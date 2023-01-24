Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Travis Kelce had a subtle warning for the Bengals after hearing the 'Burrowhead' Stadium nickname
The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off an impressive win against the Bills where the entire team oozed confidence in a tough environment. But just how the Niners used Micah Parsons’ bulletin-board material to their advantage, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a similar warning for the Bengals. We’re just...
Tua Tagovailoa's Parents Announce Playing Career Decision
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered several concussions during the 2022 season. Following a tumultuous season in which he missed a few games with serious head injuries, fans wondered if he'd be back in 2023. In a recent interview, his parents made it clear Tua will be the Dolphins ...
Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Chiefs suffer important loss before kickoff vs. Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will once again meet in the AFC Championship this weekend. The matchup looks to be one of two high-flying offenses that have gotten great performances by their defense during the postseason. Joe Burrow versus Patrick Mahomes is always a matchup to get excited for if you’re a football fan.
Former Florida QB Commit Who Lost Scholarship Over Racial Slur Lands Offer From HBCU
Marcus Stokes, a three-star quarterback prospect who had his offer pulled by Florida after posting a video of rapping a racial slur, has received another opportunity. He announced on Twitter that Albany State, an HBCU, offered. “Blessed to receive my first HBCU offer to play at Albany State University,” Stokes...
Ex-Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier dies at age 25
Jessie Lemonier, who appeared in seven games with the Lions in 2021 and recently signed with the USFL, has died at the age of 25, the team announced.
Cowboys 'A Good Team, But ...' Bill Parcells Addresses Dak, Zeke, Future
Parcells believes in the modern Dallas Cowboys but has a dire outlook for the team's rushing future.
Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job?
There are five NFL teams looking to fill head coach vacancies, and nobody has made a hire yet. But one NFL reporter believes the Denver Broncos could be close to making a decision. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said late Tuesday night that the Broncos could make a decision on their head coach as early... The post Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Maryland train engineer charged in death of football star Lamar Patterson
A Maryland train operator has been charged in connection with a horrific crash that killed a star high school football player last year. Tavon Smith was charged with negligent manslaughter, criminal negligence and reckless endangerment in the death of Lamar Patterson, 17, on Feb. 2, 2022, news station WJZ reported. Charging documents obtained by the station alleged that Smith caused Patterson’s death by operating the locomotive “in a grossly negligent manner.” Patterson was driving to St. Francis Academy in Baltimore, heading west on Maple Road in Linthicum, when his car was struck by an MTA Light Rail train traveling east, killing him. Investigators initially...
Report: Bronny James Is Deciding Between 2 Schools
Bronny James is reportedly narrowing down his decision. Last week, Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported that the high school senior's top-three schools are Ohio State, Oregon, and USC. However, another college hoops insider believes it's down to two teams. "USC and Oregon are 50/50," CBS ...
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Time for Jerry Jones to fire Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, and make this bold hire | Opinion
Despite a 12-5 regular-season, the Cowboys season ends in major disappointment. Again. Here’s who Jerry Jones should hire as head coach.
Ed Reed saying he got Jackson State offer throws Deion Sanders' endorsement of TC Taylor into question
The hits keep on coming inside Historically Black Colleges and Universities. No one thought Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed would go quietly into the coaching night. Reed was a guest on Roland Martin's Unfiltered daily digital show on Monday to discuss the fallout of his time with Bethune-Cookman. During a lengthy conversation, an emotional Reed said he previously turned down the head coaching position at both Jackson State and Grambling State. ...
T.I. Hits Shannon Sharpe With Some Advice
At this point, everyone is probably aware of what happened with Shannon Sharpe at the Lakers game on Friday night. Sharpe and members of the Memphis Grizzlies got into a verbal altercation that also involved Tee Morant. Subsequently, cooler heads prevailed and the show went on. Consequently, Sharpe felt some...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Former LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Said Joe Burrow Was The Smartest Person In The Room At LSU
Joe Shiesty, Joe Cool, Joe Burrrrrrow… Joey Big Brains?. Ok, I made the last one up, but according to Coach O, Joe Burrow was the smartest man in the room at LSU… and right there in that recruiting meeting, that’s when he knew Joe would be the quarterback to lead their team to the promised land.
