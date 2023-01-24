ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sri Lanka hoping to complete debt restructuring in six months - cenbank chief

 3 days ago
COLOMBO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka is committed to meeting all its debt repayments and is hoping to complete debt restructuring negotiations in the next six months, the country's central bank chief P. Nandalal Weerasinghe said on Tuesday.

Weerasinghe said good progress has been made in negotiations with the Paris Club creditor nations and other creditors, and while talks with local banks to reduce rates are ongoing, restructuring of domestic debt remains an uncertainty.

