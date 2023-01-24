Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 138, San Antonio 100
SAN ANTONIO (100) Bates-Diop 4-8 3-6 13, K.Johnson 7-13 5-6 19, Poeltl 5-9 0-2 10, Branham 2-6 0-0 5, Jones 4-10 0-0 8, McDermott 3-8 2-2 11, Roby 5-9 2-3 14, Collins 3-8 1-1 7, S.Johnson 1-2 3-4 5, Dieng 1-4 0-0 2, Wesley 2-5 2-4 6. Totals 37-82 18-28 100.
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 99, Phoenix 95
Percentages: FG .429, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Dinwiddie 5-6, Finney-Smith 3-10, Hardaway Jr. 2-6, Bullock 2-8, Green 1-2, Bertans 0-1, Doncic 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Powell 3). Turnovers: 7 (Green 2, Ntilikina 2, Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith, Hardaway Jr.). Steals: 3 (Green 2, Finney-Smith).
Porterville Recorder
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 79, PORTLAND 60
Percentages: FG .400, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Robertson 2-3, Gorosito 1-4, Meadows 0-1, Perry 0-1, Applewhite 0-2, Wood 0-3, Sjolund 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Wood 2, Nduka). Turnovers: 12 (Applewhite 4, Wood 3, Robertson 2, Meadows, Perry, Sjolund). Steals: 4 (Wood 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Randle, Brunson help Knicks edge Celtics 120-117 in OT
BOSTON (AP) — Julius Randle had 37 points and nine rebounds, and hit the free throws that gave the New York Knicks the lead for good in a 120-117 overtime victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Jalen Brunson added 29 points, seven assists and a game-ending blocked...
Porterville Recorder
Timme leads No. 14 Gonzaga against Portland after 38-point outing
Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (11-12, 3-5 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Gonzaga visits the Portland Pilots after Drew Timme scored 38 points in Gonzaga's 99-90 victory against the Pacific Tigers. The Pilots have gone 9-3 at home. Portland is fourth in the WCC shooting 37.5% from...
Porterville Recorder
SAN DIEGO 87, PEPPERDINE 78
Percentages: FG .534, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Earlington 2-6, McKinney 1-1, Sisoho Jawara 1-2, Townsend 1-2, Williams 1-2, Beniwal 0-2, Turner 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams). Turnovers: 17 (Williams 4, Earlington 3, Jamerson 3, McKinney 2, Sisoho Jawara 2, Townsend 2, Lynch).
Porterville Recorder
Oregon 75, Colorado 69
COLORADO (12-10) da Silva 8-14 4-4 23, Lovering 1-2 0-0 2, Clifford 7-11 0-0 17, Hadley 1-5 0-0 2, Simpson 2-13 4-4 8, O'Brien 2-8 0-0 5, Hammond 2-8 3-4 7, Gabbidon 0-3 2-2 2, Wright 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-65 13-14 69. OREGON (12-9) Guerrier 6-11 2-2 16, Bittle...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 69, Arizona St. 66, OT
ARIZONA ST. (15-6) Washington 1-6 0-2 2, Des.Cambridge 10-24 2-2 26, Dev.Cambridge 2-9 4-4 8, Collins 5-10 2-2 15, Horne 1-7 0-0 3, Nunez 2-8 3-3 8, Muhammad 1-4 0-0 2, Neal 0-1 0-0 0, Gaffney 1-5 0-0 2, Brennan 0-1 0-0 0, Boakye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-75 11-13 66.
Porterville Recorder
Utah 63, Oregon St. 44
UTAH (15-7) Be.Carlson 3-4 0-0 6, Br.Carlson 3-7 5-6 12, Anthony 3-4 1-2 7, Madsen 4-11 3-4 13, Worster 4-8 3-3 12, Stefanovic 2-7 0-0 6, Keita 2-3 0-0 4, Exacte 1-7 0-0 3, Holt 0-2 0-0 0, Tarlac 0-0 0-0 0, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 12-15 63.
Porterville Recorder
SACRAMENTO STATE 67, MONTANA 48
Percentages: FG .396, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Martin 4-5, Moody 2-5, Di.Thomas 0-1, Nap 0-1, Vazquez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 7 (Nap 2, Bannan, Brown, Di.Thomas, Oke, Vazquez). Steals: 3 (Martin, Oke, Vazquez). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. SACRAMENTO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Marks120-20-01-1010. McRae215-134-45-72114. Chappell262-50-00-2205. Hunt293-70-00-3729. Patterson362-50-01-6115.
Porterville Recorder
Northern Kentucky hosts Milwaukee following Freeman's 26-point performance
Milwaukee Panthers (14-7, 8-3 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (14-8, 9-2 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Northern Kentucky Norse after BJ Freeman scored 26 points in Milwaukee's 93-86 loss to the Wright State Raiders. The Norse have gone 12-2 in home games. Northern Kentucky is 3-1 in games decided...
Porterville Recorder
UMKC takes on Denver following Allen's 20-point outing
Denver Pioneers (12-11, 3-7 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (9-13, 5-4 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Denver Pioneers after Shemarri Allen scored 20 points in UMKC's 64-61 victory over the Omaha Mavericks. The Kangaroos have gone 5-4 in home games. UMKC is eighth in the Summit with 27.7 points per...
Porterville Recorder
Mississippi 78, Mississippi St. 63
MISSISSIPPI (17-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Collins 5-11, Baker 1-4, Taylor 1-1, Eaton 1-1, Thompson 1-1, Salary 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Singleton 2, Igbokwe 1) Turnovers: 13 (Scott 3, Singleton 2, Taylor 2, Thompson 2, Davis 1, Baker 1, Eaton 1, Salary 1) Steals: 6...
Porterville Recorder
Caldwell and SE Louisiana host New Orleans
SE Louisiana Lions (12-9, 6-2 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-13, 3-5 Southland) BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits the New Orleans Privateers after Nick Caldwell scored 28 points in SE Louisiana's 92-87 victory against the New Orleans Privateers. The Privateers are 5-5 on their home court. New Orleans leads the...
Porterville Recorder
Omaha hosts Abmas and Oral Roberts
Omaha Mavericks (7-15, 3-7 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (18-4, 9-0 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Max Abmas scored 25 points in Oral Roberts' 102-61 win over the Denver Pioneers. The Golden Eagles have gone 12-0 at home. Oral Roberts has a 15-2 record...
