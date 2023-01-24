European Markets Pull Back Even as Flash PMI Data Shows Return to Growth for Euro Zone

Read full article on original website
European Markets Muted After U.S. GDP Beat Expectations
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were slightly lower Friday, after U.S. economic data came in stronger than expected, and with a slew of rate hike decisions due next week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.15% in mid-afternoon trade, with German and French bourses...
European Markets Close Higher as Positive Momentum Builds and U.S. GDP Beats
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets advanced on Thursday, building on positive momentum seen in the previous trading session. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed up by 0.4%, with retail stocks adding 2.2% to lead gains as most sectors and major bourses finished in positive territory. Food and beverage stocks bucked the trend to slide 1.8%.
Hong Kong Stocks Jump 2%, Leading Gains as Investors Digest Slew of Economic Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares were mostly higher Thursday as investors digested a slew of economic data. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index and Hang Seng Tech Index rose 2% and 3.56% respectively, leading gains in the region. The Nikkei 225 and Topix both dipped 0.12%...
S&P 500 Futures Trade Slightly Lower, But the Index Is Headed for a Winning Week
Stock futures fell slightly on Friday morning as investors close out a winning week for markets that saw better-than-expected economic growth and a pop in market-darling Tesla. S&P 500 futures shed 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.4%. Shares of Intel slumped more than 9% in after-hours trading following...
Asia-Pacific Stocks Rise as Tokyo's Inflation Nears 42-Year High
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Friday as traders digested Tokyo's January core consumer prices that rose 4.3%, also faster than estimates — nearing the highest for Japan's capital since mid-1981. The Nikkei 225 was slightly above the flatline to...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Chevron, Tesla, Seagate Technology, United Rentals and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Seagate Technology — Shares of the data storage company surged 10.9% a day after Seagate posted beats on the top and bottom line for its fiscal second quarter. Seagate reported earnings of 16 cents per share on revenue of $1.89 billion. Analysts called for earnings of 10 cents per share on $1.83 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.
Jim Cramer Credits Strong Earnings From Tesla and United Rentals for Helping Lift the Market
CNBC's Jim Cramer said that Thursday's rally is thanks to a batch of strong company earnings. He went over several examples of corporate news and earnings reports that fueled Thursday’s gains, including Chevron, Tesla and United Rentals. CNBC's Jim Cramer said that Thursday's rally is thanks to a batch...
Tesla Shares Pop on ‘Better Than Feared' Earnings Results, Demand Outlook
Tesla shares rose as much as 11% Thursday morning, continuing an overnight gain driven by optimistic sentiment from CEO Elon Musk. Analysts offered a more mixed response, but investors responded enthusiastically to Musk's prognostication that the electric-vehicle manufacturer could produce 2 million cars in 2023. "Better than feared," wrote Canaccord...
Key Fed Inflation Measure Eased in December While Consumer Spending Also Declined
Core PCE inflation, the Fed's preferred measure, rose 4.4% from a year ago, its smallest annual increase since October 2021. Consumer spending, however, dropped 0.2%, pointing to an economy that was grinding to a halt as 2022 closed. Personal income increased 0.2% for the month, as expected. Consumers spent less...
Intel's Horrible Quarter Revealed an Inventory Glut and Underused Factories
Intel's December earnings showed significant declines in the company's sales, profit, gross margin, and outlook, both for the quarter and the full year. In short: Intel had a difficult 2022, and 2023 is shaping up to be tough as well. Intel's December earnings showed significant declines in the company's sales,...
India Is a True Bright Spot in the Midst of a Global Downturn, Top Execs and Policymakers Say
Many at the World Economic Forum in Davos described India as a bright spot on the world stage. Infrastructure spending, foreign investment, the digital transition and inflation heading lower were cited as causes for optimism. However, some analysts argue the country is largely benefiting from weak comparisons. With 2023's World...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Southwest, Tesla, Las Vegas Sands and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves premarket:. Southwest — The airline dropped 2.1% after reporting a $220 million loss for the fourth quarter after the holiday meltdown cost the company millions in expenses and drove up expenses. Comcast — The media company reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Stocks are on pace for a winning week. Intel expects its troubles to continue. Hasbro lays off 15% of its workforce. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. On a roll. Stocks are headed for a winning week after Thursday's strong...
Intel Shares Drop on Weak Quarterly Results and Expectations for Another Quarter of Losses
Intel failed to meet estimates for the fourth quarter because of a steeper-than-expected falloff in PC chip sales. Guidance was soft as well. The company's revenue declined for a fourth period in a row as the PC market recedes after expanding in the Covid pandemic. Intel shares slid by as...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Intel, Chevron, American Express, Silvergate and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Intel — The chipmaker suffered a 9% loss in its shares in early morning trading after its latest financial results missed analysts' estimates and showed significant declines in the company's sales, profit and gross margin. The company also forecasted a loss for the current quarter.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Intel, Visa, Hasbro and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Intel — Shares of Intel plunged 8.2% after the company reported earnings that missed on the top and bottom lines. The company reported adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share on $14.04 billion in revenue where analysts expected 20 cents per share on revenue of $14.46 billion, per Refinitiv. Intel also gave weak guidance, forecasting a net loss in the first quarter.
Levi Strauss Beats Estimates, Offers Upbeat Guidance for Fiscal Year
Levi Strauss earnings beat Wall Street's estimates, and the company offered an upbeat sales outlook. The company also saw a 2% drop in direct to consumer sales after at least a year of growth. The company plans to open around 100 stores across Europe after shuttering nearly every shop in...
Bed Bath & Beyond Defaults on Credit Line, Warns It Can't Pay Down Debts
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday it doesn't have enough cash to pay down its debts. The company said it has defaulted on its credit line with JPMorgan, warning once again of a potential bankruptcy. The update comes several weeks after the retailer issued a bankruptcy warning. Bed Bath &...
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Nucor Over Cleveland-Cliffs
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Organon & Co: "I do not understand why this stock sells at five times earnings." Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: "It's the only China...
Smartphone Shipments Plunge to a Low Not Seen Since 2013 — Their Largest Ever Decline
A total of 1.21 billion smartphones were shipped in 2022, which represents the lowest annual shipment total since 2013 "due to significantly dampened consumer demand, inflation, and economic uncertainties," IDC said. Apple maintained its position as the number one smartphone maker in the world. The U.S. tech giant shipped 72.3...
