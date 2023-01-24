ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

NBCMontana

Avalanche warning issued for Bridger, Northern Madison and Northern Gallatin ranges

MISSOULA, Mont. — An avalanche warning has been issued for the Bridger, Northern Madison and Northern Gallatin ranges. Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center issued the following statement:. "Heavy snowfall and strong winds are creating very dangerous avalanche conditions. Natural and human triggered avalanches are likely. Avalanche terrain and avalanche...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Drivers You Might Be Forgetting to Do This

Recently, Missoula experienced what felt like a week straight of heavy fog every morning. This is common in the winter because our area is prone to temperature inversions. Driving around one morning I saw about five cars without their headlights on. I flew into a Karen-like rage in the privacy of my vehicle. Then I wondered, do you have to have your headlights on for fog? Is it like, a law?
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Parking Lot Crash Leads to a Felony DUI Arrest for a Missoula Man

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 11:42 a.m. on January 22, 2023, a Missoula Police Department officer received a report of an accident injury in the Montana Club parking lot on Brooks Street. The complainant stated a male in a white Ford Ranger had just rear-ended someone in the parking lot and was passed out in their vehicle.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan

One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Plenty of opportunities to ski ahead of storm

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana ski areas are getting ready for a winter storm to dump lots of snow on their runs. Bridger Bowl is showing off the new snowfall there. They've recently got two new inches. Big Sky reports six new inches and powder runs. Lookout Pass has one...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Highway 93 open again south of Missoula, after accident

MISSOULA, Mont. — Dispatchers at the Missoula County 911 Center confirm that all lanes of Highway 93, South of Missoula are open again. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office had closed the southbound lanes at mile marker 87, after 10:00 p.m. Sunday. Officials said an accident happened in the S-curves...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Co. to distribute free carbon monoxide detectors

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County and local fire departments and fire districts will give out free carbon monoxide detectors to raise awareness about the dangers of the odorless gas. Missoula County released the following information:. Missoula County, with the help of local fire districts and departments, is giving out...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Western Fire Chiefs Association to hold wildfire webinar Wednesday

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Western Fire Chiefs Association is going to outline the continuing challenges with wildfires in a webinar Wednesday. They also will give information on forecast data solution available to mitigate the risk of wildfires to land, lives and property. Climate and weather experts also will preview...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

3 Missoula businesses close their doors

MISSOULA, Mont. — Tough times are hitting home for several Missoula businesses. The popular chain restaurant Red Robin located within Missoula's Southgate Mall closed in November due to a staffing shortage. Franchise developer and owner Jake Jones said the closure would remain in place until they could hire and...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Get to Know Missoula’s Three Superintendent Candidates

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - During a special board meeting Tuesday evening, the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees selected three Superintendent candidates to interview. According to MCPS Communications Specialist Tyler Christensen, those three individuals are Dale Olinger, Thom Peck, and Candace Roush. “The next step would be to...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Favorite Missoula Gym Closing It’s Doors. All Equipment For Sale

One of Missoula's fitness institutions will be closing its doors for good, but their loss might be your gain. When I first moved to Missoula around 2004 one of the first things I did was search out a local, affordable gym. Something clean, close, and had late hours. I was extremely pleased when I found Gold's Gym. It was conveniently located right off Reserve street, only minutes away from my work. They had an incredible promotion going on at the time. I signed up with no contract, extra fees, or high-pressure sales for $20 a month. Yes, $20 a month. I held that membership for over 10 years before moving and my price never changed. Then when I moved back, they gave me back the exact same deal. That's unheard of. The real sale for me was they were open 24 hours. I like working out when it's empty, late at night, and all the machines and weight racks are open.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missoula Police arrest one in predawn raid

Missoula Police officers arrested one person after a lengthy predawn standoff around a camper van on Hawthorn Street Tuesday. The incident started about 2:30 a.m., according to Missoula Police spokeswoman Whitney Bennett. She said an 18-year-old male suspected of "a violent offense involving a weapon" was reported on the 1100 block of West Broadway. The suspect fled on foot and barricaded himself in the camper.
MISSOULA, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Funds being raised to help family of accident victim

Riley Lanes, who graduated from Stevensville High School last year, was in a car accident Sunday night between Lolo and Missoula which took the life of his girlfriend, 18-year-old Maria Atkins of Missoula. Riley’s family is raising funds to help Maria’s parents with funeral expenses. According to Riley’s mother, Maria’s family hadn’t lived in Montana very long so they don’t have many community contacts. Here is the link to the gofundme site that has been set up to help the family:
MISSOULA, MT

Community Policy