European Markets Pull Back Even as Flash PMI Data Shows Return to Growth for Euro Zone

Related
NBC Los Angeles
European Markets Muted After U.S. GDP Beat Expectations
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were slightly lower Friday, after U.S. economic data came in stronger than expected, and with a slew of rate hike decisions due next week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.15% in mid-afternoon trade, with German and French bourses...
NBC Los Angeles
U.S. GDP Rose 2.9% in the Fourth Quarter, More Than Expected Even as Recession Fears Loom
Gross domestic product rose at a 2.9% annualized pace in the fourth quarter, slightly better than expected. Consumer spending weakened from the previous period but remained positive. A sharp slide in housing helped pull down GDP, while boosts in government spending and private investment aided growth. Jobless claims fell last...
NBC Los Angeles
Stock Futures Tick Down After the Dow Posts a Five-Day Win Streak
Stock futures slipped Thursday evening as investors look ahead to earnings and economic reports due Friday. Futures tied to the Dow Industrial Average fell 38 points, or 0.11%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.26% and 0.49%, respectively. Shares of Intel slumped more than 9% in after-hours trading following a dismal earnings report that missed on the top and bottom lines.
NBC Los Angeles
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Stocks are on pace for a winning week. Intel expects its troubles to continue. Hasbro lays off 15% of its workforce. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. On a roll. Stocks are headed for a winning week after Thursday's strong...
NBC Los Angeles
Jim Cramer Reminds Investors to Maintain a Diversified Portfolio
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors that diversification remains key to keeping a successful portfolio. “I can’t say a diversified portfolio is bulletproof. But I can say that it makes it easier to stay in the game when one particularly popular group gets put through the meat-grinder,” he said.
NBC Los Angeles
Smartphone Shipments Plunge to a Low Not Seen Since 2013 — Their Largest Ever Decline
A total of 1.21 billion smartphones were shipped in 2022, which represents the lowest annual shipment total since 2013 "due to significantly dampened consumer demand, inflation, and economic uncertainties," IDC said. Apple maintained its position as the number one smartphone maker in the world. The U.S. tech giant shipped 72.3...
NBC Los Angeles
China Looks Past Covid as Tourist Bookings Surge for the Lunar New Year
"Pent-up demand is being released as many people rush to scenic spots, watch firework shows and crowd into restaurants and hotels," Nomura's chief China economist Ting Lu said in a report Thursday. Within China, reservations for stays at bed and breakfasts more than doubled from a year ago, while ticket...
NBC Los Angeles
Microsoft and ArcelorMittal Back MIT Spinout Trying to Green the $1.6 Trillion Steel Industry
The steel industry brings in revenue of about $1.6 trillion a year and represents between 7% and 9% global carbon dioxide emissions, according to the World Steel Association. On Friday, the clean steel technology company Boston Metal, which spun out of Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced a $120 million funding round, led by the international steel giant ArcelorMittal and with participation from software behemoth Microsoft.
NBC Los Angeles
Here's Where Mainland Chinese Traveled Overseas for the Lunar New Year
BEIJING — Travelers from mainland China stuck close to home in Asia during the Lunar New Year, the first holiday after Beijing relaxed its Covid-related border controls. Hong Kong and Macao were the most popular spots, said Trip.com, citing flight bookings on its platform for the first four days of the Lunar New Year. The seven-day holiday kicked off on Saturday.
