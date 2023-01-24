K-State women’s basketball celebrates annual ‘Team Hally’ game

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – In 2014, Hally Yust was diagnosed with a rare cancer that, unfortunately, took her life.

Hally was a big basketball fan, specifically K-State women’s basketball – even asking for season tickets for her Christmas present.

When Hally passed away, K-State head women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie attended her funeral, starting a special relationship between the Yust family and the Wildcat basketball team.

“[Mittie’s] really an inspiration,” Jenny Yust, Hally’s mom, said, “And all of the teams he’s had in the last eight years.”

“Team Hally” is a non-profit organization started by the Yust family after Hally’s passing. The group’s efforts are aimed towards scholarships and getting local fans to the games.

“I feel like coach Mittie has taught us, especially my husband and I, but our whole organization, about selflessness,” Jenny Yust said. “You would never know that [Mittie] is the coach of a DI group of girls.”

Team Hally’s three goals, as listed on the organization’s website are:

-Sharing God’s Word

-Loving God’s People

-Encouraging God’s People

K-State women’s basketball warmed up in “Team Hally” pink shirts ahead of its Saturday, Jan. 21 matchup against TCU. The Wildcats won that game 64-48 in Manhattan.

“Regardless of what the scores are in the games, [Mittie] is a winner in life,” Jenny Yust said.

