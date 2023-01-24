Read full article on original website
coolcleveland.com
Cuban Classical Guitarist Performs in Shaker Heights
Classical guitarist René Izquierdo hails from Havana, Cuba, where his mother was a dancer with the Cuban Ballet. He’s also an avid educator who says, “My purpose as an artist is to offer a musical experience that will inspire and help us understand what it is we yearn for, so that the music will reveal the inner feelings where words cannot.”
coolcleveland.com
University of Akron Percussion Ensembles Perform at Akron Civic Theatre
One of the lesser-known musical treasures of Northeast Ohio is the University of Akron Steel Drum Band, composed of percussion majors from the university. The ensemble was founded in 1980 by Dr. Larry Snider; it’s one of the nation’s oldest collegiate panorama-style steel bands. The steel drum, or...
coolcleveland.com
Three Rootsy Female-Fronted Cleveland Bands Take the Stage at the Beachland Tavern
Cleveland singer/songwriter/guitarist Lea Marra is a fresh voice on the Cleveland music scene. And “fresh” is a great way to describe her unaffected vocals, which deliver her rootsy pop tunes in a direct and engaging manner. Her deft six-piece band, called the Dreamcatchers, adds all sorts of tonal colors to her well-made songs — they include lead guitar, bass and drums, of course, but also violin, banjo and mandolin, which help to lightly drive that folk-ish feel without being over insistent about it.
coolcleveland.com
Two Club Dance Parties Feature Country and K-Pop
Got the urge to dance the night away? Two Cleveland venues offer the chance for you to do so with very different musical vibes. Downtown at the House of Blues, they’ll be hosting a “Dolly Disco Country Dance Party,” the name obviously a nod to one of country music’s most beloved legacy performers. Presumably, in addition to the vast catalog Parton has assembled in her 55-year career, the evening will feature other popular danceable country music classics — “Achy Breaky Heat”? “Friends in Low Places”? Pull on those cowboy boots and go find out. It starts at 8pm. Go here for more info.
coolcleveland.com
PHOTOSTREAM: Third Friday @ 78th Street Studios by Anastasia Pantsios
The busiest place in town on the third Friday of each month is 78th Street Studios in Gordon Square, where dozens of galleries, artist studios and businesses on four floors open their doors to visitors. This month, we caught the opening of artist Dale Goode’s show at HEDGE Gallery, featuring his large scale assemblage sculptures and beautifully patterned and textured mono prints. We also saw some newer work by painter Justin Brennan at the Survival Kit Gallery on the top floor and learned that he’ll be having a full show at HEDGE in July. On the way, we stopped in sculpture Charmaine Spencer’s studio to take in her diverse nature-based work and healing environment.
coolcleveland.com
AAWR Shows Diverse Work by Late Cleveland Artist John Jackson
Fri 1/27 @ 5:30-8PM It was a tragic day and huge loss for the Cleveland art community when sculptor John Jackson and photographer Masumi Hayashi were murdered in their work/live building on the west side by a mentally ill neighbor. Hayashi’s work has been more seen than Jackson’s; there’s even...
coolcleveland.com
Downtown Akron Celebrates Lunar New Year
The Lunar New Year arrives in Akron this weekend as the Downtown Akron Partnership celebrates the Year of the Rabbit in the lobby of the Akron Civic Theatre. There’ll be food and beverages available, lantern crafting led by the Akron Art Museum and cultural performances starting at 6pm, featuring dragon and lion dances, acrobats, martial arts demonstrations, a traditional bamboo dance, a drum team and even a Chinese fashion show.
coolcleveland.com
Crocker Park Ice Festival Features Ice Carvers, Vendors & Live Music
Stop whining about the weather and come out and enjoy it at the Crocker Park Ice Festival. Take a stroll around the Westlake “lifestyle village” where you’ll find ice sculptures scattered around the facility to pose for photos with, and, at 11am & 1:30 pm each day, ice carvers doing live demonstrations of their art.
Regal Great Northern Mall Movie Theater in North Olmsted Will Permanently Close This Week
Northeast Ohio theaters continue to close
coolcleveland.com
Versatile Cleveland Musician Rob Kovacs Releases Video Game Soundtrack
Rob Kovacs has been making music in Cleveland for almost 20 years. In the 2000s, he led a piano trio called Return of Simple that released an EP called Saffron, featuring his piano, vocals and songs, in 2006 and disbanded in 2011. He’s stayed busy though, a veritable music-making machine...
ideastream.org
Cleveland Play House cancels February premiere of ‘I’m Back Now’
For the second time this season, Cleveland Play House is canceling an upcoming production. “I’m Back Now” was slated to premiere Feb. 4 and run throughout the month. The world premiere production was commissioned by the Roe Green Fund for American New Plays. A spokesman declined to...
coolcleveland.com
New moCa Shows Reflect Diversity and Collaboration
MoCa Cleveland has a lot of exciting things going on this year, and it lifts the curtain on them this week, with an opening night celebration. The four shows going on view demonstrate moCa’s increased commitment to forming community partnerships and reaching out to different groups in the community.
coolcleveland.com
Former Clevelander Ryan Lott Nominated for Two Oscars
New York-based musician/producer/composer Ryan Lott has been co-nominated for Oscars in two categories: in the Best Original Score category with his band Son Lux, who scored the film Everything Everywhere All At Once (which snagged the most nominations of any film), and in the Best Song Category for “This Is a Life” from that film, which he co-wrote with Talking Heads’ David Byrne and Japanese-American singer-songwriter Mitski.
coolcleveland.com
Photographer Greg Donley Opens Show of His Film-Inspired Still Images
Back in 2016, Cleveland Heights photographer Greg Donley had a show at Foothill Galleries called Time Elapsed, which showed his impressionistic and semi-abstract works which exploring concepts around light and movement. Now his newer work is back at the same gallery in a show called Still Moving. The title is...
cleveland19.com
Memphis Kiddie Park Owner dead at 70
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Memphis Kiddie Park owner Russell Wintner passed away at age 70 in his Florida home Monday, according to the funeral home’s obituary. Wintner owned and operated the park in Brooklyn with his wife Elli for 11 years after his retirement in 2012. His obituary says...
See the menu at new downtown restaurant The Centro
The Centro is a new downtown restaurant located inside the Metropolitan at The 9 Hotel in Cleveland.
Welcome to The Vegan House, a unique new restaurant on Cleveland's west side
CLEVELAND — Born and raised in Cleveland's St. Clair-Superior neighborhood, Chaundrea Simmons' career as a vegan chef has been filled with unique and unconventional terms, but her passion for cooking started at a young age. "I have been vegetarian since high school," Simmons says. "I just remember telling my...
Cleveland Scene
The 29 Restaurants Dishing Up Goodness During Cleveland Pierogi Week (Jan. 30- Feb. 5) and What They're Serving
From January 30th-Februray 5th, we're bringing you a minimum of 3 pierogi for $8 from some of Cleveland's most popular pierogi joints with Cleveland Pierogi Week!. Take it to the next level and pair the pierogi with a Market Garden beer for $13. Cleveland Pierogi Week is seven days of...
WKYC
New St. Patrick's Day bar to open in Flats East Bank this weekend
CLEVELAND — Following a successful run as the X-MAS Bar pop-up in Cleveland, the bar is being transformed ahead of St. Patrick's Day. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to Clover Bar's Instagram page,...
