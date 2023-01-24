Read full article on original website
Gusty winds expected on Friday
INDIANAPOLIS – Gusty winds are going to be prevalent across south central Indiana on Friday, per Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). High winds are expected from late morning through early evening Friday. Southerly winds of 15 to 20 mph around daybreak will begin gusting to 35 mph by midday.
Lawrence and surrounding counties remain under winter weather advisory until 7 p.m.
BEDFORD – Rain began changing over into snow early Wednesday morning, creating a messy, slushy mess on the roads. Forecasters predicted some areas could see up to 8 inches of snow once the system moves through, although those totals were revised slightly lower as temperatures remained above freezing throughout the morning.
Vigo Co. under Winter Storm Travel Advisory
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a release from the Vigo County Emergency Management Agency, Mayor Duke Bennett and Vigo County Commissioners have declared a Winter Storm Travel Advisory that will take effect at midnight (2400) on Tuesday night, Jan. 24, and will last until noon (1200) Wednesday, Jan. 25. The area is expected […]
WGCL NEWS — More Winter Weather Expected
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 7:00 tonight. Monroe County Government offices are closed today. School is not in session at MCCSC. You can check the Richland Bean Blossom website for their updated information. The current driving conditions for the state can be found on the Indiana Department of Transportation TrafficWise webpage. The site contains updated traffic conditions for the Southern, Central and Northwest regions of the state. INDOT also has a Road Conditions phone line. The number is 1-800-261-76-23.
Monroe County sees messy morning followed by fun afternoon
Monroe County spent most of Wednesday at an orange travel advisory, meaning people should only go out on the roads for emergencies or necessities.
Winter storm warning issued for Monroe County
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Monroe County, including Bloomington, from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches and winds up to 35 mph are expected, according to the National Weather Service. The low temperature Wednesday will be 31 degrees...
Snowfall in Johnson County: ‘It’s really no big deal’
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — On Wednesday afternoon, the roads were wet and slushy, but some residents say the amount of snowfall was not too bad. “It’s really no big deal. It really isn’t. If you live here you should be prepared for something like this,” the owner of A-Trains, Les Jarrett, said.
Some Hoosiers heard ‘thundersnow’ during the winter storm–here’s what it means
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Wednesday’s winter storm provided some Hoosiers with a rare weather phenomenon called “thundersnow.” Viewers in the Trafalgar area reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning while snow was falling. The National Weather Service confirmed the phenomenon in Johnson and Brown counties. Additional reports came in from Elwood in Madison County, Portland in […]
With snow on the way EMA says to be prepared
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With a round of snowfall expected to deposit a good amount of snow around the Wabash Valley this week, local emergency management is sounding the alarm. Greene County Emergency Management Agency Director Roger Axe is advising residents to prepare ahead of time ahead of the arrival of the wintery weather […]
Winter storm update: Bartholomew County could receive up to five inches of snow
INDIANAPOLIS — Area of Bartholomew County could get up to 5 inches of snow, according to the latest update by Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for areas north of of Bartholomew County, however no Watches or Warnings have been issued yet locally.
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND issues Winter Storm Warning valid at Jan 25, 1:00 AM EST for Bartholomew, Decatur [IN] till Jan 25, 7:00 PM EST https://t.co/1aAULg6UTx https://t.co/0hJtEAjVaB. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
Local restaurant reserves its entire dining room for the homeless community during winter weather
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute restaurant is doing its part to help people in need have a warm place to be. Taco Luv says they are open today, but the dining area is reserved for the homeless. According to a post on social media, people from the...
Otwell farmer hopes tractor on top of silo becomes area landmark
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Jim Whitehead says his tractor on top of a silo has become the talk of the town. He had it put up there a few weeks ago with a crane. Jim says he got the idea from all his drives to Chicago when his daughter lived there about 30 years ago.
Update: Winter Storm Warning canceled
Southeastern IN — The Winter Storm Warning issued Sunday morning has been canceled. The National Weather Service says temperatures have warmed to near or above freezing across much of the area. Forecasters say little if any additional snow accumulation is expected. Southeastern IN — A Winter Storm Warning is...
Vigo Dodge is under new ownership
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley business is under new ownership. Dorsett Automotive has recently acquired the Vigo Dodge dealership on US Highway 41. The Dorsett family also owns the Hyundai, Mitsubishi, and Nissan dealership just two minutes away. Owners are now able to offer Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep,...
Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon
AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
Police Log: January 26, 2023
4:17 p.m. Jared Dixon, 43, Bloomington, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 4:50 a.m. Lockout reported in the 500 block of Southwood Drive. 8:04 a.m. Report of a juvenile problem in the 300 block of Shawnee Lane. 9:35 a.m. Burglary reported in the 2000 block of I Street.
Bruceville woman crowned as Illiana Watermelon Queen
FRENCH LICK, Ind (WTWO-WAWV) — Over seven thousand acres of watermelons are produced in the Wabash Valley and about 70 percent of those melons are grown in Knox County. That’s according to Illiana Watermelon Association. This past weekend the I.W.A. held its annual convention in French Lick. One of the highlights of the event was […]
Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club sports complex burglarized
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man is in jail following a break-in at the Boys and Girls Club sports complex Thursday morning. 37-year-old Matthew Bose of Terre Haute was arrested on the initial charges of burglary, criminal mischief, and resisting law enforcement. According to Terre Haute Police, officers responded to a burglary […]
‘Tragic’: 3 dead in Owen County house fire
PATRICKSBURG, Ind. — A fully-engulfed house fire claimed the lives of three people Sunday morning in Patricksburg, according to the county sheriff. Owen County Sheriff Ryan White said that first responders were called around 5:12 a.m. to a structure fire on the 10000 block of Prichard Street in Patricksburg. Upon arrival, police and fire crews […]
