Pima County, AZ

Greg Dot
3d ago

if pretrial services are all for letting these guys out then they'll lie and let the bad guy out. it could be over anything, with it being sealed, them not speaking to you at all and releasing him they could blame on anything even overcrowding unfortunately. the courts are so backwards along with DES childcare. anything coming from the state is tainted

KOLD-TV

Plea For Help: Victims now have better chance to be heard by judges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Efforts continue to fix flaws in the Pima County Pretrial system after 13 News discovered a breakdown in victim notifications after an arrest. The Pima County Sheriff has vowed to fix the problems that existed in his department. This all stems from our investigation...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities investigating homicide at Tucson rec center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead at a Tucson recreational center early in the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the Donna R Liggins Recreation Center, located at 2160 North 6th Avenue, around 3 a.m. The TPD...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man found dead in Pima County jail cell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a 61-year-old man was found dead inside his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Monday, Jan. 23. According to a news release, a corrections officer found the man unresponsive in his cell and immediately took measures to...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
yumadailynews.com

More than 167 pounds of drugs found during tow arrest in Arizona

ARIZONA - More than 167 pounds of drugs have been found by state troopers in Arizona. Troopers pulled over a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck for moving violations on west Interstate 10 at milepost 239, near Marana. During the car search, cops found around 51.95 pounds of methamphetamine, 28.10 pounds of fentanyl pills, and 2.45 pounds of fentanyl powder.
MARANA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police: Man tried to hit officer in Tucson’s midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing a felony endangerment charge after he allegedly tried to hit an officer with his car earlier this month. Officers were conducting a traffic stop on the night of Jan. 12 in Tucson’s midtown when a sedan began speeding towards an officer who was standing at the back of his patrol car.
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man allegedly opened fire inside Tucson health care facility

TUCSON, Ariz. - A man accused of firing a gun inside a Tucson health care facility is facing several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities. Tucson police said 33-year-old Arthur John Bodnar had a video court appearance Saturday and a judge ordered him held on...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Second man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run crash in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A second man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian accident that happened in Tucson in late 2021. The Tucson Police Department said Manfred G. Rivas, 49, was hit near Stone Avenue and Fort Lowell Road on Dec. 31, 2021. The TPD said Rivas was hit by two vehicles and neither remained at the scene.
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Tucson man sentenced 9 years for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl

PHOENIX — A Tucson man was sentenced to nine years in prison last week for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with a 2020 death, officials said. Francisco Pantoja, 25, was sentenced by a U.S. District judge to nine years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after he pled guilty to the charges.
TUCSON, AZ

