‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Lance Kerwin, teen star of 1970s TV shows 'James at 16' and 'Salem's Lot,' dead at 62
Lance Kerwin, an actor known for his roles on 1970s television shows like "James at 16" and "Salem's Lot," has died. He was 62. His representative John Boitano confirmed the news to USA TODAY Wednesday. Kerwin's numerous screen credits include shows like "Wonder Woman," "Murder, She Wrote," "Houston Knights," "Simon...
'Poker Face': Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne offer fun ride with old-fashioned detective show
Are you ready for another murder-of-the-week TV show?. Rian Johnson has had great success playing with the murder mystery genre in his "Knives Out" films, so it was seemingly only a matter of time before he came for the TV detective drama. The director, fresh off "Glass Onion: A Knives...
Razzie Awards apologize to 12-year-old girl for 'insensitive' worst actress nomination
The Razzie Awards have issued an apology after targeting a young actress in its annual nominations. The awards show, which "honors" the worst movies and performances of the year, nominated Ryan Kiera Armstrong for worst actress for playing a girl with pyrokinetic abilities in last summer's "Firestarter." Armstrong, 12, was...
Luke Bryan apologizes for 'absurd' concert intro for Dustin Lynch: It 'was complete sarcasm'
Luke Bryan is receiving criticism for the way he introduced fellow musician, Dustin Lynch, to the stage during a concert in Mexico. The "American Idol" judge hosted his Crash My Playa concert weekend with several other musicians including Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, Lionel Richie and Lynch. When introducing the latter musician to the pumped-up crowd in Cancun, Mexico, Bryan listed off a few tongue-in-cheek superlatives.
Christian Jules Le Blanc shocks 'Y&R' wife Tracey E. Bregman with a replacement Emmy
Tracey E. Bregman has an Emmy statuette once more. CBS' "The Talk" surprised the actress who's played Lauren Fenmore on the network's daytime soaps "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful" Tuesday. She made her debut on the former in 1983. The trophy – awarded in...
Gabrielle Union cried 'every night' filming 'Truth Be Told,' recalling her own assault
Gabrielle Union joined the cast of Apple TV+'s "Truth Be Told" for Season 3, and the actress is revealing how personal the experience was for her. The series features Octavia Spencer as Poppy, a journalist who examines investigations for her true crime podcast. Union joins Season 3 as a high school principal who works with Poppy to shed light on Black girls who were assaulted and had gone missing in Oakland, California.
