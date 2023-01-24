European Markets Pull Back Even as Flash PMI Data Shows Return to Growth for Euro Zone

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Intel — Shares of Intel plunged 8.2% after the company reported earnings that missed on the top and bottom lines. The company reported adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share on $14.04 billion in revenue where analysts expected 20 cents per share on revenue of $14.46 billion, per Refinitiv. Intel also gave weak guidance, forecasting a net loss in the first quarter.

