Greg Dot
3d ago
if pretrial services are all for letting these guys out then they'll lie and let the bad guy out. it could be over anything, with it being sealed, them not speaking to you at all and releasing him they could blame on anything even overcrowding unfortunately. the courts are so backwards along with DES childcare. anything coming from the state is tainted
KOLD-TV
Plea For Help: Victims now have better chance to be heard by judges
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Efforts continue to fix flaws in the Pima County Pretrial system after 13 News discovered a breakdown in victim notifications after an arrest. The Pima County Sheriff has vowed to fix the problems that existed in his department. This all stems from our investigation...
KOLD-TV
Plea for Help: Confusion uncovered in the Pima County Criminal Justice System
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 13 News Investigates discovered a breakdown in the domestic violence system that could be putting some victims’ safety at risk. The flaw uncovered has the attention of critical players in the system and now changes are being made. 13 News Investigates has been...
Suspect, officer who shot him in Jan. 15 incident identified
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team identified a man who was hospitalized after a Tucson police officer shot him Sunday,Jan. 15 at a Prudence Road apartment complex.
Police identify suspect, deputy in Swan Falls shootout
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team released more information about an officer-involved shooting Sunday, Jan. 22 on Swan Falls Way.
KOLD-TV
Authorities investigating homicide at Tucson rec center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead at a Tucson recreational center early in the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the Donna R Liggins Recreation Center, located at 2160 North 6th Avenue, around 3 a.m. The TPD...
Police: Second man arrested in deadly Dec. 31 hit-and-run
On Wednesday, police arrested 68-year-old William Lee Wesselink, who faces charges including leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence.
KOLD-TV
Man found dead in Pima County jail cell
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a 61-year-old man was found dead inside his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Monday, Jan. 23. According to a news release, a corrections officer found the man unresponsive in his cell and immediately took measures to...
Man shot at Silverbell Road sports bar dies in custody
The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to an unresponsive inmate in his cell Monday around 10:15 p.m. After life-saving measures, the inmate was pronounced dead.
yumadailynews.com
More than 167 pounds of drugs found during tow arrest in Arizona
ARIZONA - More than 167 pounds of drugs have been found by state troopers in Arizona. Troopers pulled over a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck for moving violations on west Interstate 10 at milepost 239, near Marana. During the car search, cops found around 51.95 pounds of methamphetamine, 28.10 pounds of fentanyl pills, and 2.45 pounds of fentanyl powder.
KOLD-TV
Police: Man tried to hit officer in Tucson’s midtown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing a felony endangerment charge after he allegedly tried to hit an officer with his car earlier this month. Officers were conducting a traffic stop on the night of Jan. 12 in Tucson’s midtown when a sedan began speeding towards an officer who was standing at the back of his patrol car.
fox10phoenix.com
Man allegedly opened fire inside Tucson health care facility
TUCSON, Ariz. - A man accused of firing a gun inside a Tucson health care facility is facing several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities. Tucson police said 33-year-old Arthur John Bodnar had a video court appearance Saturday and a judge ordered him held on...
KOLD-TV
Second man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run crash in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A second man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian accident that happened in Tucson in late 2021. The Tucson Police Department said Manfred G. Rivas, 49, was hit near Stone Avenue and Fort Lowell Road on Dec. 31, 2021. The TPD said Rivas was hit by two vehicles and neither remained at the scene.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Armed suspect identified that caused lock down at southern Arizona school
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A school in southern Arizona was on a temporary lockdown Thursday morning after an armed suspect got onto campus. Combs Middle School said it happened when Pinal County deputies pulled over a vehicle near Kenworthy and Combs roads. One of the passengers,...
KTAR.com
Tucson man sentenced 9 years for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl
PHOENIX — A Tucson man was sentenced to nine years in prison last week for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with a 2020 death, officials said. Francisco Pantoja, 25, was sentenced by a U.S. District judge to nine years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after he pled guilty to the charges.
An officer-involved shooting leaves neighbor with gunshot through window
An officer-involved shooting on January 22 left one deputy with a bullet in his leg and a suspect in critical condition.
AZFamily
Southern Arizona school goes on lockdown during search for suspect
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A school in southern Arizona was on a temporary lockdown Thursday morning after a suspect got onto campus. Combs Middle School said it happened when Pima County deputies pulled over a vehicle near Kenworthy and Combs roads. One of the passengers, who has not...
Man accused of firing gun inside Tucson healthcare facility
A man accused of firing a gun inside a Tucson healthcare facility is facing several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities. The post Man accused of firing gun inside Tucson healthcare facility appeared first on KYMA.
Police: Man drives without license, passenger dies following car crash
The Tucson Police Department is looking into a crash which led to the death of 27-year-old Taylor Miller.
Pima County takes steps toward new jail
A new Blue Ribbon Commission will look into the prospect of a new Pima County jail. In December, Sheriff Nanos made a case to the Board for a new jail to replace the aging current facility.
KOLD-TV
City and County update their joint efforts to curtail homelessness
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson and Pima County have joined forces to try to end homelessness in our region and have invested a great deal of time and resources into the effort. “Housing first makes sure that each person has a roof over their heads, a warm meal,...
