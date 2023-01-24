Former Arkansas State star, NFL defensive back Tyrell Johnson new head coach at Episcopal Collegiate

By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Scout.com

LITTLE ROCK - Episcopal Collegiate has promoted Rison native and Arkansas State legend Tyrell Johnson to be the program’s next head football coach.

After serving as an assistant in various capacities since 2016, most recently as defensive coordinator, Johnson takes the reins from Michael Carter, who is retiring.

“I have nothing but respect for Coach Carter, but as far as moving forward, I am extremely excited,” Johnson said. “My slogan is ‘It’s Time.’ Time to get over the hump and be recognized as one of the top programs in the state.”

The Wildcats are coming off an impressive season, winning seven games and finishing in the first round of the 2A playoffs, where they fell to eventual semifinalist Mount Ida. It was their first year in the 11-Man ranks since 2017 after dropping down to 8-Man prior to the 2018 season, in which they won club division championships in 2020-21.

Johnson also serves as an assistant coach for the boys basketball team as well as head track coach for both boys and girls.

Johnson started as a sophomore on Rison’s 2000 team that knocked off Gus Malzahn and Shiloh Christian 30-29 in overtime to win the 2A state championship. After graduating in 2003, Johnson accepted a scholarship to play for Steve Roberts at Arkansas State, where he would eventually become one of the greatest players in school history.

It did not take long for Johnson to make his presence felt as he started all 11 games during his redshirt freshman season for the (at the time) Indians and was a CollegeSportsReports.com Freshman All-American. He led the team in tackles as a sophomore, totaling 112 in earning first-team All-Sun Belt honors, and his 25 tackles against North Texas are the second-most in school history in a game.

Johnson was tabbed All-Sun Belt in all four seasons he played with Arkansas State and was named the 2007 Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year, the first player in ASU history to win the award. He was named to the Sun Belt Conference 10-Year Anniversary Team in 2010 and inducted into the ASU Hall of Honor in 2016.

NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. picked Johnson as the top safety available in 2008 and it was all but certain Johnson would be a first-rounder. A knee issue that was found in a scan prior to the draft dropped Johnson to the second round, where he was selected 43rd overall by the Minnesota Vikings — 12 spots below Miami (Fla.) safety Kenny Phillips, who was picked 31st overall by the New York Giants.

A devastating hamstring injury during Johnson’s contract year in 2011 cut his season short. He finished his pro career with stints with the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons.

Following his retirement from the NFL, Johnson worked as a personal trainer both on his own as well as at D1 Training in Little Rock, working with both kids and adults. He also began a career working in management for Home Depot, and it was there that he realized it was time to pursue his true calling as a coach.

“I ran across a kid that said, ‘You’re going to be a decorated coach one day, why are you here at Home Depot? You need to get back into coaching — that is kind of who you are.’

“Honestly, that brought the flame back out in me,” Johnson said.

Johnson took away many of the lessons he learned at Home Depot and continues to use them to mentor his players to this day.

“My old manager taught us to teach, coach, train, motivate, inspire and lastly hold accountable,” Johnson said. “That is what I have implemented in my teaching philosophy, and it is the same thing with young adults. The only thing is I add in celebrating successes.”

From his high school coach Clay Totty, to Roberts at Arkansas State, Leslie Frazier and Tony Dungy in the NFL, along with tutelage during his post-playing career from state championship head coaches Kevin Kelley and Anthony Lucas, Johnson is grateful to have gained wisdom from those who have prepared him for his first head-coaching position.

“In using no specific names, I have learned what to do and what not to do from all of them,” Johnson said. “I just tried to pay attention to the different strategies of the game. I learned a lot from them all, just seeing that you can be a head coach and be different. I took a piece from each one of their books and put together a philosophy of my own.

“I could have gone to (coach) college or the NFL, but I chose high school because that is where you can really impact a kid’s life.”