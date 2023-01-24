The busiest place in town on the third Friday of each month is 78th Street Studios in Gordon Square, where dozens of galleries, artist studios and businesses on four floors open their doors to visitors. This month, we caught the opening of artist Dale Goode’s show at HEDGE Gallery, featuring his large scale assemblage sculptures and beautifully patterned and textured mono prints. We also saw some newer work by painter Justin Brennan at the Survival Kit Gallery on the top floor and learned that he’ll be having a full show at HEDGE in July. On the way, we stopped in sculpture Charmaine Spencer’s studio to take in her diverse nature-based work and healing environment.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO