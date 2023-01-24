Read full article on original website
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
Scott Rolen’s former coach proud of his HOF selection
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Scott Rolen’s Pro Baseball Hall of Fame induction was announced last night. Rolen played at Jasper High School where Terry Gobert is still serving as the coach. Gobert said what made Rolen a Hall of Famer was he had no weaknesses in his play. “He was a very effective hitter. I’ve […]
WIBC.com
Evansville Native Scott Rolen Inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame
COOPERSTOWN, New York--Evansville native and seven-time All-Star Scott Rolen has been voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rolen was born in Evansville and played high school baseball at Jasper High School. During his senior year at Jasper in 1993, he was named Indiana Mr. Baseball, played tennis, and was named to the Indiana high school basketball All-Star team.
vincennespbs.org
Lincoln Bridge approach renovations on pace
It’s been over two weeks since the Lincoln Memorial Bridge was closed over the Wabash. Repairs have gotten underway on parts of the bridge near the George Rogers Clark Memorial which links Indiana and Illinois in downtown Vincennes. George Rogers Clark National Historical Park Ranger Joe Herron says workers...
14news.com
House catches fire on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire crews were called to a home in 2800 block of Hillcrest Terrace. That’s on the west side near Reitz. Dispatchers say the fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Officials say the fire started in the kitchen, and there is heavy damage. They...
Winter Storm Watch: Parts of Indiana Could See Up to 8 Inches of Snow Tuesday Night
Another Winter Storm is on the way and it could bring nearly a foot of snow to some parts of Indiana. Since the first official day of winter on December 21st we have seen temperatures here in Evansville reach a blistering low of -6 degrees on December 23rd and climb as high as 64 degrees on January 11th. That's a 70-degree difference in less than three weeks' time. There is no doubt that Indiana winters are unpredictable.
WTVW
Wet Snow Northwest/Rain Southeast Overnight
Winter Weather ADVISORY for Southwest Indiana/Winter Storm WARNING for Most of Southeast Illinois 9pm to Noon Wednesday…Wind ADVISORY for Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, & Ohio Counties Midnight to Noon Wednesday. OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Rain/Snow Changing to Mainly Scattered Rain South of the Ohio River and Steadier Wet Snow North....
Bruceville woman crowned as Illiana Watermelon Queen
FRENCH LICK, Ind (WTWO-WAWV) — Over seven thousand acres of watermelons are produced in the Wabash Valley and about 70 percent of those melons are grown in Knox County. That’s according to Illiana Watermelon Association. This past weekend the I.W.A. held its annual convention in French Lick. One of the highlights of the event was […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Schmitt selected to represent District 1 on County Council
Daryl Schmitt will finish Craig Greulich’s term on the Dubois County Council after being selected by caucus on Saturday at the Jasper Train Depot. The District 1 seat was vacated by Craig Greulich when he was selected by caucus to finish Kitty Merkley’s term as Dubois County Treasurer earlier this month. Greulich was re-elected to his seat on the council in November before Merkley announced her intention to step down.
vincennespbs.org
INDOT is prepared for incoming winter storm
Winter weather is approaching and the Indiana Department of Transportation is prepared. First City News spoke to INDOT spokesperson Gary Brian about the impending storm. Compared to the storm around the Christmas holiday, Brian says it won’t be as cold. He says they have been in contact with the...
WTVW
Warming Up Next Two Days
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 19-28 (Northwest to South…25-27 in the Evansville Metro), but Temps Rising towards Daybreak. Sunrise 6:59. FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Spotty Showers Late North of I-64. Very Windy with Highs 42-49 (North to South…47-48 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/SW 20-30 FRI...
14news.com
Jasper Strassenfest committee announces 2023 festival theme
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Strassenfest committee has announced the theme for the 45th annual Jasper Strassenfest. According to a press release, this year’s theme will be “Strong Roots Grow Strong Towns.”. They also announced that the current members of the ROJAC (Redevelop Old Jasper Action Coalition)...
WTVW
Few Snow Showers Tonight / Thursday Morning
OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with a Few Rain to Snow Showers (Dusting Possible – Best Chance North & East of Evansville). Lows 23-30 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 28 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:59. THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Snow Showers Mainly East of US 41 during the Morning. Breezy...
Enjoy Real Indiana Maple Syrup at the 45th Annual Maple Sugarbush Festival in Evansville
One of my favorite events of the year is back for 2023!. Wesselman Woods is a total gem located in the heart of Evansville. Wesselman Woods works hard to be a place where people can go to learn and experience nature. They also host many educational events, and one of...
14news.com
Hazing incident involving Henderson Co. High School Football team under investigation
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County School District says they are investigating an incident involving members of the high school football team. Viewers have reached out to us with claims about the incident. The district sent the following response:. “We are aware of an incident with certain members of...
14news.com
School officials: All Gibson Co. Schools closed Wednesday
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County School Corporation say their schools will be closed on Wednesday. They say that’s due to inclement weather in the area. Students will have an asynchronous learning day, according to the school’s superintendent.
WTVW
“Long overdue for some updates,” Burdette Park to revitalize
EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – As the latest Vanderburgh County council meeting, Burdette Park director Zachary Wather presented new ideas he feels will help to add a new feel and bring in different groups of people. Starting with the old putt putt area that will now transformed into something new...
Indiana Department of Transportation is Preparing for Possible 9+ Inches of Snow Ahead of January 2023 Storm
The Indiana Department of Transportation sent out a press release today to the media about their plan to tackle the enormous amount of show that parts of the Hoosier State might get overnight and into Wednesday morning. According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, rain will transition to snow...
UPDATE: Name released of Central City man who died in KY 425 accident
(WEHT) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office released the name of the Central City man who was pronounced dead at the scene of a two vehicle accident
Unusual Reasons Why I’m a Big Fan of This Picturesque Kentucky Town
As a native of Owensboro, I've watched with pleasure as the downtown area has gone from dismal and dreary to busy, bustling, and beautiful. The potential was always there and now it's being realized. KENTUCKY IS RICH WITH 'SMALL TOWN AMERICA'. So when I'm traveling--and especially within Kentucky--I hold other...
14news.com
Owner needed for dog of bicycle rider who died in Warrick Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A pet daycare in Newburgh is looking for a new owner for Sophie the dog. They say Sophie’s owner is the man who was hit by an SUV while riding his bike Wednesday. [Related: Bicycle rider dies after being hit by SUV in Warrick Co.]
Comments / 0