Terrebonne tops Hahnville, further crowding 5A district standings
Our local 5A district is like the weather in Louisiana. On any given day, you just never know what you're going to get. And what people think might take place rarely ever does, so expect the unexpected. Terrebonne provided the 'thunder' in Wednesday's thunderstorm-postponed matchup with Hahnville, rolling to a...
LCO catapults to 1st in parish chase after road win at Lockport
LCO and Lockport entered Thursday night’s game deadlocked — both unbeaten in parish play and with each team owning wins over the other this season. And at halftime, there the teams stood: still deadlocked at 7-all with neither team holding an advantage. But in the second half, the...
Braves defend home floor, roll to win over Trojans
With a young team, H.L. Bourgeois boys' basketball coach Andrew Caillouet had a clear message last week. "Let's just keep working hard, keep getting better and finish the year strong and build some momentum," he said. His team got the message and is listening. The Braves beat Central Lafourche 47-38...
Like father, like daughter: local legend’s daughter wins basketball state title
Folks down the bayou in Lafourche Parish will forever talk about the time that Clarence Moore led the South Lafourche basketball team to the 1998 Class 5A State Championship. But what many may not know is that today, 25 years later, Moore’s freshman daughter has now done the same, following in her father’s footsteps and winning a ring — the second of her still young prep career.
T. Baker Smith Donated $131K to Support Nicholls Geomatics Program
THIBODAUX, La. -- Nicholls received $131,000 from T. Baker Smith, LLC to support its Geomatics program. With this donation, the College of Sciences and Technology hopes to hire a full-time assistant or associate professor for spring 2023 and two adjunct professors for fall 2023. “T. Baker Smith has been a...
Krewe of Cleophas and Cleothilde announce 2023 royalty
The Krewe of Cleophas will parade on Sunday, February 19, 2023 in the City of Thibodaux route. The parade will begin on Ashton and Audubon at 12:30 p.m. This year’s parade theme submitted by Jane Rodrigue, krewe member, will be “A TASTE OF LOUISIANA”. Floats will depict festivals, culture and events that are throughout the state. The krewe is co-ed krewe since 1970, but prior to that it was an all-male krewe that had begun parading in the 1950’s and was known as “The Poor Man’s Parade” which is still referred to today by the older generation along the bayou.
DAVID GAUDET, SR.
David Paul Gaudet, Sr. passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, in Golden Meadow, LA. A Native of Raceland, LA, and lifelong resident of Golden Meadow, LA, aged 67 years. Loving father of David Paul Gaudet, Jr. and his wife Kelly, and Kristie Gaudet. Devoted grandfather of Bryce Plaisance, Kelsey Gaudet, Kally Gaudet, Karlie Taylor, and Joshua Taylor, and great grandfather of Nevaeh, Kyson, Kyzer, Kylan, and Deonte. Loving son of Joseph Gaudet, Sr. Devoted brother of Joseph Gaudet, Jr. (Judy), Terry Gaudet, Phillip Gaudet (Debra), Gloria LeJune (Jimmy), Peggy Richoux (Eddie), Gary Gaudet (Hope), Bill Gaudet (Wendy), Willie Gaudet, and Scott Gaudet (Christie).
Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday
An enhanced threat of severe storms is forecast for Louisiana tomorrow. Here is when and where we are expecting the worst of the storms to occur.
Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
Houses damaged in EF1 tornado on Tuesday in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes
BAYOU BLUE, La. — On Tuesday night, at 10 p.m., an EF1 tornado touched down in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. Thankfully, nobody was reported injured or killed during the damage. While most of South Louisiana was out of the storm's path, people in Bayou Cane and Bayou Blue, which...
Terrebonne Parish schools cancel after-school activities for today
Superintendent Bubba Orgeron has asked all Terrebonne Parish Schools to cancel all after-school activities scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, 2023, due to an extreme weather threat. This includes tutoring, athletic events, and after care events, etc. Please check with your school for further details and questions.
GRIFFIN- PITRE
Mr. and Mrs. Timothy and Shondell Griffin of Cut Off, announce the engagement of their daughter, Malori Griffin to Ryder Pitre, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kim and Ramona Pitre of Cut Off. The wedding will take place in early Spring in Raceland.
Parents alerted about 'inappropriate word' used around elementary school students Wednesday
DONALDSONVILLE - Parents of students at Lowery Elementary were notified Wednesday afternoon that an adult at the school used an "inappropriate word" that may have been overheard by students. The following statement was sent to families:. Today, an adult used an inappropriate word that may have been overheard by some...
Inclement weather threat forces cancellation of all Tuesday school sports events, activities
The threat of inclement weather has forced the postponement of all after school activities in both Lafourche and Terrebonne parish for Tuesday. Both school districts announced their decisions this morning, which will cancel all basketball and soccer games today, as well as all practices and activities. A line of severe...
Houma artist transforms downtown area for Carnival season
NEW ORLEANS — If you travel down the bayou this Carnival season, you may notice some murals going up. Houma's Main Street is transforming one brushstroke at a time. It's all thanks to Houma native, Kassie Voisin. "We're just trying to keep it bright and colorful and inviting. This...
Lafourche Parish Schools cancel all after-school activities for Tuesday
𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞:. Lafourche Parish Schools will follow the normal dismissal times today January 24, 2023. Due to the timing of the incoming weather system, all after school activities and after school care will be canceled. All normal operations will resume on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
EDNA DANTIN
Edna Marie Naquin Dantin, “Na Na”, a native of Montegut and resident of Galliano, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at age of 96. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Falgout Funeral Home, Galliano, LA on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm and at Lighthouse Worship Center, Galliano, LA on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 9:00 am until service time. Celebration of her life will begin at 11:00 am with procession following to her burial at Cheramie Cemetery.
EVELYN ORDOYNE
Evelyn Elaine Mack Ordoyne, 90, a native of New Iberia and resident of Larose, LA, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Visitation will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Saturday, January 28th starting at 1 pm. with a rosary at 1:30 pm. A Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 2 pm with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Louisiana Dread- The History of Cut Off
My paw paw, Norman J Crosby, was a native of Grand Isle and he held many traditions sacred. One in particular was that he would never fail to make the sign-of-the-cross when passing Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church. I soon adopted this tradition seeing him do it so often, but I would sometimes forget as we passed the church in his 1986 Green Mitsubishi truck. I would get upset and say that I was “too late” to make the sign-of-the-cross. He would always respond by saying something that I still hear ringing in my head to this very day: “It’s never too late”.
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Jefferson Parish. See where, winning numbers.
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a gas station in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana Lottery officials said Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Sav N Time, 6901 Jefferson Highway, in Harahan. It matched four of the five numbers in Saturday's drawing, along with the Powerball. The winning numbers in...
