning as another winter storm moved through New Mexico. A couple of inches fell in the Rio Grande Valley from Socorro to T or C. The East Mountains as Roswell also picked up a couple of inches of snowfall. Meanwhile, areas like Clovis picked up as much as 8″. The snow moved out by noon, but another round of snow is developing along the Sangre de Cristo and Sandia and Manzano Mountains this evening. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for these areas until Wednesday morning, where 2-6″ of snow is possible.
-20 degree wind chill to bring life-threatening conditions to part of Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, wind chill is expected to drop as low as negative 20 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of Colorado between Sunday and Monday night. This is the result of a polar air mass moving into the state. The National Weather Service is telling the public to...
If you do anything in your yard this winter, do this
If you love landscaping, but are thinking about taking the winter months off…think again!
KOAT 7
Winter storm causes wind damage in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Strong winds are blowing through the metro on Monday as a winter storm made its way through the state. Some damage has been reported with the strong winds in Albuquerque. KOAT viewers have sent us photos of a tree that fell in the high winds early...
KRQE News 13
Snow and slick travel for Tuesday morning commute
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow is coming down in eastern New Mexico this morning, and roads are snowy and slick from overnight snow in parts of the I-25 corridor, east mountains and east plains. Forecast Continues Below. Albuquerque: Bernalillo County requests millions from state for road projects. Legislature: New...
KRQE News 13
One of the coldest days this winter arrives Thursday
Colder air continues to move into New Mexico through Thursday. High temperatures will sit 10-20° below average before warming up this weekend. Freezing fog is developing tonight out around Clines Corners on I-40. A Freezing Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 am Thursday. It will be a very cold night across the state though with lows dropping into the 20s down south, teens across most of New Mexico, and some single digits and below-zero across the northern part of the state. The cold trend will continue Thursday afternoon when high temperatures will stay 10-20° below average. It will be one of the coldest days we’ve seen this winter here in the metro Thursday afternoon.
KRQE News 13
Heavy snow moves into parts of New Mexico tonight
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm is bringing heavy snow overnight for central and eastern parts of New Mexico. Dangerous driving conditions will be possible in these parts of the state through Tuesday morning. Strong winds are slowly dying down in the Albuquerque metro tonight. Gusts up...
KOAT 7
Strong winter storm exits today with cold temperatures remaining
A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of Bernalillo County (east of Albuquerque), Torrance County, Guadalupe County, De Baca County, Quay County, Curry County and Roosevelt County until noon on Tuesday. Heavy snow is expected across the area under a winter storm warning. Most areas can expect to...
KOAT 7
Snow totals from across New Mexico
A winter storm brought heavy snow to some parts of New Mexico. Here's an interactive look at how much snow fell throughout the state. This is preliminary data from the National Weather Service in Albuquerque. Data could be incomplete as snow totals continue to be reported.
KRQE News 13
Windy, cold, and snowy as storm arrives
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A backdoor cold front pushed across the state early this morning, bringing some very windy conditions to the central part of the state. The Albuquerque metro has already seen 60 mph gusts, with a high wind warning in effect until midnight. The Santa Fe area has a Wind Advisory in effect until 8 PM. Not only is a backdoor cold front impacting the state today, but another low-pressure system.
Another Snow Storm is Headed to Central Ohio
The next winter storm will be approaching our area from the southwest in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
14news.com
On alert tonight and tomorrow for wintry weather and gusty winds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert for a mix of rain and snow showers along with some gusty winds tonight through Wednesday morning. Those showers will move in from the southwest this evening, mainly after 5 or 6 PM, and will start as rain. As we go through...
KRQE News 13
Clouds increase ahead of winter storm Monday
After a frigid start statewide, temperatures rebounded quite nicely this afternoon with sunny skies south and increasing clouds north. Roswell climbed into the middle 50s, Albuquerque reached the middle 40s, but Santa Fe only middle 30s. Our attention now turns to the big winter storm bearing down on our state. We’ll see several impacts from accumulating snow, strong canyon winds, and bitter cold wind chills.
Minnesota weather: Get ready for a 1-2 winter punch
If you thought we’d squeeze by with just those seven cold days leading up to Christmas this winter, you’re mistaken. While the typically frigid air has been exploring Siberia for the past month, it’s had its fill there and wants to visit Minnesota again. Some perspective is...
KOAT 7
Shelter-in-place lifted at Kirtland Air Force Base
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for areas inside Kirtland Air Force Base. The order was made following a phone call of a bomb threat, Thursday afternoon. After working to confirm whether the threat was credible, the base has reopened. This content is imported from Facebook....
University of New Mexico Hospital staff sign final beams of new tower
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As construction crews get ready to place the final two beams of University of New Mexico hospital’s new critical care tower, the hospital staff is leaving their mark to celebrate the expansion. Employees have been signing and leaving inspirational messages on the beams. Construction crews are set to place the beams in […]
