NBCMontana
Missoula County issues alert for severe driving conditions on I-90, semi jackknifed
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County Sheriff's Department has issued an alert for severe driving conditions on I-90 from the 109 mile marker to the 132 mile marker. Montana Department of Transportation is reporting there is a jackknifed semi at mile marker 123.9.
NBCMontana
Avalanche warning issued for Bridger, Northern Madison and Northern Gallatin ranges
MISSOULA, Mont. — An avalanche warning has been issued for the Bridger, Northern Madison and Northern Gallatin ranges. Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center issued the following statement:. "Heavy snowfall and strong winds are creating very dangerous avalanche conditions. Natural and human triggered avalanches are likely. Avalanche terrain and avalanche...
montanarightnow.com
Firefighters working on structure fire in 600 block of Longstaff in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Firefighters are working a structure fire in the 600 block of Longstaff in Missoula Thursday. The City of Missoula Fire Department (MFD) said via Facebook asking people to stay out of the area to allow firefighters to work on the fire. MFD said they will update with...
Montana Drivers You Might Be Forgetting to Do This
Recently, Missoula experienced what felt like a week straight of heavy fog every morning. This is common in the winter because our area is prone to temperature inversions. Driving around one morning I saw about five cars without their headlights on. I flew into a Karen-like rage in the privacy of my vehicle. Then I wondered, do you have to have your headlights on for fog? Is it like, a law?
Parking Lot Crash Leads to a Felony DUI Arrest for a Missoula Man
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 11:42 a.m. on January 22, 2023, a Missoula Police Department officer received a report of an accident injury in the Montana Club parking lot on Brooks Street. The complainant stated a male in a white Ford Ranger had just rear-ended someone in the parking lot and was passed out in their vehicle.
montanarightnow.com
All lanes reopen on Toole Avenue following reported SWAT standoff in Missoula
UPDATE 5:19 - Per an email from Missoula 911- traffic is not allowed to travel on Toole ave between Burton and Scott due to an incident. They ask that people in the area not call 911 regarding this page. MISSOULA, MT- A SWAT standoff has been reported in Missoula. It’s...
Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan
One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
NBCMontana
Plenty of opportunities to ski ahead of storm
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana ski areas are getting ready for a winter storm to dump lots of snow on their runs. Bridger Bowl is showing off the new snowfall there. They've recently got two new inches. Big Sky reports six new inches and powder runs. Lookout Pass has one...
NBCMontana
Highway 93 open again south of Missoula, after accident
MISSOULA, Mont. — Dispatchers at the Missoula County 911 Center confirm that all lanes of Highway 93, South of Missoula are open again. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office had closed the southbound lanes at mile marker 87, after 10:00 p.m. Sunday. Officials said an accident happened in the S-curves...
Sunday night fatal crash reported on US Highway 93 near Lolo
The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal accident happened Sunday evening on Highway 93 just north of Lolo.
Missoula Drug Bust: 1,146 Fentanyl Pills, $4,883, 8 Firearms, and More
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 24, 2023, law enforcement officers with the Missoula Drug Task Force (MDTF) executed multiple search warrants related to an investigation of the distribution of fentanyl pills in Missoula County. During the month of January, the MDTF received information that two individuals, Gweynn Brown...
NBCMontana
Missoula Co. to distribute free carbon monoxide detectors
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County and local fire departments and fire districts will give out free carbon monoxide detectors to raise awareness about the dangers of the odorless gas. Missoula County released the following information:. Missoula County, with the help of local fire districts and departments, is giving out...
NBCMontana
Western Fire Chiefs Association to hold wildfire webinar Wednesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Western Fire Chiefs Association is going to outline the continuing challenges with wildfires in a webinar Wednesday. They also will give information on forecast data solution available to mitigate the risk of wildfires to land, lives and property. Climate and weather experts also will preview...
After Almost 6 Years, Has The $4,000,000 Been Proven A Positive?
It has been almost six years since the South Reserve Bitterroot Trail Bridge opened to help connect our trails and to make it easier for people to get east and west on the south side of Missoula. This April will be the six-year anniversary of the opening of the bridge. At a cost of over $4 million. Has it been worth it?
Do You Know About This Amazing Montana World Record Holder?
A few years ago, as I was heading to the "Rockin' the Rivers" concert and making my way through Three Forks, my friend Bill and I made a stop for some of the best and biggest cinnamon rolls around. As we were discussing how much we enjoyed our baked goods. He then brought up the ”World Record”.
NBCMontana
3 Missoula businesses close their doors
MISSOULA, Mont. — Tough times are hitting home for several Missoula businesses. The popular chain restaurant Red Robin located within Missoula's Southgate Mall closed in November due to a staffing shortage. Franchise developer and owner Jake Jones said the closure would remain in place until they could hire and...
Get to Know Missoula’s Three Superintendent Candidates
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - During a special board meeting Tuesday evening, the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees selected three Superintendent candidates to interview. According to MCPS Communications Specialist Tyler Christensen, those three individuals are Dale Olinger, Thom Peck, and Candace Roush. “The next step would be to...
Favorite Missoula Gym Closing It’s Doors. All Equipment For Sale
One of Missoula's fitness institutions will be closing its doors for good, but their loss might be your gain. When I first moved to Missoula around 2004 one of the first things I did was search out a local, affordable gym. Something clean, close, and had late hours. I was extremely pleased when I found Gold's Gym. It was conveniently located right off Reserve street, only minutes away from my work. They had an incredible promotion going on at the time. I signed up with no contract, extra fees, or high-pressure sales for $20 a month. Yes, $20 a month. I held that membership for over 10 years before moving and my price never changed. Then when I moved back, they gave me back the exact same deal. That's unheard of. The real sale for me was they were open 24 hours. I like working out when it's empty, late at night, and all the machines and weight racks are open.
montanarightnow.com
Missoula Police arrest one in predawn raid
Missoula Police officers arrested one person after a lengthy predawn standoff around a camper van on Hawthorn Street Tuesday. The incident started about 2:30 a.m., according to Missoula Police spokeswoman Whitney Bennett. She said an 18-year-old male suspected of "a violent offense involving a weapon" was reported on the 1100 block of West Broadway. The suspect fled on foot and barricaded himself in the camper.
bitterrootstar.com
Funds being raised to help family of accident victim
Riley Lanes, who graduated from Stevensville High School last year, was in a car accident Sunday night between Lolo and Missoula which took the life of his girlfriend, 18-year-old Maria Atkins of Missoula. Riley’s family is raising funds to help Maria’s parents with funeral expenses. According to Riley’s mother, Maria’s family hadn’t lived in Montana very long so they don’t have many community contacts. Here is the link to the gofundme site that has been set up to help the family:
