Related
Oscar De La Hoya Rips ‘Douche’ Dana White For Slapping Wife, Says Incident Was ‘Swept Under The Rug’
By now, pretty much everybody has seen the video of Dana White hitting his wife Anna on New Year’s Eve. That includes the UFC President’s “old friend” Oscar De La Hoya. ‘You Don’t Hit Women’. The boxer-turned-promoter hasn’t always seen eye-to-eye with White. There’s years...
Marlon Vera Says Islam Makhachev is The ‘Real Deal’ After Walking Through Charles Oliveira: ‘He Just Controls You’
Marlon Vera believes Islam Makhachev is the real deal after the Dagestani destroyer smashed submission specialist Charles Oliveira. Makhachev captured the UFC lightweight title in spectacular fashion, submitting one of the promotion’s most prolific finishers at UFC 280 in October. Next, Makhachev will attempt to capture the No. 1 pound-for-pound raking as he defends his title against reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski on February 11. Ahead of the champion vs. champion clash down under, bantamweight contender Marlon Vera shared his thoughts on Islam Makhachev and the UFC 284 headliner with Helen Yee.
Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana Reportedly Not Happening After Contention Disputes Amongst Fighters
Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana is apparently not happening anytime soon. The UFC was planning on booking the 135-pound title matchup between the pair at the upcoming UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) event. However, according to a recent report from Combate, the UFC was unable to make that fight happen. Nunes...
Jamahal Hill Accepts Alex Pereira’s Challenge To Fight: ‘Come On In, I’m Not Scared Of Nobody’
Champ vs. champ? Jamahal Hill is all for it. Hill Has Shown Interest In Fighting Pereira Before. Before capturing the UFC Light Heavyweight title at UFC 283, Hill quite a few fighters on his radar. One of the names on Hill’s potential hitlist of opponents was actually middleweight king Alex Pereira, a teammate of Glover Teixeira, who Hill just beat.
Watch: Former UFC Fighter Felipe Colares Subdues Alleged Thief in Rio de Janeiro
Former UFC featherweight competitor Felipe Colares put his skills to work outside of the cage in order to stop a thief. Sharing his story and a video of the incident on social media, Colares was witnessed holding down an alleged thief who was attempting to steal a phone from a woman in Rio de Janeiro.
Sage Northcutt Explains What Has Kept Him Out Of The Cage Since 2019
Back in 2015, Sage Northcutt burst onto the UFC scene and immediately began to turn heads. At the time, Northcutt was thought of as the next big superstar in the sport. He had grown up doing martial arts and was a very talented fighter. His looks and personality began to draw the attention of the fans and the UFC quickly jumped on the bandwagon. Northcutt was promoted heavily during his early UFC days and at first, he rose to the challenge. In 2018 he decided not to renew his contract with the UFC and sought free agency. After signing with ONE Championship, he was injured and has not fought since 2019. Now Northcutt is healed up and ready to make his return to the cage.
Michael Bisping Reacts To Latest Accusations Against Conor McGregor: ‘It’s Innocent Until Proven Guilty’
Michael Bisping gives his opinion on Conor McGregor’s latest criminal accusations. ‘The Notorious’ has been associated with various allegations and convicted crimes throughout his life, but a new accusation is arguably the worst yet. A former neighbor of McGregor’s was at a party on his yacht when the former UFC champion allegedly started harassing her and ultimately physically abused her, leading to the woman jumping off the boat for safety.
Nick Diaz To Make Acting Debut In Van Damme’s New Movie ‘Darkness Of Man’
Nick Diaz will star alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme in an upcoming action movie. The ex-UFC title contender is also eyeing an epic return this year. While a UFC return remains one of his top priorities, Nick Diaz made time for his acting debut. The former Strikeforce and WEC welterweight champion will star alongside Hollywood action star Jean-Claude Van Damme in his latest upcoming movie, “Darkness of Man.”
Report: Aljamain Sterling Slated to Defend UFC Bantamweight Title Against Henry Cejudo at UFC 287 (Update)
Aljamain Sterling is slated to defend the UFC bantamweight championship against the returning Henry Cejudo this spring. First reported by MMA Fighting, the 135-pound title clash is being targeted for UFC 287 on April 8. No other information has been disclosed by the promotion at this time, including location or venue.
Todd Duffee Signs With KSW After Retiring In 2019, Set To Fight For Heavyweight Title On February 25
Todd Duffee is returning to MMA competition after retiring for nearly three and a half years. In September 2019, Duffee retired after being unintentionally eye poked by Jeff Hughes, leading to a disappointing no-contest. At 37 years old, the Indiana native believes he still has more left in the tank. The former UFC heavyweight joined Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour to reveal he’s signed with KSW.
Henry Cejudo Believes Islam Makhachev Will Get the Job Done at UFC 284 ‘Whether Khabib is There or Not’
As Islam Makhachev prepares for the biggest fight of his mixed martial arts career, one of the most important building blocks in his climb to the top of the UFC lightweight division will be missing. Makhachev’s longtime coach and UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov is stepping away from the...
