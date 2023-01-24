ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

lafourchegazette.com

Terrebonne tops Hahnville, further crowding 5A district standings

Our local 5A district is like the weather in Louisiana. On any given day, you just never know what you're going to get. And what people think might take place rarely ever does, so expect the unexpected. Terrebonne provided the 'thunder' in Wednesday's thunderstorm-postponed matchup with Hahnville, rolling to a...
HAHNVILLE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

LCO catapults to 1st in parish chase after road win at Lockport

LCO and Lockport entered Thursday night’s game deadlocked — both unbeaten in parish play and with each team owning wins over the other this season. And at halftime, there the teams stood: still deadlocked at 7-all with neither team holding an advantage. But in the second half, the...
LOCKPORT, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Braves defend home floor, roll to win over Trojans

With a young team, H.L. Bourgeois boys' basketball coach Andrew Caillouet had a clear message last week. "Let's just keep working hard, keep getting better and finish the year strong and build some momentum," he said. His team got the message and is listening. The Braves beat Central Lafourche 47-38...
GRAY, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Like father, like daughter: local legend’s daughter wins basketball state title

Folks down the bayou in Lafourche Parish will forever talk about the time that Clarence Moore led the South Lafourche basketball team to the 1998 Class 5A State Championship. But what many may not know is that today, 25 years later, Moore’s freshman daughter has now done the same, following in her father’s footsteps and winning a ring — the second of her still young prep career.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

T. Baker Smith Donated $131K to Support Nicholls Geomatics Program

THIBODAUX, La. -- Nicholls received $131,000 from T. Baker Smith, LLC to support its Geomatics program. With this donation, the College of Sciences and Technology hopes to hire a full-time assistant or associate professor for spring 2023 and two adjunct professors for fall 2023. “T. Baker Smith has been a...
THIBODAUX, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Krewe of Cleophas and Cleothilde announce 2023 royalty

The Krewe of Cleophas will parade on Sunday, February 19, 2023 in the City of Thibodaux route. The parade will begin on Ashton and Audubon at 12:30 p.m. This year’s parade theme submitted by Jane Rodrigue, krewe member, will be “A TASTE OF LOUISIANA”. Floats will depict festivals, culture and events that are throughout the state. The krewe is co-ed krewe since 1970, but prior to that it was an all-male krewe that had begun parading in the 1950’s and was known as “The Poor Man’s Parade” which is still referred to today by the older generation along the bayou.
THIBODAUX, LA
DAVID GAUDET, SR.

DAVID GAUDET, SR.

David Paul Gaudet, Sr. passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, in Golden Meadow, LA. A Native of Raceland, LA, and lifelong resident of Golden Meadow, LA, aged 67 years. Loving father of David Paul Gaudet, Jr. and his wife Kelly, and Kristie Gaudet. Devoted grandfather of Bryce Plaisance, Kelsey Gaudet, Kally Gaudet, Karlie Taylor, and Joshua Taylor, and great grandfather of Nevaeh, Kyson, Kyzer, Kylan, and Deonte. Loving son of Joseph Gaudet, Sr. Devoted brother of Joseph Gaudet, Jr. (Judy), Terry Gaudet, Phillip Gaudet (Debra), Gloria LeJune (Jimmy), Peggy Richoux (Eddie), Gary Gaudet (Hope), Bill Gaudet (Wendy), Willie Gaudet, and Scott Gaudet (Christie).
GOLDEN MEADOW, LA
KPEL 96.5

Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today

Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne Parish schools cancel after-school activities for today

Superintendent Bubba Orgeron has asked all Terrebonne Parish Schools to cancel all after-school activities scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, 2023, due to an extreme weather threat. This includes tutoring, athletic events, and after care events, etc. Please check with your school for further details and questions.
GRIFFIN- PITRE

GRIFFIN- PITRE

Mr. and Mrs. Timothy and Shondell Griffin of Cut Off, announce the engagement of their daughter, Malori Griffin to Ryder Pitre, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kim and Ramona Pitre of Cut Off. The wedding will take place in early Spring in Raceland.
CUT OFF, LA
WWL

Houma artist transforms downtown area for Carnival season

NEW ORLEANS — If you travel down the bayou this Carnival season, you may notice some murals going up. Houma's Main Street is transforming one brushstroke at a time. It's all thanks to Houma native, Kassie Voisin. "We're just trying to keep it bright and colorful and inviting. This...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Lafourche Parish Schools cancel all after-school activities for Tuesday

𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞:. Lafourche Parish Schools will follow the normal dismissal times today January 24, 2023. Due to the timing of the incoming weather system, all after school activities and after school care will be canceled. All normal operations will resume on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
EDNA DANTIN

EDNA DANTIN

Edna Marie Naquin Dantin, “Na Na”, a native of Montegut and resident of Galliano, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at age of 96. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Falgout Funeral Home, Galliano, LA on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm and at Lighthouse Worship Center, Galliano, LA on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 9:00 am until service time. Celebration of her life will begin at 11:00 am with procession following to her burial at Cheramie Cemetery.
GALLIANO, LA
EVELYN ORDOYNE

EVELYN ORDOYNE

Evelyn Elaine Mack Ordoyne, 90, a native of New Iberia and resident of Larose, LA, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Visitation will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Saturday, January 28th starting at 1 pm. with a rosary at 1:30 pm. A Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 2 pm with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
LAROSE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Louisiana Dread- The History of Cut Off

My paw paw, Norman J Crosby, was a native of Grand Isle and he held many traditions sacred. One in particular was that he would never fail to make the sign-of-the-cross when passing Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church. I soon adopted this tradition seeing him do it so often, but I would sometimes forget as we passed the church in his 1986 Green Mitsubishi truck. I would get upset and say that I was “too late” to make the sign-of-the-cross. He would always respond by saying something that I still hear ringing in my head to this very day: “It’s never too late”.
GRAND ISLE, LA

