NFL Coach Suddenly FiredOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Denver homeless people taken to AID center instead of jailDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo super discusses growth, decline and potential school closuresSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Public speakers blast homeless sweeps, electric appliance pushDavid Heitz
Proposal reimagines Colfax Avenue in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
KDVR.com
Man sentenced after killing 2 in police chase
Nicholas Villarini has been sentenced to 40 years after hitting and killing to bystanders during a car chase. Alex Rose reports. Nicholas Villarini has been sentenced to 40 years after hitting and killing to bystanders during a car chase. Alex Rose reports. Denver weather: Snow chances, subzero cold ahead. Denver's...
KDVR.com
Woman in police car hit by train files lawsuit
A lawyer for the woman who was in the back of a police car when it was hit by a train speaks about a new lawsuit in the case. Talya Cunningham reports. A lawyer for the woman who was in the back of a police car when it was hit by a train speaks about a new lawsuit in the case. Talya Cunningham reports.
KDVR.com
Colorado's new driver's education proposal
Lawmakers are hoping better driver's education is the answer to safer roads. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Lawmakers are hoping better driver's education is the answer to safer roads. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Snow chances, subzero cold ahead. Denver's weather shows some chances of snow this weekend before temperatures drop below...
Mother, daughter carjacked at Cherry Creek North
She was dropping her mom off at her car on the third floor of the Clayton Lane Garage. That's when several armed men surrounded her vehicle.
KDVR.com
2 carjacked in Lakewood parking lot, mother says
The mother of an alleged carjacking victim said the incident happened in a parking lot and involved her son and his girlfriend. Greg Nieto reports. The mother of an alleged carjacking victim said the incident happened in a parking lot and involved her son and his girlfriend. Greg Nieto reports.
KDVR.com
Indigenous 15-year-old missing from Denver
Kaleb Waid was last seen in Denver at Dahlia Street and 14th Avenue. Kaleb Waid was last seen in Denver at Dahlia Street and 14th Avenue. Democrats and Republicans are coming together on Monday to unveil a bill in the hopes to deter auto theft. Colorado Point of View got exclusive details before that bill is introduced.
KDVR.com
Driver wanted in Aurora bus stop hit-and-run
Police say a driver plowed into two people at an Aurora bus stop and fled the scene. Greg Nieto reports. Police say a driver plowed into two people at an Aurora bus stop and fled the scene. Greg Nieto reports. Hit-and-run driver plows into 2 at Aurora bus stop. The...
Denver police officer sued in texting-and-driving crash
A Denver police officer's body camera showed her typing something on her phone before she crashed into a pedestrian in the middle of a crosswalk.
KDVR.com
Pair of Loveland store thieves on the run after string of robberies
Two thieves, one of whom was armed with a handgun, allegedly robbed several Loveland stores and are still on the run. They were seen leaving the scene in a stolen black 2021 Kia Optima. Pair of Loveland store thieves on the run after string …. Two thieves, one of whom...
KKTV
Statewide alert issued in Colorado for serious hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a statewide alert on Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash. According to the CBI, the crash happened just before 9 a.m. in Englewood close to S. Broadway and W. Floyd Avenue. The vehicle involved is described as s a white 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 with no license plates. There should be damage to the front grill and front windshield. At the time of the crash, the vehicle had a blue plastic tarp or black “Tonneau” cover on the bed of the truck.
KDVR.com
Colorado baker loses appeal over trans birthday cake
The Colorado baker who won a partial U.S. Supreme Court victory after refusing to make a gay couple’s wedding cake because of his Christian faith lost an appeal Thursday. Colorado baker loses appeal over trans birthday cake. The Colorado baker who won a partial U.S. Supreme Court victory after...
KDVR.com
Casa Bonita is hiring. What will the jobs pay?
Colorado natives and long-time residents are becoming even more excited hearing the news that the popular landmark Casa Bonita is officially hiring. Colorado natives and long-time residents are becoming even more excited hearing the news that the popular landmark Casa Bonita is officially hiring. Denver weather: Mild Friday, big weekend...
KDVR.com
Video shows someone pulling handles in senior community
Residents in a community for people 55 and older are concerned about suspicious activity in their neighborhood. Greg Nieto reports. Video shows someone pulling handles in senior community. Residents in a community for people 55 and older are concerned about suspicious activity in their neighborhood. Greg Nieto reports. Denver weather:...
denverite.com
Leslie Herod’s community safety plan will be a hot topic in the Denver mayor’s race. Here’s where she stands on crime
Mayoral candidate and State Rep. Leslie Herod says she’s the person who can make Denver the safest city in the U.S. Herod, the daughter of a law enforcement officer of 30 years, has a long track record advocating for and passing legislation related to criminal justice reform, police accountability and drug policy. For years, she’s been an outspoken voice against police killings and excessive uses of force by law enforcement.
Denver mother killed in fatal crash involving DU basketball star was driving for Uber
Tuesday night, Mason Rothman attached a cross to a traffic light pole at the corner of Buchtel and University boulevards where his wife took her last breath. It said: “In memory of our beloved Katharina R.” decorated with two heart balloons. Katharina Rothman, 42 of Denver, was driving a passenger in an Uber just before 2 a.m. Sunday when police say she was hit by a driver who ran a stop sign going 50 mph in a 25 mph zone. Rothman was killed and her...
KDVR.com
What are the strangest things about Colorado? Viewers weigh in
Whether you’re new to Colorado or have lived in the state for your entire life, there are many strange things about the state that you may have noticed. What are the strangest things about Colorado? Viewers …. Whether you’re new to Colorado or have lived in the state for...
KDVR.com
Students learn physics in the wild
These middle school students get to learn the laws of physics while exploring the outdoors. Dan Daru reports. These middle school students get to learn the laws of physics while exploring the outdoors. Dan Daru reports. Donations come in for injured hockey player. With help from donations, Dawg Nation and...
KDVR.com
Aggressive coyotes out during mating season
Pet owners are being warned to take extra precautions to protect pets from coyotes. Courtney Fromm reports. Pet owners are being warned to take extra precautions to protect pets from coyotes. Courtney Fromm reports. Denver weather: Spotty snow chances Wednesday. Denver’s weather will stay cold Tuesday night into Wednesday as...
EDITORIAL: Drifters endanger Colorado communities
It is of course a relief to know that the man who committed a brutal attack on a woman along a bike path in Aurora — and had attacked another woman who was bicycling with her children — will spend at least some of the next 25 years in prison.
Suspects wanted in string of armed robberies in Loveland
The Loveland Police Department is searching for two people wanted in a string of robberies Monday night at the Promenade Shops at Centerra.