Exclusive: Eric Nicksick Explains Why Boxing Is The Right Next Move For Francis Ngannou
Eric Nicksick spoke to Middle Easy exclusively about what the future holds for Francis Ngannou. The world is waiting to see what will be next for former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Since failing to come to an agreement with the UFC, Ngannou has left the organization and become a free agent. He will have the opportunity to sign on to fight anyone or join any other promotion he would like. It seems that Ngannou has been leaning toward a move to boxing now that he is free of the UFC.
Forrest Griffin Talks About ‘Classy Dude’ Shogun Rua, Stephan Bonnar’s Death
Forrest Griffin shared his history with Mauricio “Shogun” Rua. The original TUF winner wants everybody to respect Stephan Bonnar’s death and legacy. UFC legend Forrest Griffin looked back at some of his good memories with Mauricio “Shogun” Rua. And as the other half of the iconic The Ultimate Fighter season 1 finale, Griffin also talked about his late former foe Stephan Bonnar.
Josh Thomson Wants to See Luke Rockhold Make ‘a Lot of Money’ Fighting Logan or Jake Paul
Luke Rockhold could make some serious money should he find himself inside the squared circle with one of the Paul brothers. That is according to former UFC and Bellator standout Josh Thomson who discussed Rockhold’s recent free agency announcement on his Weighin In podcast with ‘Big’ John McCarthy. The former UFC middleweight champion told Ariel Helwani that he was granted his release from the UFC and is looking to “f*ck some people up” in a different setting. Rockhold later added that he might go “beat up these YouTubers,” immediately leading to speculation that he could be in line to face Jake Paul or his WWE Superstar brother, Logan Paul.
The Size Difference Between Alexander Volkanovski And Islam Makhachev Makes No Difference According to Coach
The coach for Alex Volkanovski, Joe Lopez is not worried about the size difference in the fight against Islam Makhachev. The featherweight king, Alexander Volkanovski is preparing to make the jump up to lightweight and challenge the newly crowned champion, Islam Makhachev for that belt. Volkanovski is the pound-for-pound number one in all of the UFC and he is taking a chance at possibly losing that title in order to become a dual division champion. It is not an easy task to make the jump up in weight and try to take on the champion in a heavier division, especially against someone so dominant as Makhachev, but Volkanovski is up for the challenge.
Chael Sonnen Unconvinvced Edwards vs. Usman 3 Will Happen in March: ‘That Thing is Radio Silent’
Chael Sonnen says Gilbert Burns should announce himself as the official backup for UFC 286’s main event between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. Burns is coming off an impressive first-round submission over Neil Magny at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro. The victory got ‘Durhino’ back into the win column and into the welterweight title conversation once again. Currently, the newly crowned 170-pound champion Leon Edwards is scheduled to defend that title in a highly anticipated trilogy bout with former titleholder Kamaru Usman. However, Chael Sonnen gets the feeling that Edwards vs. Usman 3 may already be in trouble.
If Francis Ngannou Lost To Jon Jones His Pay Would Have Dropped Drastically Per Coach
Eric Nicksick, coach and friend of Francis Ngannou is giving a little insight into the contract offered by the UFC. Over the past few years, notable MMA coach Eric Nicksick has gotten very close with former UFC champion Francis Ngannou. The two work together and spend a great deal of time together personally. Recently Ngannou was in the news for failing to come to an agreement with the UFC and in turn leaving the organization. Much has been said about Ngannou’s decision to become a free agent and now his friend/coach is giving a little more insight into the decision.
Teixeira’s Cornerman ‘Thankful’ His Call To Stop The Fight Was Dismissed, Retiring After UFC 283
Glover Teixeira’s cornerman John Hackleman felt relief after his fellow cornermen dismissed his call to stop the fight before the final round. Hackleman has decided to call it quits after UFC 283. Heading into the final round of UFC 283 headliner, Glover Teixeira’s cornerman John Hackleman called to stop...
Chael Sonnen Questions Alex Pereira’s Motivation To Stay At Middleweight: ‘Pereira Is Going To 205 Pounds’
Chael Sonnen believes Alex Pereira could be moving up to the light heavyweight division. ‘Poatan’ made his UFC debut in November 2021 with one goal in mind. The former GLORY kickboxer felt he could beat his former rival Israel Adesanya, the middleweight champion at the time. After only three UFC fights, Pereira received the opportunity at UFC 281 and became the 185-pound champion.
Jamahal Hill Believes He May Be Waiting A While For A Contender
Jamahal Hill explains why he thinks he might be waiting a while to defend his UFC title. UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil saw the crowning of a new UFC light heavyweight champion. Jamahal Hill defeated Glover Teixeira in the main event to claim his very first UFC championship. Now that Hill is standing alone at the top of the 205-pound division many are eager to find out who will be the first to challenge his reign. Immediately one name stood out, former champion Jiří Procházka gave up his title after suffering an injury which led to Hill getting the title shot in the first place.
