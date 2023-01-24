ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Decider.com

‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin

The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Marconews.com

Razzie Awards apologize to 12-year-old girl for 'insensitive' worst actress nomination

The Razzie Awards have issued an apology after targeting a young actress in its annual nominations. The awards show, which "honors" the worst movies and performances of the year, nominated Ryan Kiera Armstrong for worst actress for playing a girl with pyrokinetic abilities in last summer's "Firestarter." Armstrong, 12, was...
Marconews.com

Luke Bryan apologizes for 'absurd' concert intro for Dustin Lynch: It 'was complete sarcasm'

Luke Bryan is receiving criticism for the way he introduced fellow musician, Dustin Lynch, to the stage during a concert in Mexico. The "American Idol" judge hosted his Crash My Playa concert weekend with several other musicians including Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, Lionel Richie and Lynch. When introducing the latter musician to the pumped-up crowd in Cancun, Mexico, Bryan listed off a few tongue-in-cheek superlatives.
Marconews.com

Gabrielle Union cried 'every night' filming 'Truth Be Told,' recalling her own assault

Gabrielle Union joined the cast of Apple TV+'s "Truth Be Told" for Season 3, and the actress is revealing how personal the experience was for her. The series features Octavia Spencer as Poppy, a journalist who examines investigations for her true crime podcast. Union joins Season 3 as a high school principal who works with Poppy to shed light on Black girls who were assaulted and had gone missing in Oakland, California.
