Fort Branch, IN

WEHT/WTVW

WIBC.com

Evansville Native Scott Rolen Inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, New York--Evansville native and seven-time All-Star Scott Rolen has been voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rolen was born in Evansville and played high school baseball at Jasper High School. During his senior year at Jasper in 1993, he was named Indiana Mr. Baseball, played tennis, and was named to the Indiana high school basketball All-Star team.
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Lincoln Bridge approach renovations on pace

It’s been over two weeks since the Lincoln Memorial Bridge was closed over the Wabash. Repairs have gotten underway on parts of the bridge near the George Rogers Clark Memorial which links Indiana and Illinois in downtown Vincennes. George Rogers Clark National Historical Park Ranger Joe Herron says workers...
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

House catches fire on Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire crews were called to a home in 2800 block of Hillcrest Terrace. That’s on the west side near Reitz. Dispatchers say the fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Officials say the fire started in the kitchen, and there is heavy damage. They...
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Winter Storm Watch: Parts of Indiana Could See Up to 8 Inches of Snow Tuesday Night

Another Winter Storm is on the way and it could bring nearly a foot of snow to some parts of Indiana. Since the first official day of winter on December 21st we have seen temperatures here in Evansville reach a blistering low of -6 degrees on December 23rd and climb as high as 64 degrees on January 11th. That's a 70-degree difference in less than three weeks' time. There is no doubt that Indiana winters are unpredictable.
INDIANA STATE
WTVW

Wet Snow Northwest/Rain Southeast Overnight

Winter Weather ADVISORY for Southwest Indiana/Winter Storm WARNING for Most of Southeast Illinois 9pm to Noon Wednesday…Wind ADVISORY for Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, & Ohio Counties Midnight to Noon Wednesday​​. OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Rain/Snow Changing to Mainly Scattered Rain South of the Ohio River and Steadier Wet Snow North....
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WTWO/WAWV

Bruceville woman crowned as Illiana Watermelon Queen

FRENCH LICK, Ind (WTWO-WAWV) — Over seven thousand acres of watermelons are produced in the Wabash Valley and about 70 percent of those melons are grown in Knox County. That’s according to Illiana Watermelon Association. This past weekend the I.W.A. held its annual convention in French Lick. One of the highlights of the event was […]
BRUCEVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Schmitt selected to represent District 1 on County Council

Daryl Schmitt will finish Craig Greulich’s term on the Dubois County Council after being selected by caucus on Saturday at the Jasper Train Depot. The District 1 seat was vacated by Craig Greulich when he was selected by caucus to finish Kitty Merkley’s term as Dubois County Treasurer earlier this month. Greulich was re-elected to his seat on the council in November before Merkley announced her intention to step down.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

INDOT is prepared for incoming winter storm

Winter weather is approaching and the Indiana Department of Transportation is prepared. First City News spoke to INDOT spokesperson Gary Brian about the impending storm. Compared to the storm around the Christmas holiday, Brian says it won’t be as cold. He says they have been in contact with the...
VINCENNES, IN
WTVW

Warming Up Next Two Days

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 19-28 (Northwest to South…25-27 in the Evansville Metro), but Temps Rising towards Daybreak. Sunrise 6:59. FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Spotty Showers Late North of I-64. Very Windy with Highs 42-49 (North to South…47-48 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/SW 20-30 FRI...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Jasper Strassenfest committee announces 2023 festival theme

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Strassenfest committee has announced the theme for the 45th annual Jasper Strassenfest. According to a press release, this year’s theme will be “Strong Roots Grow Strong Towns.”. They also announced that the current members of the ROJAC (Redevelop Old Jasper Action Coalition)...
JASPER, IN
WTVW

Few Snow Showers Tonight / Thursday Morning

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with a Few Rain to Snow Showers (Dusting Possible – Best Chance North & East of Evansville). Lows 23-30 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 28 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:59. THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Snow Showers Mainly East of US 41 during the Morning. Breezy...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

School officials: All Gibson Co. Schools closed Wednesday

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County School Corporation say their schools will be closed on Wednesday. They say that’s due to inclement weather in the area. Students will have an asynchronous learning day, according to the school’s superintendent.

