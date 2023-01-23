ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Nevada beats No. 25 New Mexico 97-94 in double overtime

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28OpgL_0kP1nVEe00

Will Baker scored a career-high 28 points and made two free throws with 14 seconds remaining in the second overtime to help Nevada knock off No. 25 New Mexico 97-94 on Monday night.

Baker sank 12 of 17 shots with a 3-pointer for the Wolf Pack (16-5, 6-2 Mountain West Conference), who began the night in a four-way tie for second place in the league along with New Mexico. Jarod Lucas added 22 points and Kenan Blackshear pitched in with 20 points, five steals and four assists.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored a career-high 33 points for the Lobos (18-3, 5-3), who saw a four-game win streak end. Mashburn has topped 20 points in five straight games. Jaelen House totaled 17 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Morris Udeze added 16 points and 10 boards.

New Mexico, which trailed 43-38 at halftime, forced the first overtime when Mashburn buried a jumper with 20 seconds left to tie the game at 78.

Mashburn sank a 3-pointer to start overtime and the Lobos took an 87-82 lead on Udeze's layup with 1:13 left. New Mexico turned the ball over on its next two possessions and Nevada knotted the score on Darrion Williams' 3-pointer and a jumper from Blackshear. Mashburn turned the ball over, Lucas missed a 3 and the game went to a second overtime.

Udeze and Williams traded layups before two free throws by Lucas gave the Wolf Pack a 91-89 lead with 2:58 remaining in the second OT. Udeze made a free throw to get the Lobos within a point. Lucas hit two more foul shots, Udeze added two of his own and New Mexico trailed 93-92 with 1:05 left.

Baker made 1 of 2 foul shots and House hit two free throws to knot the score at 94 with 44 seconds remaining. Daniel Foster's free throw gave the Wolf Pack the lead before Baker sank both of his tries.

Nevada improved to 10-0 at home this season. The Lobos have already snapped two long home streaks, ending Saint Mary’s 23-game win streak on Nov. 30 and San Diego State’s 16-game win streak on Jan. 14. New Mexico was coming off an 81-79 overtime victory over Boise State on Friday.

The Wolf Pack played before their largest crowd since hosting Southern Cal in 2019.

UP NEXT

New Mexico: Hosts Air Force on Friday.

Nevada: At UNLV on Saturday.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

