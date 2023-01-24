Read full article on original website
Report shows spike in people experiencing homelessness
MISSOULA, Mont. — For the first time in over two years, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development completed its annual homeless assessment report. In January 2022, more than 582,000 individuals were experiencing homelessness each night across the United States, and around 30% of those people had been without homes for over a year.
Missoula Midtown Master Plan team to meet Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Midtown Master Plan team has been exploring options for midtown's future. Plan draft concepts have been developed and the project team would like to share them with the community. A public workshop will be held Thursday, Jan. 26 from 5:30 -7 p.m. at the...
Missoula Co. to distribute free carbon monoxide detectors
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County and local fire departments and fire districts will give out free carbon monoxide detectors to raise awareness about the dangers of the odorless gas. Missoula County released the following information:. Missoula County, with the help of local fire districts and departments, is giving out...
Community supports Sentinel High teacher after accident
MISSOULA, Mont. — Community members set up a GoFundMe to help a Sentinel High School teacher who was hit by a vehicle the night of Jan. 15. Lori Messenger suffered broken ribs, ankle and spinal injuries in the accident. She was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The...
Missoula County issues alert for severe driving conditions on I-90, semi jackknifed
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County Sheriff's Department has issued an alert for severe driving conditions on I-90 from the 109 mile marker to the 132 mile marker. Montana Department of Transportation is reporting there is a jackknifed semi at mile marker 123.9.
MCT to hold productions in Dillon, Missoula schools
MISSOULA, Mont. — Children from the Dillon community will perform the epic tale of Aladdin at the University of Montana - Western on Saturday. The Missoula Children’s Theater is featuring all ages in its enormously fun musical adaptation. It’s a sandstorm of famous Arabian Tales. In Missoula,...
Crews called to apartment fire in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire crews in Missoula responded to a report of thick smoke in an apartment complex just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Flames broke out in an apartment located at 1935 Trail St., just north of South Third Street West. Three fire engines, an ambulance and...
Florence man sentenced to 9 years for trafficking meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Florence man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine was sentenced to nine years in prison. Jason Charles Allen, 48, pleaded guilty to distributing meth in September 2022. Allen was attempting burn the meth in a fire when investigators came to retrieve it. They later found seven...
Avalanche warning issued for Bridger, Northern Madison and Northern Gallatin ranges
MISSOULA, Mont. — An avalanche warning has been issued for the Bridger, Northern Madison and Northern Gallatin ranges. Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center issued the following statement:. "Heavy snowfall and strong winds are creating very dangerous avalanche conditions. Natural and human triggered avalanches are likely. Avalanche terrain and avalanche...
Missoula's Quinn Wolferman to defend X Games title
BOZEMAN, Mont. — After placing third twice at the X Games in Ski Knuckle Huck in 2022, Missoula’s Quinn Wolferman headed back to Aspen for the third time to compete in the same event with only one thing on his mind -- win. “We were like, ‘He’s skiing...
